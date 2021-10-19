Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 release date delayed: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc EP4 skips Halloween

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Episode 4 release date is being delayed due to Japanese politics. Pic credit: Studio ufotable

The Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 release date has been delayed by a week thanks to special programming on the night of October 31, 2021. Instead, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 4 will release on Fuji TV on November 7, 2021.

Western audiences might wrongly suspect that the delay is being caused by special Halloween TV specials being broadcast in Japan. While Japanese kids and children do celebrate Halloween with street parties, in Japan it’s considered weird and impolite to be knocking on the doors of strangers to demand candy.

Instead, official website, the reason for the Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 delay is the election coverage by broadcaster Fuji TV. This special broadcast is running through the night since Japan is holding a national House of Representatives election on October 31.

Notably, Fuji TV has been broadcasting the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc anime one week ahead of all the other TV channels in Japan. That means the Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 release date for TOKYO MX, BS1, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV will be on November 13, 2021.

FUNimation and Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 streaming release date

Unfortunately, international fans wanting to watch Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 streaming on FUNimation and Crunchyroll will also have to wait that extra week since it’ll be streaming on November 13, 2021.

Otherwise, the Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 release date on Crunchyroll and FUNimation is still set for Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 4 release date will not delay the Entertainment District Arc

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Demon Slayer Season 2 is divided into two major story arcs based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge. The second season will have 18 episodes in total, which means that Demon Slayer Season 3 will pick up the story again in the Swordsmith Village arc.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc is 7 episodes total and re-adapts the Mugen Train arc with original content and additional scenes that were missing from the movie adaptation. That means the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will be 11 episodes in total.

The release schedule of Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8, or Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Episode 1, will not be impacted by the broadcasting delay. The original TV schedule already had a one-week break built into the broadcasting of the separate story arcs, which means the Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 release date will still be on December 5, 2021.

The first episode of the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will be a double-length one-hour premiere.