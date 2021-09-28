Dr. STONE manga ending soon? Final story arc begins in Chapter 213

Let’s just hope the Dr. STONE manga’s ending exceeds our expectations and shoots for the moon! Pic credit: TMS Entertainment

The Dr. STONE manga’s ending is coming up on the horizon. Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 43, 2021 announced that Dr. STONE’s final arc just as Senku and friends are completing their globetrotting journey.

The magazine also announced that there will be a brief Dr. STONE hiatus so creators Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki can research. They will take a break for the 44th issue and then return with Dr. STONE Chapter 213 for the 45th issue on October 11, 2021.

The Dr. STONE manga’s climax hasn’t been announced yet. In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story.

By September 2021, the development phase seems to have come to fruition since Senku has reached many of his science goals, plus there was a major plot twist in the recent story arcs.

Thus far, it appears the Dr. STONE climax is still a ways off since even the full nature, identity, and motivation of the main villain hasn’t been revealed yet by the final arc. Without getting into spoilers, this main antagonist will debut in the anime in Dr. STONE Season 3 when the villain is first named.

Without getting into major spoilers, Senku is setting his sights much, much higher than simply traveling the world. The Kingdom of Science has been traveling the globe in order to complete a secret mission and it’ll take a lot of time, and many more chapters, to reach Senku’s ultimate goal.

Dr. STONE’s final chapter could be in fall 2022?

Started in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, the series is already up to Volume 22 as of August 4, 2021.

The official English Dr. STONE manga is being published in North America by Viz Media. As of September 7, 2021, the official English translation was already up to Volume 18, while Volume 19 is scheduled for November 2, 2021, and Volume 20 for February 1, 2022.

English-only manga readers can jump straight over to the Viz Media website. They provide the first three chapters and the three newest chapters to read for free for all of their translated series.

Fans of the series might be asking, “When is the Dr. STONE manga ending?” Back in November 2019, the manga creators discussed their plans for the Dr. STONE manga’s ending.

At first, Inagaki told Anime News Network that he wasn’t sure exactly how long he’d like Dr. STONE to run.

“So as far as the end, I’m not sure and that’s not necessarily about the story. We have a general idea of how the story will end itself but as we’ve gone along this journey, sometimes it’s three steps forward, two steps back,” Inagaki said. “I would be writing one storyline and I think it’ll just be one storyline but it ends up taking ten, and then something I think is going to take five will only take one. It’s a moving target and it’s hard to tell.”

Boichi said he’d “love to have Dr. STONE just run as long as possible”. He even jokingly claimed he wants the Weekly Shonen Jump editors to pressure Inagaki to keep it going.

Getting serious, Inagaki said he doesn’t want to get “greedy” and he promises to “never stretch it out just for the sake of business”.

“I’m making a statement about making it longer than it needs to be due to business reasons because of my previous work, Eyeshield 21. Online, a lot of people were saying that maybe the editors had made it longer than necessary but in actuality, that is exactly how I wanted to tell the story,” Inagaki explained. “There was also Murata-sensei’s wish in there, too. That’s why I wanted to double down on the guarantee that I would never overstay a story, so to speak.”

At the time, Inagaki hoped for ending Dr. STONE in three years, which would be in Fall 2022.

Dr. STONE’s final story arc spoilers: Senku travels the globe and beyond

The creators have discussed their story arc plans in the past. During Anime NYC 2019, a fan asked if Senku would ever visit New York City. Inagaki reportedly replied, “[Senku is] caught up in this island business now, but still aiming for South America, if he had a good reason.”

To put Inagaki’s comment in perspective, at the time the manga was still in the Treasure Island arc, which will be the focus of Dr. STONE Season 3. In 2020 and 2021, the manga did indeed have Senku’s crew in the Kingdom of Science traveling to both North and South America, and also Europe, but those chapters will likely be adapted by Dr. STONE Season 4 and beyond.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Dr. STONE’s ending.

Manga readers who have kept up with Dr. STONE’s latest chapters know where Senku is ultimately headed. Ever since the Treasure Island arc Senku has known that Why-man is the enemy who wants to see all of humanity petrified and then shortly later the signal was traced back to the moon.

But reaching the moon has required traveling the entire globe on the Perseus in a journey that’s spanned years. First, the Kingdom of Science traveled to North America and established Corn City, but not without running into some trouble caused by a certain Dr. Xeno.

Then, Senku and company traveled to South America to uncover the truth behind the original petrification. The plot twist was when the world was struck by another global petrification wave that took out everyone including Senku!

By happenstance, a bottle holding the revival formula cracks from the sound of a lightning strike and revives Suika. It takes many years, but little Suika mimics her leader and manages to successfully revive Senku 236,109,753 seconds later.

Working together, Senku and Suika begin reviving many people to rebuild the Kingdom of Science in this new stone world. They even revive one of their foes, Dr. Xeno, since he realizes that Why-man is their common enemy that must be defeated for the sake of all humanity.

To that end, the plan is to build a rocket and take the fight to the moon. The Kingdom of Science travels to Europe to begin gathering materials for space travel and that’s when Why-man broadcasts a message stating, “Do you wanna die?”

Having finished traveling through Europe the Kingdom of Science returns to Treasure Island and revives their old friends. It turns out that Senku’s allies had been secretly completing a special mission: constructing a rocket launch site!

The Dr. STONE manga’s ending will finally provide an answer to the identity of Why-man. Let’s just hope that these answers provide a fitting conclusion to the story. Stay tuned!