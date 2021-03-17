Demon Slayer movie USA release date: FUNimation’s Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train English dub confirmed for April 2021

The Demon Slayer movie U.S. release date has been confirmed for April 21, 2021. The anime film will premiere in the USA and Canada with 4DX and IMAX theater screenings.

FUNimation’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train English dub will be available in theaters. But it will also be screening in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Digital copies of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on June 22, 2021. Preorders can be made via Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store.

During the New York Comic Con Metaverse panel, FUNimation and Aniplex discussed the Demon Slayer movie U.S. release date. Representatives revealed back then that the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train U.S. release date was scheduled for early 2021 in North America.

The Demon Slayer movie release date in Japan happened on October 16, 2020. Japanese theatergoers are being treated to IMAX theater screenings and special copies of the Rengoku Volume 0 manga.

Animation studio Ufotable is returning to produce the film. Demon Slayer Season 1 director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer Akira Matsushima are returning for the Demon Slayer movie.

The returning Japanese voice cast includes many of the main characters:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku

Thankfully, the Demon Slayer Season 2 anime was announced in 2021.

This article provides everything known about Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Rssha-Hen) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Demon Slayer movie English dub and sub

FUNimation has confirmed that a Demon Slayer movie English dub will release in the USA. However, they recognize that some anime fans prefer a Demon Slayer movie English sub with the original Japanese audio language.

For other movies, FUNimation has handled this issue by screening the two different audio versions on different days in the USA. Therefore, it’s likely that the English dub and sub will be in theaters on limited days.

Note: This story will be updated with the relevant information once FUNimation provides the details.

Demon Slayer movie U.S. release date likely delayed by COVID-19’s second wave in America

Although it’s been confirmed that the film will be released in American and Canadian theaters in 2021, FUNimation and Aniplex did not initially specify the exact month or time frame of the premiere.

When they said they were targeting early 2021 that probably meant winter 2021 (January through March). The uncertainty was caused by the upcoming second wave of COVID-19 in the USA.

In America, movie theater safety guidelines have varied widely by city and state. For example, Florida’s movie theater reopening has no restrictions, whereas San Franciso is limited to 50 percent occupancy or a max of 200 people per theater.

According to The Hill, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has kept all movie theaters closed since the spring. Cuomo has indicated more restrictions are upcoming due to the second wave.

The lack of NYC movie theaters reopening is a huge factor for studios determining when to launch their movies since it’s the number one market in America.

The 2020 American election also played a factor since Democratic president Joe Biden has favored lockdowns, whereas previous U.S. president Donald Trump is not. (Keep in mind that the states and their respective governors are in control of state lockdowns, not the U.S. federal government.)

Since FUNimation and Aniplex want the potential audience to be as big as possible, they are certain to be watching how the second wave plays out in America. They likely scheduled the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train U.S. release date based on American theater reopening schedules.

Demon Slayer movie compared to the manga

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie will adapt Chapters 53 through 66 of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge.

Presumably, the Demon Slayer Season 2 anime will continue the story where the movie leaves off. The second season will likely adapt two story arcs (Chapters 70 through 127) with two anime cours.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons feature 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

The Demon Slayer manga ended in spring 2020. That means the Demon Slayer Season 3 anime will likely be the final season, although it’s possible the final story arc could be adapted into a second film.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train story summary

The last time we watched Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko they were confronted by the Demon Slayer Corps leaders, the Hashira, and put on trial because Tanjiro was protecting his demonic sister, which was considered a violation of conduct.

Meanwhile, villain Kibutsuji Muzan summons the Lower Moons, the six lower-ranked members of the Twelve Demon Moons. Furious at the Lower Moons failure after the death of Lower Moon Five Rui, the demon leader begins brutally killing them one by one.

Only Lower Moon One, a demon named Enmu, was spared because he was thankful that Muzan wanted to kill him personally. Muzan stabs Enmu and gives him an injection of his own blood. Enmu is charged with killing Tanjiro and the Pillars of the Demon Slayers Corps.

Fully recovered in the care of the Hashira, Tanjiro and his friends embark on their next Demon Slayer Corps mission. They’ll go aboard the Infinity Train of Dreams, a demon train that takes them into the dreams of demons.

Tanjiro’s mission requires that they face the Infinity Train’s demonic spirit while protecting the 200 human passengers of the train. Joining Tanjiro in protecting the passengers is Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps.