Dororo Season 2 release date: Dororo manga’s ending for Hyakkimaru compared to the Dororo 2019 anime [Spoilers]

21st March 2019 3:03 PM ET

Dororo Season 2 is a possibility depending on how animation studio MAPPA handles the ending of the Dororo 2019 anime. Will the new anime’s story be more open-ended like the 1969 source material or will it be more conclusive like the 2004 Blood Will Tell: Osamu Tezuka’s Dororo video game?

MAPPA may have provided a hint about the ending at the beginning of the Dororo 2019 anime. In the original story, Hyakkimaru’s father, Daigo Kagemitsu, sacrificed 48 of his son’s body parts to demons in order to gain power, whereas in the new anime only 12 body parts are missing. With fewer pieces left to recover, the ending will likely arrive a lot quicker.

It’s already been announced that the 2019 anime will be released as two Dororo Blu-ray box sets containing 24 episodes. Therefore, Dororo Episode 24 might be the final ending, leaving no room for Dororo Season 2 (see the spoilers below for more analysis). The TV show is a two-cour anime, with the second part of the season starting with Episode 13 airing in April 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about Dororo Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The history of the Dororo 2019 anime

Dororo 2019 is actually the second anime adaptation of the Dororo manga by Osamu Tezuka. Started in 1968, the original manga was canceled after the serialization had only reached Volume 4.

The manga was adapted into the Dororo 1969 anime, which ran for 26 episodes. It just so happens that the beginning of Dororo 2019 Part 2 will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original anime, which began airing on April 6, 1969.

The story was revived for a 2004 Dororo video game that was released on PlayStation 2. The English version was called Blood Will Tell. The game added to the story significantly and provided a huge plot twist for the ending (see below for more details).

In 2007, a live-action Dororo movie was released but it made some notable changes. In this version, Dororo is a girl from the start although she refuses to be a “proper” woman. Both she and Hyakkimaru are significantly older than the manga/anime versions. The setting for the film was also moved from Japan’s Sengoku Era to a similar post-apocalyptic future.

Dororo Season 2 release date

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Dororo Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Dororo Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The potential for Dororo Season 2 depends on how Episode 24 ends the series. MAPPA might intend for the ending to be self-contained, which means no Dororo sequel, but that depends on how closely the 2019 anime follows the Dororo manga.

Dororo manga’s ending compared to the PS2 video game and 1969/2019 anime

Warning: The following may contain potential spoilers pertaining to the ending of the Dororo 2019 anime.

The original Dororo manga was canceled but it still had an ending of a sort. Shortly after Hyakkimaru regained his real eyes, he realized that Dororo is a girl, although she rejects the notion that she should act more feminine. He also wants her to join the farmers in a rebellion against the world’s rulers rather than follow him.

Hyakkimaru bequeaths Dororo his sword, which she had been trying to steal throughout the series. He decides to continue the journey alone and leaves a crying Dororo at the door after promising to meet her again once his adventure was complete. But killing all 48 demons takes 50 years.

The Dororo manga originally was supposed to have a twist at the ending. Hyakkimaru realizes that he must kill Dororo in order to get his final body part back, but Hyakkimaru couldn’t kill his friend. It’s unknown why Tezuka scrapped this idea, but the manga’s alternate ending was incorporated into the Dororo video game.

In Blood Will Tell, after Hyakkimaru discovers he must kill Dororo to regain his right arm, he spends five years building up spiritual energy so he can cast the demon out of Dororo. After successfully exorcizing this demon in an epic battle, the fully-recovered Hyakkimaru embraces Dororo, who has become a beautiful young woman in his absence.

The 1969 anime was similar to the manga’s ending since it had Hyakkimaru and Dororo parting ways. A year later, Hyakkimaru has recovered all but one of the 48 missing body parts while Dororo has fought in the villager’s rebellion.

It turns out the last demon is contained in Hyakkimaru’s father Diago, who had sold his soul for power. Hyakkimaru kills Diago and the ending has Hyakkimaru and Dororo meeting once again just to say farewell.

If the 2019 anime follows the original manga’s ending then that epic 50-year journey leaves an opening for Dororo Season 2. However, it’s likely that the ending of the 2019 anime will be a combination of the manga’s alternate ending and the 1969 anime.

That means Hyakkimaru will need to confront his brother, Tahoumaru, and/or his father Diago while finding a way to save a demon-possessed Dororo.

Anime fans will just to wait and watch to see whether MAPPA intends for Dororo Season 2 to be possible. Stay tuned!