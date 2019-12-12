Dr. STONE Season 2 anime for Stone Wars announced in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3 of 2020

The Dr. STONE Season 2 anime sequel was officially announced in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #3 of 2020, which is scheduled to release on December 16. The second season continues the story of the Stone Wars arc from the manga series by writer Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi.

The last issue of Weekly Shonen Jump promised fans that an “important announcement” was upcoming. It wasn’t long until leaked scans of the next magazine issue appeared online.

The black and white page thanks fans for watching and declares that the “TV anime’s 2nd season has been decided.”

The full-color spread page provided similar details, saying that the “TV anime’s 2nd season has been decided for Stone Wars. The war is on!” It also asks, “What is the last thing they need to do in this primitive stone world?”

Unfortunately, the Weekly Shonen Jump announcement did not specify the exact Dr. STONE Season 2 release date, not even the general time frame or year for the premiere.

The number of episodes for the second season was not even hinted at, although the number of chapters remaining in the Dr. STONE: Stone Wars arc is just enough for a single cour.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

However, the Dr. STONE Season 2 anime could jump straight into the next major story arc and keep on “boating” (apologies for using a spoiler as a joke!).

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a now-deleted social media post on the official Dr. STONE Weibo account had Senku shouting, “Season 2, Season 2, Season 2!! Season 2 continuous broadcast!!”

The Weekly Shonen Jump announcement made no mention of a continuous broadcast, but it’s possible the wait for Dr. STONE S2 won’t be too long.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to hear more details about Dr. STONE Season 2 should be announced at a Dr. STONE stage presentation at Jump Festa 2020 on December 22, 2019.

For more details (like the Donald Trump cameo) and spoilers concerning the Dr. STONE Season 2: Stone Wars anime, please see our full-length article. Stay tuned!