The Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Season 2 anime is reportedly in production, according to anime news leakers.

But when will Okaasan Online Season 2 (Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka? Season 2) come out?

The Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 anime staff and studio have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the anime was produced by Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff, known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), Food Wars!, and the DanMachi anime TV series.

They’re also working on Date A Live Season 4 and the Edens Zero anime for 2021.

The producer for the Okaasan Online anime series is Nobuhiro Nakayama, who is also the producer for DanMachi, Gate, Strike the Blood, and Sword Art Online (see our news story on Sword Art Online Season 4: Unital Ring).

The first season of Okaasan Online was helmed by director Yoshiaki Iwasaki, known for directing Love Hina, Monster Girl Doctor, The Familiar of Zero, and We Never Learn!

Artist Youhei Yaegashi (A Certain Scientific Accelerator) was the character designer, with Pochi Iida credited for the original designs.

Writer Hitomi Mieno (Assassin’s Pride, Noragami) handled the series composition. Composer Keiji Inai (DanMachi series, Burn The Witch) wrote the music.

The Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the Do You Love Your Mom OP was “Iyayo Iyayo mo Suki no Uchi” by Spira Spica, while the ED was “Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki Mama” as performed by Ai Kayano, the Japanese voice actress for main character Mamako Oosuki.

The first season was streaming online on Crunchyroll and FUNimation Now with English subtitles. A FUNimation Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? English dub was never announced, so it’s likely that the second season won’t be English dubbed, either.

This article provides everything known about Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Season 2 (Okaasan Online Season 2 / Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka? Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio J.C. Staff or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 release date.

Nor has the production of a Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Season 2 anime sequel been officially confirmed.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Okaasan Online Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime news leaker Spytrue is claiming that Okaasan Online Season 2 is happening. But he did not specify when Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka? Season 2 is coming out.

“Okaasan Online TV anime is getting a second season,” Spytrue tweeted on November 25, 2020.

Spytrue has a good record of accurate leaks. For example, Spytrue correctly claimed that the Attack On Titan Season 4 release date would still be in late 2020, even when it seemed like the fourth season would be delayed to 2021.

Spytrue has also claimed that the Vinland Saga Season 2 anime is in the “pipeline.” It wasn’t until late October 2020 that WIT Studio staff talked openly about making Vinland Saga 2 a reality.

On the other hand, Spytrue also wrongly claimed that Attack On Titan wouldn’t change from WIT Studio to MAPPA. He also deleted a tweet about Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 not being a split-cour, and yet Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 seems to be a reality-based on info from Netflix Japan.

Therefore, this news leak about Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s also something of a surprise considering how poorly reviewed the first season was by international critics.

Assuming that early production has begun, it’s possible that the Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 release date could be scheduled for late 2021 or sometime in 2022.

Do You Love Your Mom OVA was a beach episode

The first season ended with Episode 12. Do You Love Your Mom Episode 13 was unaired. Instead, the Do You Love Your Mom OVA episode was bundled with Volume 6 of the Blu-Ray box set, released on March 25, 2020.

The story involved Shirase inviting the party to enjoy a beach getaway. While enjoying the wonderful weather and pristine waters, an accident caused Masato to lose all his memories, including those of Mamako!

Okaasan Online manga/light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka? light novel series by writer Dachima Inaka and illustrator Pochi Iida. The title is commonly shortened to Okaasan Online by fans.

Started in 2017, the book series is up to Volume 12 as of April 17, 2020. The final book in the series contains an ending story focused on Masato’s father.

Yen Press is publishing the official English translation of the book series. Up to Volume 7, by November 2020, Volume 8 is scheduled to release on February 23, 2021.

The Do You Love Your Mom manga adaptation is being drawn by manga artist Meicha. The manga is up to Volume 4 as of July 3, 2020. An English translation of the manga adaptation has not yet been announced.

The pacing of the anime series was average for a light novel adaptation. As per usual, certain details were condensed and the anime skimmed over the books.

The finale, Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Episode 12, found a stopping point by ending with light novel Volume 3.

Unfortunately, the manga is far behind both the anime and the book series. By story for anime Episode 5 corresponded to manga Volume 4 and the beginning chapters of light novel Volume 2.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for J.C. Staff to make Do You Love Your Mom Season 2.

If their intended goal is to finish adapting the book series’ ending, then it’s possible they could accomplish this goal with a two-cour final season that’s faster-paced or by abridging the story down to the most important plot points.

Tsuujou Kougeki ga Zentai Kougeki de Ni-kai Kougeki no Okaasan wa Suki Desu ka? Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time anime audiences watched the TV show, Masato and his mother ascended the tower dungeon. They didn’t quite get the wish they were expecting, but they did defeat Amante. Now there are three more Fiends left to defeat in the anti-mother party called Ribele.

Although Masato has not been able to experience the adventures and romance he desired, he has come to realize their shared quest is an adventure for both of them.

But first, they need to save their friends Wise, Porta, and Medhi. The girls lost a lot of money at the casino, and now they’ve become prizes themselves!

Masato decides to make money to save them. But a certain someone becomes a bunny girl and manages to make piles of cash by firing off royal straight flushes at the casino.

Things begin to heat up even more when Mamako decides to participate in a tournament to decide the number one mother in the game world.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Do You Love Your Mom Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!