Dr. Stone: A new poster has been released to hype up next story arc

Have you been keeping up with Dr. Stone? It’s one of the hottest anime series of the summer season and fans are eager for more.

To hype things up a new poster has been released to promote the next story arc where we’ll learn more about the prehistoric future that Senku and his friends have found themselves in. In this new key visual we see some new characters in what seems to be a space background along with a tagline that reads, “Over thousand years of time, May the feeling reach–.”

One of the characters we see here is Byakuya Ishigami, who is the father of Senku that’s an astronaut who was in space when the stone affliction happened on Earth. Those who follow the manga series knows where this is going, but for those who don’t, I won’t go into spoiler territory (but you should really check out the manga if you get the chance).

We will say this though, the Village Origins arc will go into a lot of what happened to the Earth and the origins of the village itself. It’s a real trip and a half. If you’re behind, you can stream the series right now on both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Dr. Stone is also on Adult Swim‘s Toonami programming block as well.

There will also be new additions to the voice cast that includes Keiji Fujiwara as Byakuya Ishigami, Lynn as Lillian Weinberg, Hisako Kanemoto as Connie Lee, Showtaro Morikubo as Shamil Volkov, Rie Tanaka as Darya Nikitina, and Kanehira Yamamoto as Yakov Nikitin.

The series takes place several thousands of years in the future after a mysterious phenomenon turns the human population into stone. But life finds a way because a young man, who processes an extraordinary intelligence, named Senku Ishigami awakens and finds himself in a new world. Now driven by science, he seeks to bring back civilization and rebuild the world. He’s joined by his childhood friend Taiju Oki and classmate Yuzuriha Ogawa on an adventure of a lifetime.

Written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi the manga Dr. Stone was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2017. The series was licensed by VIZ Media for an English release. An anime series was adapted in 2019 from TMS Entertainment and directed by Shinya Iino along with Yuichiro Kido on the scripts and Yuko Iwasa as the character designer.