Details of the BLACKFOX anime feature film to premiere at Crunchyroll Expo

During this year’s Crunchyroll Expo attendees get a chance to be among the first to see the world premiere of BLACKFOX.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The movie is an original feature film co-produced by Crunchyroll with the six-year-old Japanese animation Studio 3Hz which brought us other anime titles such as Sword Art Online, Alternative Gun Gale Online, and Princess Principal.

Recently an official preview dropped which gave us a quick look at this upcoming animated feature film.

BLACKFOX features the vocal talents of Ayaka Nanase as Rikka Isurugi/Lily, Haruka Tomatsu as Mia, Yō Taichi as Melissa, Hiroshi Tsuchida as Allen, Eizou Tsuda as Hyōei, Keiji Fujiwara as Oboro, Aki Toyosaki as Madara, Kousuke Toriumi as Kasumi, Nobuo Tobita as Lauren, Hiroki Touchi as Bred, and Rikiya Koyama as Harold.

Kazuya Nomura from Studio 3Hz takes on the role of the chief director on this project and Keisuke Shinohara directed. Naoki Hayashi is the scriptwriter. Kenji Andou has been credited as the Animaldrawn designer. fripSide performs the theme song BLACKFOX.

The official website gives the following synopsis;

Living in a ninja residence tucked away in a corner of a futuristic city is Rikka, the eldest daughter of a Ninja clan, who looks up to her father — a researcher — very much. Carrying on with her life normally, Rikka’s home came suddenly under attack one day. Driven into a corner, what would she do to overcome this crisis? Rip darkness to pieces and become “BLACK”!

There has also been a seven-minute sneak peek of the anime that has been released. We also heard that there will be a live-action tokusatsu period drama tied into the anime that will be released in the Fall.

The premiere of BLACKFOX is scheduled for August 30 at Cinema 1 in the upper level of the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Crunchyroll Expo will run from August 30 to September 1 in San Jose, California over Labor Day weekend.