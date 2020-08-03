Demon Slayer movie release date confirmed for fall 2020 by Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train trailer

The Demon Slayer movie release date has finally been officially confirmed to be coming up in October 2020, the fall of 2020. But could the worldwide coronavirus pandemic delay the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train release date if conditions do not improve by the end of summer?

Titled Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen), the Kimetsu no Yaiba movie is popularly known as the Demon Slayer: Infinity Train movie based on its story. (See below for a story summary.)

Demon Slayer Season 1 director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer Akira Matsushima are both returning for the production of the Demon Slayer movie.

Returning cast includes the Japanese voices for many of the main characters:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku

A teaser trailer was posted online by animation studio ufotable, which confirms that the animation studio is returning for producing the Demon Slayer movie.

Demon Slayer movie story summary

The last time we watched Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko they were confronted by the leaders of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira, and put on trial because Tanjiro was protecting his demonic sister, which was considered a violation of conduct. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke also mastered Total Concentration breathing techniques.

Meanwhile, villain Kibutsuji Muzan summons the Lower Moons, the six lower-ranked members of the Twelve Demon Moons. Furious at the Lower Moons failure after the death of Lower Moon Five Rui, the demon leader begins brutally killing them off one by one.

Only Lower Moon One, a demon named Enmu, was spared because he was thankful that Muzan wanted to kill him personally. Muzan stabs Enmu and gives him an injection of his own blood. Enmu is charged with killing Tanjiro and the Pillars of the Demon Slayers Corps.

Fully recovered in the care of the Hashira, Tanjiro and his friends embark on their next Demon Slayer Corps mission. They’ll go aboard the Infinity Train of Dreams, a demon train that takes them into the dreams of demons.

Tanjiro’s mission requires that they face the demonic spirit of the Infinity Train while protecting the 200 human passengers of the train. Joining Tanjiro in protecting the passengers is Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie will adapt Chapters 53 through 66 of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge. Presumably, the Demon Slayer Season 2 anime will continue the story where the movie leaves off.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train release date confirmed

The Demon Slayer movie release date has been confirmed for October 16, 2020. So far, there has not been any announcement of a Demon Slayer: Mugen Train release date for U.S. theaters, although it’s been confirmed that the film will be in American and Canadian theaters in 2021.

However, it’s still possible the coronavirus pandemic could cause delays if the virus lingers into the new year. Already, America has tried reopening parts of the country only to declare emergencies when new viral hotspots sprung up.