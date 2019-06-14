Demon Slayer Season 2 release date: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 will be the sequel to the breakout anime hit of 2019. Reviews of the first season have been stellar, and the anime has often topped the popularity charts of Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

Sales of the manga series topped six million in May 2019, and if fans devote a whole sub-Reddit to a demon loli, you know they’ll be demanding Demon Slayer Season 2.

Director Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia: The Animation) is at the helm for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime staff. Lead character designer Akira Matsushima works with sub-character designers Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. The music is composed by Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online, Fate/Zero, and Madoka Magica) and Go Shiina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and God Eater). Hikaru Kondo is the producer.

The anime first premiered on April 6, 2019. Thankfully, the prolonged wait for Demon Slayer Season 2 won’t be too bad since the first season is scheduled to be two cours with 26 episodes in total. (A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons.)

What’s more, the first season is not going to be a split-cour anime, which is when a single anime season takes a TV broadcasting break before resuming after several months.

Recent examples include Attack On Titan and Food Wars! (please see our articles on Attack On Titan Season 4 and Food Wars! Season 4, both of which have been confirmed to be in production).

That means Part 2 (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Episode 14) should release on July 6, 2019, assuming no delays. Based on an interview with one of the producers, the second cour’s finale, Demon Slayer Episode 26, will air in September 2019.

This article provides everything that is known about Demon Slayer Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Ufotable surprises fans with Demon Slayer’s second cour not being a split-cour

While good news, the fact that the Demon Slayer anime is not a split-cour was a surprise to some anime fans since animation studio Ufotable is producing the TV show. They are well known for producing the Fate/Stay series, Tales of Symphonia, and Type-Moon’s The Garden Of Sinners.

In 2019 they were working on the Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel movie trilogy. The animation studio also produces video game cutscenes for God Eater and other games.

Founded in 2000 by Hikaru Kondo and staff coming from the TMS Entertainment, Ufotable went on a hiring spree in recent years, but they’re still a relatively small company. Although small in size, their talented staff produces all of their content in-house rather than relying on outsourcing to freelancers, which is a common practice in the Japanese anime industry.

Based on their work on the anime Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works, the studio’s high-quality animation has resulted in the nickname Ufotable: Unlimited Budget Works. But this nickname is based on the commonly held misconception that higher quality animation requires a bigger budget.

As a comparison, the first season of One Punch Man (see our article on One Punch Man Season 3) was lauded for its quality animation, but OPM animator Chikashi Kubota claimed its budget was average. Instead, quality animation is the result of a talented staff combined with proper project scheduling (longer production times).

And that’s why it’s a surprise Demon Slayer’s second cour is not a delayed split cour. Ufotable is known for producing split-cour TV shows to give their animation staff ample time to produce quality work.

But in this case, the Demon Slayer credits reveal that they finished up through Episode 8 by the end of 2018. By May 2019, Ufotable was already working on layouts and key animations for Episode 21 and music for Episode 18, which means they scheduled plenty of time and the second half won’t feel rushed quality-wise.

So, that’s the good news concerning Ufotable and their plans for the second half of the Demon Slayer anime. Unfortunately, that now brings us to our next bit of news.

Ufotable: Unlimited Budget Works no more due to tax evasion/earthquake charity fraud scandal

Based on the success so far, Demon Slayer Season 2 being greenlit for production seems like a foregone conclusion, but will troubles at the animation studio cast a shadow over the production?

Starting in April 2019, reports came out that Ufotable owed about $3.65 million in unpaid taxes. Worse, the company allegedly misappropriated charity auction funds that were supposed to go to victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but the tax evasion amount we know here is 4 Billion yen,” said an investigator from the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau in the report by Weekly Bunshun Magazine. “The additional tax will be 200 million yen.”

The Bureau searched Ufotable’s offices and even their cafes (which sell anime-related merchandise) as part of the tax evasion investigation. Ufotable president and Demon Slayer producer Hikaru Kondo allegedly spent days at home consulting with lawyers before returning to work.

Concerning the earthquake charity, Ufotable also hosts a town revival event called Machi Asobi, held twice a year. According to reports, Ufotable may have committed fraudulent accounting.

“Even though charity auctions are being carried out for the reconstruction of the disaster area, if their earnings are used in different ways, fraud charges of Article 246 of the Penal Code may result in imprisonment of 10 years or less,” explained lawyer Toshiaki Kobayashi. “In addition, if the corporation does not properly declare the revenue to be recorded, it will be a violation of corporate tax law, that is, tax evasion.”

Reports claim Ufotable president Kondo allegedly directly received revenue from of the Ufotable merchandise sales. Shortly after these reports were published, Kondo resigned as chairman of the executive committee for Machi Asobi. He did not provide a reason for stepping down.

Will this scandal cause any repercussions for the anime production of Demon Slayer Season 2? It’s still too soon to tell since the investigation is still ongoing, but authorities have not yet filed any charges against studio Ufotable or Kondo. Even if no one serves prison time, let’s hope the studio has enough cash available to pay the taxes owed.

Demon Slayer manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge. Published by Shueisha‘s Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga comes out weekly, usually on Mondays, but it can skip a week during the holidays.

As of April 4, 2019, the Demon Slayer manga was up to Volume 15, which includes up through Chapter 133. Demon Slayer Volume 16 is scheduled to release in Japan on July 4, 2019.

VIZ Media has licensed the official English translation of the Demon Slayer manga series. The first three chapters, as well as the three most recent chapters, can be read on the official website for free. The English online release is usually caught up with the Japanese magazine release.

Starting in July 2018, the English manga began releasing in tankobon format. VIZ Media shows that Volume 7 is scheduled for July 2, 2019, Volume 8 is coming out September 3, 2019, and Volume 9 is set for November 5, 2019.

Reviews of the anime have praised the animation quality and flowing battle scenes that integrate digital effects seamlessly, never mind the beautiful character designs and gorgeously detailed backgrounds. Manga fans have also been pleased since, for the most part, the anime is almost a panel-by-panel adaptation of the manga, which can be seen clearly in the above comparison.

Some fans have complained about weird story pacing issues thanks to flashbacks and some slow moments, but everyone agrees that once the action picks up, it’s amazing. The best part is that Ufotable is not rushing through the manga, so the pacing is slightly less than two chapters of manga per episode.

To put things into perspective, Episode 10 adapted up through manga Chapter 19 of Volume 3. The halfway point, Demon Slayer Episode 13, will probably finish up the remainder of Volume 3.

Assuming this comfortable pacing continues for the rest of the first season, the ending, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Episode 26, will likely find an ending somewhere near Chapter 51 of Volume 6, which happens to be the ending of a significant story arc. That means Demon Slayer Season 2 will pick up once again with Chapter 52, the start of the Demon Train story arc.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for creating Demon Slayer Season 2. In fact, at the rate at which new manga chapters are released, there will be enough chapters available for producing both Demon Slayer Season 3 and 4 by the summer of 2020.

English manga readers who can’t wait for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 to release can immediately pick up Volume 7 to read ahead of the anime’s story. But the English volumes are quite far behind. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Shonen Jump online and have access to all of the manga chapters immediately.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 release date

As of the last update, producers Shueisha or Aniplex, Ufotable, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Demon Slayer Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The biggest issue is the availability of Ufotable. As a small animation company, they do have concurrent projects (films and video games) but they usually only have one big project per year.

Ufotable usually announces their projects a year in advance. Therefore, it’s possible that the ending of Demon Slayer Episode 26 could tease anime fans by announcing Demon Slayer Season 2, which would mean Ufotable will return for producing in 2020. If there’s no teaser, then we’re probably looking at a longer wait.

The alternative is that Shueisha could farm out Demon Slayer Season 2 to a bigger animation studio so the second season could arrive sooner. But that option would probably dismay fans of the anime. So, it’s better for Shueisha to wait and for fans to hope the tax evasion scandal is not Ufotable’s Blade of Studio Destruction.

Demon Slayer Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Demon Slayer: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Episode 26 aired in Japan and will be updated after the episode’s release. The spoilers start with the assumption that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season will open with events surrounding manga Chapter 52.

The last time we watched Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko they were confronted by the leaders of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira, and put on trial because Tanjiro was protecting his demonic sister, which was considered a violation of conduct. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke also mastered Total Concentration breathing techniques.

Fully recovered in the care of the Hashira, the group embarks on their next Demon Slayer Corps mission. They’ll go aboard the Infinite Train of Dreams, a demon train that takes them into the dreams of demons.

Meanwhile, villain Kibutsuji Muzan summons the Lower Moons, the six lower-ranked members of the Twelve Demon Moons. The Upper Moons have not changed in over 100 years, but the Lower Moons have been killed and replaced many times over.

Furious at the Lower Moons failure after the death of Lower Moon Five Rui, the demon leader intends on disbanding the Lower Moons and begins brutally killing them off one by one. Some tried to flee while others chattered and tried to convince Muzan to spare them.

Only Lower Moon One, a demon named Enmu, was spared because he was thankful that Muzan wanted to kill him personally. Enmu was also overjoyed at the suffering felt by the humans and the other slain Lower Demon Moons.

In response to this outburst, Muzan stabs Enmu and gives him an injection of his own blood. Enmu is charged with killing Tanjiro and the Pillars of the Demon Slayers Corps. Enmu hopes to succeed and receive more of Muzan’s blood so he can challenge the Upper Moons with his renewed strength.

Enmu has the ability to put targets into a deep sleep using both sound and visual attacks. He derives pleasure from first showing people a pleasant dream but then twisting it into a nightmare. Using these abilities, he can put the Demon Slayers on the Infinity Train to sleep.

When Tanjiro eventually confronts Enmu aboard the steam engine, the sleep demon promises Tanjiro a dream where his father comes back to life. Tanjiro manages to overcome Enmu’s sleep powers and severe the demons head, but this deadly attack doesn’t even faze the decapitated Enmu.

It turns out Enmu had fused his spirit with the Infinity Train while the Demon Slayers slept. Not only does Tanjiro’s mission now require taking on demons in combat, but he must also face the demonic spirit of the Infinity Train while protecting the 200 human passengers of the train.

Joining Tanjiro in protecting the passengers is Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps. Like many of the Pillars, the second cour of the first season introduced this character.

Kyojuro will take on Third Upper Moon Akaza, a pink-haired and yellow-eyed demon with a tragic past. When still a human child, Akaza was named Hakuji, and he was a thief to raise money for his gravely ill father. The boy was already labeled as a demon child because he was born with pointed teeth.

The young Hakuji overcame his criminal childhood with the help of a dojo leader who saved him from being killed. Over the years, Hakuji became known for being kind and enjoying fights against strong people. Hakuji eventually married the dojo leader’s daughter and took over leadership of the dojo.

Hakuji traveled to his hometown to tell his father the good news, but while he was gone a competing dojo poisoned the village well, killing Hakuji’s newfound wife and father-in-law. Despair caused Hakuji to go on a rampage, killing and mangling the members of the competing dojo with his bare hands. The only survivor went mad.

Hearing rumors of a demon in the area, Muzan visited and found Hakuji. When Hakuji attempted to kill Muzan, the latter stabbed his hand into Hakuji’s face and told of him of his intention to create 12 powerful demons. At that point, Hakuji didn’t even care about anything anymore.

Now known as Azaka, the demon kills to become stronger, but he doesn’t even know why he does it. But he still maintains a thread of humanity since he refuses to eat female humans.

When Kyojuro battles Akaza, the demon is surprised at the Demon Slayer’s “unbelievable” strength. But Akaza is no slouch himself since he has a technique called Compass Needle where he can sense the battle spirit of all incoming attacks. Akaza’s offensive abilities are all based on generating shockwaves.

In their next mission, Tanjiru, Inosuke, and Zenitsu accompany the Demon Slayer Corps Pillar named Tengen Uzui. This jewel-wearing Shinobi is the Sound Pillar, which means he uses a combination of sounds, swords, and bombs to combat demons.

Tengen has three hot, ninja wives (yes, really) named Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. The three wives suspected that demons were hiding in the red light district Yoshiwara, Kirimise, so they disguised themselves as oiran (courtesans) and infiltrated a brothel.

Tengen’s wives have disappeared while on their information-gathering mission. This story arc is a bit humorous since Tanjiro and his friends end up disguising themselves as women to sneak into the red light district!

The head oiran named Warabihime is a sadistic demon named Upper Moon Six Daki. Capable of manipulating her deadly sashes, she has already fought and killed seven of the Demon Slayer Corps Pillars. Daki is known for her cruelty, toying with her victims before dispatching them.

She is also known for viciously abusing the people of the brothel, and when a manager confronts her, the demon lifted the hostess high into the air and dropped the woman to her death.

When Daki returned to her room, she is surprised to find her master Kibutsuji Muzan waiting inside. The demon leader praised Daki as a “special demon” but also cautioned her against being careless.

Disguised as an oiran, Daki avoided detection even when under the watchful eyes of Tengen. It turns out the wives had quickly realized that the Warabihime was a demon, so Hinatsuru drank poison to be sent away from the brothel.

But she’s being monitored by a demonic sash given to her by Warabihime in case she does something suspicious. Tengen eventually finds Hinatsuru and gives her an antidote.

Daki had suspected that Demon Slayers were in her midst, but her disguise as Warabihime came to an end when the Upper Moon was caught abusing someone. The demon and Tanjiro clash, and the overconfident demon notes Tanjiro’s lack of backup. But Tanjiro manages to use a combination of skills to surprise her and eventually counterattack, slicing at her neck with his blade.

But that’s not the end of the fight. It turns out both Daki and her older brother Gyuutarou hold the position of Upper Moon Six. The brother and sister share the same body, so Gyuutarou emerges from his sister’s body and then reattaches her severed head to her body.

The demon, Gyuutarou, uses poison in his blood sickle blades, and he’s already defeated and eaten 15 Pillars to his sister’s seven. Furious at the Demon Slayer Corps members for hurting his sister, Gyuutarou launches an attack against Sound Pillar Tengen and manages to poison him. The demonic siblings are also fighting against the other Demon Slayer members and Nezuko.

The ninja wives join the battle and manage to create an opportunity for Tengen and Tanjiro to attack. They are horrified when they realize their husband is fatally injured and they begin to say their final farewells.

Fortunately, Nezuko saved Tengen using a blood demon technique to burn away the poison. After losing an eye and an arm during the battle, the Pillar retires.

After Upper Moon Six Daki and Gyuutarou are defeated, Muzan summons the remaining Upper Moons to the Infinity Dimensional Fortress. Akaza appears and reports to him that he couldn’t find the Blue Spider Lily, the key ingredient in the medicine that transformed Muzan into a demon, thousands of years ago. Akaza also reports on how he killed one of the Pillars.

In response to this news, Muzan dispatches Upper Moon Four Hantengu and Upper Moon Five Gyokko to the Swordsmith’s Village. Muzan wants everyone there exterminated so that the Demon Slayer Corps lose their swords, the only weapons capable of killing the demons.

Unfortunately, the Swordsmith Village story arc begins with Chapter 100, so it’s possible Demon Slayer Season 2 may end on a cliffhanger note. Anime fans will have to wait until the Demon Slayer: Kimetsuo no Yaiba Season 2 release date to watch how the shonen anime plays out. Stay tuned!