Demon Slayer Season 3 release date: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc predictions

The Demon Slayer Season 3 anime TV series is inevitable considering the worldwide popularity of the TV show. But when will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 come out?

The Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc anime will have Tanjiro waking up after two months in a coma. Tanjiro will travel to the swordsmith village in hopes of convincing Hotaru to make him a new sword, but after discovering a secret weapon the young demon slayer will find Upper Rank Five and Four waiting for him.

Aniplex is the anime/music distributer, Shueisha publishes the manga by creator Koyoharu Gotoge, and ufotable is the animation studio. The returning staff for Demon Slayer 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Director Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia: The Animation) returned for directing the second season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Entertainment District-. Lead character designer Akira Matsushima also returned.

For the first season, the sub-character designers were Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. The music was composed by Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online, Fate/Zero, and Madoka Magica) and Go Shiina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and God Eater). Hikaru Kondo is the producer.

The Demon Slayer Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train OP “Akeboshi” and ED “Homura” were both performed by LiSA. The Demon Slayer Season 2 OP for the Entertainment District Arc, “Scattered Songs (Zankyou Zanka)”, and the ED “Morning Will Come (Asa ga Kuru)” were both performed by Aimer.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The anime’s first season premiered with two cours composed of 26 episodes on April 6, 2019. The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie’s USA release date was on April 21, 2021.

The Demon Slayer Season 2 release date was on October 10, 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season. The first 7 episodes introduced an original story and re-adapted the Mugen Train arc.

The Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 release date was delayed due to Japanese politics news coverage. Since the Japanese TV broadcasting schedule already had a one-week break built in, the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc began with a one-hour special episode on December 5, 2021.

While it’s been confirmed that the second season will have two cours the exact number of episodes hasn’t been announced yet.

However, iQIYI International lists the Entertainment District arc as having 11 episodes for a total of 18 episodes. Similarly, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claimed the same on November 17, 2021.

Assuming no major delays, the second season’s finale, Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 18, will release on February 13, 2021.

Updated January 24, 2022: Added Demon Slayer: Mugen Train English dub info.

Updated December 10, 2021: ufotable tax fraud scandal finally ends with Hikaru Kondo’s sentencing.

This article provides everything that is known about Demon Slayer Season 3 (Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 / Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 release date predictions: Is 2023 likely?

As of the last update, Shueisha, Aniplex, Ufotable, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Slayer Season 3 release date. Nor has the third season been confirmed to be in production yet.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village release date will occur in the future.

Ufotable is on the anime production committee so they definitely have a financial incentive to adapt the entire manga series. The biggest issue is the availability of Ufotable. As a small animation company, they do have concurrent projects (films and video games) but they usually only have one big project per year.

Ufotable usually announces their projects a year in advance. The Demon Slayer movie released in October 2020, which was roughly a year after the first season finished. And the second season premiered a year later in Fall 2021.

As for 2022, Studio ufotable has not yet announced any other anime TV projects they are working on. However, they have announced the Witch on the Holy Night movie (Mahoutsukai no Yoru).

In recent times their focus has largely been on Demon Slayer although they also produced the Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel movie series and even an animated music video.

Considering that the animation studio has kept to a fairly regular release schedule these past few years it logically follows that the studio hasn’t experienced any major delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused some productions to slip back in their schedule.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village TV anime will come out in 2023 in order to allow for a reasonable production schedule.

Ufotable tax fraud court case finally ends in December 2021

Besides ufotable’s scheduling, there was the slowly brewing tax evasion scandal. Supporters of ufotable were concerned about how this court decision might impact the future of the anime company.

The short version is that the Ufotable president and Demon Slayer producer Hikaru Kondo hid about 30 percent of the income from their Tokyo anime restaurants altered the company’s accounting ledgers to hide about 446 million yen ($4.11 million). This meant they avoided 138 million yen (about $1.25 million USD) in corporate and consumption taxes.

During a hearing at the Tokyo District Court in September 2021, Kondo directly admitted to the crime but claimed that he thought his tax evasion would “not bring trouble to ufotable”. Kondo’s wife is actually the company’s accountant and the court noted that she had shown reluctance in manipulating the tax filing.

In December 2021, the Tokyo District Court determined that Kondo had show “strong intent” to commit tax fraud, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison. While that sounds bad, the sentence was suspended for three years so if he remains on good behavior he will never step foot in a jail cell.

The prosecution stated that ufotable and Kondo hid the income as a safeguard against future downturns in the anime industry. ufotable has apologized for its actions on its website and Kondo said he will shift the company toward more sustainable production levels while staying within legal boundaries.

ufotable has already filed a corrected tax return and paid back the amount owed to the Japanese government. The good news is that the tax fraud scandal shouldn’t have any impact on Demon Slayer Season 3. But ufotable will probably lose its reputation as being Unlimited Budget Works.

Crunchyroll and FUNimation’s Demon Slayer Season 2 English dub release date

Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the Demon Slayer:L Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. The Demon Slayer Season 2 English dub was released in multiple parts based on the story arcs.

Here is the Demon Slayer dub cast:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro

Abby Trott as Nezuko

Aleks Le as Zenitsu

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke

Mark Whitten as Rengoku

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train English dub release date was on Friday, January 21, 2022. All seven dubbed episodes were released at the same time on FUNimation and Crunchyroll.

The Demon Slayer: Entertainment District English dub release date has not been announced yet.

Presumably, a Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub will be produced in the future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending was released in 2020

The story for the anime is based on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge.

VIZ Media has licensed the official English translation of the Demon Slayer manga series. The first three chapters, as well as the three most recent chapters, can be read on the official website for free. The English online release is completely caught up with the Japanese magazine release.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending was released in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine already back in May 2020. Demon Slayer Chapter 205 was the ending of the entire series.

It’ll probably be debated for years whether Demon Slayer’s ending was rushed or not. After all, it seems like the series just began to peak in popularity.

The manga sold over 60 million copies in total in about four years. Then suddenly, it’s all over (except for a side-story prequel about Rengoku).

Why the anime could adapt more than the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

The first season of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series was 26 episodes long, and it ended by adapting through Volume 6: Chapter 51. The Kimetsu no Yaiba movie was a direct sequel about the Mugen Train story arc.

The Demon Slayer movie adapted manga Chapters 52 through 66, which wasn’t the entirety of the story arc. So the second season’s first cour re-adapted the Mugen Train story arc that was covered by the movie!

The 7 episodes added more details, especially the aftermath of the story arc that leads up to the Entertainment District arc. For example, the re-adaptation covered missing details from the Mugen Train arc like Tanjiro visiting Rengoku’s family mansion in manga Chapters 67 through 69.

In addition, the second season offered an expanded version of Mugen Train for the first several episodes that showed Rengoku taking on a mission before boarding the train.

Since Demon Slayer Season 2 re-adapts Mugen Train and then the next Entertainment District story arc, that means the anime adapted manga Chapters 53 through 99 with two anime cours since these story arcs have 47 chapters combined.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons feature 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

Since Demon Slayer 205 is the end, that leaves 106 chapters to adapt for Demon Slayer Season 3. There are multiple ways anime studio ufotable could finish the anime series.

The Swordsmith Village arc is 28 chapters long and the Hashira Training arc is only 9 chapters. With both combined they’re probably too long for a movie unless the film has two parts.

But the 37 chapters combined are the perfect length for a single-cour Demon Slayer Season 3. The only question is how ufotable should adapt the long Demon Slayer: Final Battle Arc, but that’s a question that the Demon Slayer Season 4 anime will likely answer.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

After Tanjiro wakes up from his coma he realizes he needs a new sword. But cranky swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka is tired of repeatedly repairing the sword, so Tanjiro decides to travel to the swordsmith village to speak to him directly.

Upon arriving at the swordsmith village, Tanjiro is surprised to find out that Hotaro recently went missing. Although that’s a setback, while visiting the hot springs to heal his body, Tanjiro learns of a secret weapon hidden in the village.

This secret turns out to be a mechanical doll with six arms called Yoriichi Type Zero. Built in the Sengoku period, the doll is over three hundred years and it’s intended to train swordsmen.

During training, Tanjiro accidentally cuts off the doll’s head only to find a 300-year-old sword hidden inside. That’s when Hotaru abruptly shows up and declares that he’ll remove the rust so Tanjiro can have a new sword.

But these peaceful happenings are interrrupted by the arrival of Upper Rank Five Demon Gyokko and Upper Rank Four Hantengu. The two demons plan on destroying the entire swordsmith village!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Demon Slayer Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!