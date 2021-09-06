Demon Slayer Season 3 release date: Will Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 be the final season?

The Demon Slayer Season 3 anime TV series is inevitable considering the worldwide popularity of the TV show. But when will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 come out?

Aniplex is the anime/music distributer, Shueisha publishes the manga by creator Koyoharu Gotoge, and ufotable is the animation studio. The returning staff for Demon Slayer 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Director Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia: The Animation) returned for directing the second season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Entertainment District-. Lead character designer Akira Matsushima also returned.

For the first season, the sub-character designers were Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. The music was composed by Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online, Fate/Zero, and Madoka Magica) and Go Shiina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and God Eater). Hikaru Kondo is the producer.

The Demon Slayer Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The anime’s first season premiered with two cours composed of 26 episodes on April 6, 2019. The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie’s USA release date was on April 21, 2021.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The Demon Slayer Season 2 release date was in Fall 2021. While it’s been confirmed that the second season will have two cours the exact number of episodes hasn’t been announced yet.

The second season’s finale, Demon Slayer Season 2 Part 2, released in Winter 2022.

This article provides everything that is known about Demon Slayer Season 3 (Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 release date predictions: Is Spring 2023 likely?

As of the last update, Shueisha, Aniplex, Ufotable, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Slayer Season 3 release date. Nor has the third season been confirmed to be in production yet.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

Ufotable is on the anime production committee so they definitely have a financial incentive to adapt the entire manga series. The biggest issue is the availability of Ufotable. As a small animation company, they do have concurrent projects (films and video games) but they usually only have one big project per year.

Ufotable usually announces their projects a year in advance. The Demon Slayer movie released in October 2020, which was roughly a year after the first season finished. And the second season premiered a year later in Fall 2021.

As for 2022, Studio ufotable has not yet announced any other anime projects they are working on. In recent times their focus has largely been on Demon Slayer although they also produced the Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel movie series and even an animated music video.

Besides ufotable’s scheduling, there is the slowly brewing tax evasion scandal. The short version is that the Ufotable president and Demon Slayer producer Hikaru Kondo allegedly hid about 30 percent of the income from their Tokyo anime restaurants altered the company’s accounting ledgers to hide about 446 million yen ($4.11 million). This meant they avoided 137 million yen (about $1.24 million USD) in corporate and consumption taxes.

Considering that the animation studio has kept to a fairly regular release schedule these past few years it logically follows that the studio hasn’t experienced any major delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused some productions to slip back in their schedule.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Demon Slayer Season 3 TV anime will come out in Spring 2023 in order to allow for a reasonable production schedule.

How the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending affects the anime’s final season

The story for the anime is based on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge.

VIZ Media has licensed the official English translation of the Demon Slayer manga series. The first three chapters, as well as the three most recent chapters, can be read on the official website for free. The English online release is completely caught up with the Japanese magazine release.

Talking about the Demon Slayer Season 3 anime in September 2021 may seem like putting the cart before the horse, considering that the Demon Slayer Season 2 anime came out in Fall 2021.

But it is a timely discussion considering that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending was released in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine already back in May 2020.

Yep, that’s right. If you missed the news, Demon Slayer Chapter 205 was the ending of the entire series.

Creator Gotouge capped off the story in a bittersweet way that doesn’t leave much wiggle room for a direct Demon Slayer sequel but provided hints about what happened to the characters in the future (yes, some ships did set sail while others sank).

It’ll probably be debated for years whether Demon Slayer’s ending was rushed or not. After all, it seems like the series just began to peak in popularity.

The manga sold over 60 million copies in total in about four years. Then suddenly, it’s all over (except for a side-story prequel about Rengoku).

But anime-only fans probably want to know how the Demon Slayer ending could impact the anime’s ending without being spoiled.

First, I’ll explain how the series is likely to be adapted into an anime without getting into spoilers. But near the bottom of this article, I’ll explain, with spoilers, why a Demon Slayer manga sequel seems unlikely — unless it takes place in modern times!

Why a Demon Slayer: Sunrise Countdown movie could adapt the Kimetsu no Yaiba ending

The first season of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series was 26 episodes long, and it ended by adapting through Volume 6: Chapter 51. The Kimetsuo no Yaiba movie was a direct sequel about the Mugen Train story arc.

The Demon Slayer movie adapted manga Chapters 52 through 66, which wasn’t the entirety of the story arc. As such, anime news leakers are claiming that the second season’s first cour will re-adapt the Mugen Train story arc that was covered by the movie!

If this rumor is true, then it could be 5 to 8 episodes and add more details, especially the aftermath of the story arc that leads up to the Entertainment District arc.

At the very least, the opening episodes of Demon Slayer Season 2 will definitely cover missing details from the Mugen Train arc like Tanjiro visiting Rengoku’s family mansion in manga Chapters 67 through 69. But it’d still be interesting if the second season offers an expanded version of Mugen Train for the first several episodes.

Due to the stunning financial success of Mugen Train, a Toho producer is already calling for a Demon Slayer movie 2. While Toho helped Aniplex distribute the film in Japan, they’re not on the anime production committee, which is comprised of Aniplex, Shueisha, and Studio ufotable.

The Toho producer wanted the Yoshiwara Yukaku (Entertainment District) story arc to be adapted by a movie but that was unlikely from the start since the story arc is so long that it would require at least two movies to adapt faithfully. So, some anime industry insiders believe it’s more likely that the second season will then be followed by a second movie (or three).

Assuming Demon Slayer Season 2 re-adatps Mugen Train and then the next story arc, that means the anime will include manga Chapters 53 through 99 with two anime cours since these story arcs have 47 chapters combined.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons feature 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

Since Demon Slayer 205 is the end, that leaves 106 chapters to adapt for Demon Slayer Season 3. There are multiple ways anime studio ufotable could finish the anime series.

The Swordsmith Village arc is 28 chapters long and the Hashira Training arc is only 9 chapters. With both combined they’re probably too long for a movie unless the film has two parts.

The 69 chapters of the final battle arc has two major parts, with the end boss battle in the Sunrise Countdown arc being 22 chapters long. Therefore, assuming the third season’s pacing is similar to the anime’s first season, Demon Slayer Season 3 could be three cours long and finish with Chapter 183.

Unfortunately, that’d leave anime fans waiting based on a cliffhanger ending, which is hardly ideal. So, the third season could be shorter and end with Chapter 136, leaving the ending for Demon Slayer Season 4.

Since the final battle arc is 69 chapters long, another option would be to finish the anime series with a Demon Slayer: Sunrise Countdown movie. The Mugen Train movie only adapted 14 chapters, so a film that adapts the final 22 chapters would have a significantly longer 3-hour runtime, but it wouldn’t be overly long.

A final Demon Slayer movie is not an ideal option since it’d make anime fans wait longer. On the other hand, the final battle would be given full animated justice on the big screen.

Arguably, it could be a better option than finishing with Demon Slayer Season 4.

Why a Demon Slayer manga sequel is unlikely unless it’s set in modern times [Major Spoilers]

Fans of the Demon Slayer manga might want a direct sequel, but the creator has not left any room. The main characters accomplished their primary goals, and the majority of the characters have died.

The villain has been defeated in a way that the Demon Slayer Corps’ mission is essentially over.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga’s ending! Do not read unless you want major details to be revealed before watching the Demon Slayer anime’s ending!

All of these accomplishments happened within 10 chapters. In Chapter 196, Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko was finally healed, her humanity restored, and her memories fully returned!

Chapters 199 and 200 contained a second major moment that’s hard for the series to walk back from. Demon villain Muzan Kibutsuji is killed, and his body begins disintegrating at the touch of the sun’s rays.

Since Muzan is the very source of the demons, it’d be difficult for a Demon Slayer sequel to be made. The only option would be to have a new demon master arise in the future. (Maybe a vial of Muzan’s blood survives?)

Chapter 201 contained a major plot twist that could have been developed into a Demon Slayer manga sequel. But the potential lasted for a mere handful of chapters before the conflict was resolved.

In killing Muzan, Tanjiro lost an arm, and he was slowly dying from the blood loss. Muzan attempted a last-ditch effort at revenge by injecting Tanjiro with his blood, transforming Tanjiro into a demon with spine-like whips that emerged from his back.

Worse, Tanjiro was immune to the rays of the risen sun.

The surviving members of the Slayer Corps couldn’t bring themselves to kill their friend, so Tanjiro could have escaped and created new demons for the newly awakened Nezuko to hunt down.

But creator Gotouge decided not to extend the plot with such a twist.

Instead, Tanjiro resisted the mind-manipulations of Muzan. Conveniently, there was one last dose of demon cure left, so Nezuko helped her brother regain his humanity by Chapter 203.

The next chapter is three months forward. The final surviving Hashira decides to disband the Demon Slayer Corps completely. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke live together in the Kamado household.

The finale, Demon Slayer Chapter 205, ends by jumping far ahead in time to a modern city. The manga finishes, showing the descendants of the main characters. The heroes’ story lives on in an autobiography, The Legend of Zenitsu.

Many of the modern-day descendants resemble their counterparts from the main story. Some characters seem to have reincarnated since some of the modern people resemble characters that couldn’t have possibly had children, especially the fallen Hashira.

Yushiro and Chachamaru are also still alive in the future, so demons still exist, as well. Yushiro became famous in modern times for his lifelike paintings of Tamayo.

This ending does leave a small opening for a Demon Slayer sequel set in modern times. A botanist named Aoba Hashibira announces the discovery of the Blue Spider Lily, which only lives for a short time. Regardless, the existence of the rare flower means it could still end up being used to create new demons.

The only negative to this ending is that Gotouge has mostly written himself into a corner since any Demon Slayer sequel would need to be set in modern times by necessity.

Coincidentally, the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga spin-offs are being written by Ryoji Hirano, whose own original manga series, the 2018 Bozebeats, was about modern monks using a combination of guns and magic to combat demons.

But would fans even be interested in such a premise for a Demon Slayer manga sequel? It would depend on the protagonist and villain’s motives and actions, which could reflect a modern twist on the formula.

In the meantime, let’s hope the anime series fully adapts the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending into Demon Slayer Season 3 and 4 combined with a movie. Stay tuned!