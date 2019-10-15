Digimon Universe: App Monsters anime series comes to Crunchyroll

A new Digimon series is coming to Crunchyroll! Yep, it’s a whole new series with new adventures, characters, and digital monsters.

This new anime series entitled Digimon Universe: App Monsters is now available to stream to audiences in United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central America, and the Caribbean. Viewers in Latin America will be able to watch starting on October 25.

In this series, the use of smartphone apps has become widespread, but within these apps lurk creatures known as App Monsters or “Appmon”. These Appmons are digital creatures with the ability to think and act. They exist between the human world and the digital world.

And within the vast sea of the internet, a “villainous AI” creature known as Leviathan also exists and spreads a virus known as the L-virus which takes control of these Appmon and begins to back the systems of the world. A young teenager by the name of Haru Shinkai finds himself with a device known as the Appli Drive and uses it to summon Gatchmon, a search app monster to bring peace to the human and digital world again.

On this adventure, Haru gains the aid of a rookie idol named Eri Karan, a famous AppTuber called AppTuber Torajirou Asuka, a hacker named Rei Katsura, and his best friend Yūjin Ōzora. Each one of them finds themselves also partnered with their own Appmon to help restore the balance between their worlds.

This is the seventh official installment in the Digimon franchise but is also considered to be its own separate franchise from the original series. The theme that revolves around this story is technological singularity and artificial intelligence, which is shared with the Appmons and the dangers that come with technology when used unwisely.

Digimon Universe: App Monsters first premiered in Japan back in 2016 with the final episode airing in 2017. Gou Koga directed the anime series at Toei Animation with Yoichi Kato as the Series Script Supervisor, and Kenichi Ohnuki as Character Designer,

There were also two manga series adapted which were released by Shueisha. One of them was launched in Shueisha’s Saikyō Jump magazine and was a comedy story that was set in an academy in which Appmon attended. It centered on Gatchmon who acted as the school’s public morals committee leader. The other manga followed the anime series and was serialized in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine.