Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 release date: Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 predictions

Will Don’t Toy with Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2 be able to overcome anime fans’ conflicted feelings about the bullying that’s central to the story? Pic credit: 774

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime TV series will have the titular character continuing to tease Senpai Naoto Hachiouji, but when will they be honest with each other about their growing feelings? And when will Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime series was produced by Studio Telecom Animation Film, which is best known for making recent seasons of the Lupin the Third anime series. In 2020, they released the Tower of God anime (at least now we know what’s keeping them busy while fans wait for Tower of God Season 2).

The studio is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment, which is known for Dr. STONE Season 3, Fruits Basket Season 3, and Megalo Box Season 2: Nomad.

The main staff and studio for Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by director Hirokazu Hanai. This is Hanai’s second time as lead director after the 2018 Dances with Dragons anime. Hanai was also an assistant director for the 2020 Tower of God anime and an episode director for The Future Diary anime.

Writer Taku Kishimoto (Moriarty the Patriot, Haikyu!! Season 4 Part 2, Fruits Basket Season 3) oversaw scripts. Artist Misaki Suzuki (Angel Beats! episode animation director) was the character designer. Composer Gin (Aho Girl, Pop Team Epic) created the music.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro OP “EASY LOVE” was performed by Sumire Uesaka (Japanese voice actress for Hayase Nagatoro), while the ED “Colorful Canvas” was performed by Japanese voice actresses Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu (Maki Gamou), Aina Suzuki (Yoshi), and Shiori Izawa (Sakura).

The first season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). A Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, released on June 28, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Telecom Animation Film, King Records, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatorosequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro reviews from fans have just been average. While some fans find the comedic antics to be hilarious due to the voice-acting and dynamic facial expressions, others believe Nagatoro’s behavior as a sadistic kohai crosses the line from teasing into abusive bullying and thus don’t find any humor at all in the TV show.

The central theme of bullying has caused the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 release date: Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san anime to be either hit or miss with anime fans. Pic credit: A-10

There is a reason why the manga series’s unofficial English title is Please Don’t Bully Me, Nagatoro-san. Arguably, those who rage quit early on did so before they could see the evolving dynamic.

Over the course of the season, Senpai and Nagatoro both develop as characters, with Senpai slowly growing a spine along with conversational skills. Nagatoro is more than a bully and shows unexpected depth as a person.

Still, all reviewers agree that the anime’s story is definitely a unique approach to a high school romance dynamic. We’ll just have to see if the early episodes scare off too many for the anime to find financial success with Blu-Ray/DVD sales and streaming numbers.

At this point, it’s uncertain whether Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will be renewed. One problem is the current amount of source material available for a sequel, but that won’t be an issue by 2022.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga by creator Nanashi, who goes by the pen name 774.

Launched in November, the series is a web manga serialized online in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app/website. As of March 2021, the series was up to Volume 10. New chapters are released bi-weekly.

North American publisher Vertical is releasing the official Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga’s English translation in the USA. As of May 2021, the English manga was up to Volume 7, with Volume 8 scheduled for August 3, 2021, and Volume 9 for November 9, 2021.

The Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga series was up to Volume 10 when the anime’s first season premiered in Spring 2021. Pic credit: 774

Like many rom-com manga series, the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga tends to have self-contained stories in each chapter. In later volumes, there are story arcs where multiple chapters are connected together in consecutive order, but the manga’s format gave plenty of freedom to the anime writers.

Similar to the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime (Kaguya-sama Season 3 is confirmed), the Nagatoro anime adapts chapters out of order and makes some changes, including expanding on jokes. The Nagatoro anime even goes a step further by making major thematic differences by shifting around character development milestones.

For example, in the Episode 1 flashback, Senpai Naoto Hachiouji was only shown in the manga being bullied as a young teen whereas the anime showed him as a child. Yoshi was given her own lines whereas in the manga she tended to always parrot Gamo. The anime’s scene where Nagatoro shoved Senpai was comedically exaggerated by having Senpai roll into the water rather than simply hitting the ground.

Episode 2 created the Big Boobs Vampires manga by combining School Rumble Shining with an unnamed vampire romance drama that was on TV in the manga.

Yoshi was replaced by Sakura in order to work the latter girl character into the story earlier. Originally, Sakura was introduced in the first chapter, but she didn’t begin being developed as a character until manga Chapter 27.

In Episode 4, Nagatoro actually should have kept her promise to Senpai by kissing him on the cheek, patting him on the head, and running out of the art club room before he could respond. The fake-out prank she pulled where a doll kissed him on the lips instead was an anime original joke.

Arguably, this story change cheapened Nagatoro’s character and the nuance of the moment since Senpai put his soul into drawing the art this time around.

Episode 4 also removed the manga’s conclusion to the segment where Nagatoro was demanding to be praised. In the manga, she pretty much lists off the real reasons she is attracted to him and is shown looking at him wistfully.

At the same time, removing the kiss and the praising at this point in the timeline smoothed out the romantic progression since the kiss highlighted Nagatoro’s true feelings too early. This isn’t Horimiya where the relationship develops quickly within a single season. Shifting the development to the festival in later episodes makes her actions more impactful as a relationship milestone at the expense of heightening the bullying earlier on in the story.

In this manner, the anime attempts to make Nagatoro’s motives unclear since it’s uncertain whether she’s actually into Senpai or just a sadist getting off on torturing her senior. Still, even anime-only audiences should realize by Episode 4 that Nagatoro is shamelessly flirting with Senpai.

Episode 5 had Gamo and Yoshi tricking Nagatoro to leave the art club room so the girl could torment “Paisen,” while in the manga, the two girls were just casually dropping in when Nagatoro happened to be absent.

The titles of each anime episode often corresponded to some of the titles of the chapters that the episode adapted. The anime would only show two titles, but each episode adapted more than two manga chapters. Short bonus (omake) chapters were often used for the anime scenes shown before the OP played.

The following is a guide to skipped chapters and the order in which the anime episodes adapted the manga:

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 2: Chapters 4, 5, 12, 6, Volume 3: Bonus 5

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 3: Chapters Volume 2: Side Story 2, 17, 18, 11, 10,

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4: Chapters 7, 19, Volume 5: Bonus 10, 8, Volume 2: Side Story 1

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5: Chapters Volume 4: Bonus 9, Volume 2: Bonus 4, 16, 20, 21

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 8: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 10: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11: Chapters TBA

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12: Chapters TBA

Note: This guide was initially published before the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 release date and will be updated over time.

It’s predicted that Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 will pick up the story again in the second half of manga Volume 7. Pic credit: 774

All in all, it’s predicted that the anime’s second half will adapt the Culture Festival story arc, which runs from Chapter 38 to 46. The first season’s finale, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12, will find a stopping point by ending with Volume 7: Chapter 51.

It’s the best stopping point since the story arc in Chapters 48 to 50 provides a follow-up to the festival that culminates in Nagatoro and Senpai’s first official date at a zoo.

As previously mentioned, there currently aren’t enough unadapted chapters for making Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, but since the creator releases roughly 26 chapters per year, that won’t be a problem anymore by mid-2022.

For those wanting to read ahead of the anime, English-only manga readers can buy Volume 7 now. But you should also check out the skipped chapters.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The next time we watch Nagatoro and Senpai, they’ll be imagining what their future will bring. Specifically, the teens imagine a drunk future where 25-year-old Senpai is harassed at work to the point that he turns to alcohol to drown his sorrows.

When Senpai suggests that drinking alcohol and staggering around drunk isn’t his idea of fun, Nagatoro responds by transforming the art club room into a bar. This causes Senpai to imagine Nagatoro as a 24-year-old, and it turns out she’s a lightweight who can’t handle her drink!

More Nagatoro’s secrets will be revealed, especially when Senpai accidentally overhears girl talk where Nagatoro’s favorite type of man is discussed. She admits that her favorite type of boy is “someone who’s fun to be with,” which shocks Senpai when he realizes how many recent fun times they’d shared.

But Senpai is also embarrassed during this incident when he realizes he doesn’t even know Nagatoro’s first name! And this fact continues to gnaw at him over time.

Nagatoro’s insecurities become a topic when winter comes and a chance in attire makes it clear the age difference is a factor.

There’s even a moment of self-introspection when Senpai is caught reading a shoujo manga called Love Slave. It features a female protagonist who is often reducing the male lead to tears with bullying and Nagatora recognizes the similarities to her own life choices. But when Senpai dares to suggest the manga protagonist isn’t as bad as Nagatoro she’s offended since she believes she’s not nearly as mean and scary.

Their relationship finally moves forward another step when Nagatoro catches a cold and Senpai visits the Nagatoro House out of concern. His visit causes a commotion when Senpai is mistaken for a thief when Nagator’s older, college-age sister appears.

Nagatoro’s sister can be quite intimidating to the high school teens. Pic credit: 774

What’s more, this Big Sis-Toro offers to reveal secrets about Nagatoro! What will Senpai discover?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!