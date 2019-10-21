Home > Anime

Demon Slayer movie release date confirmed for 2020 in Kimetsu no Yaiba movie trailer

By
21st October 2019 10:45 AM ET
Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Movie Anime Visual Teaser
The Demon Slayer movie will be a direct sequel to the first season. Pic credit: Ufotable

The Demon Slayer movie has officially been confirmed to be coming out in 2020! The official title is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Train Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen).

A Demon Slayer movie trailer was posted on Twitter by ufotable, which confirms that the animation studio is returning to produce the Demon Slayer movie. More details are likely to follow in the future.

Warning: The following paragraph contains minor spoilers for the Demon Slayer movie.

The Demon Slayer movie will directly connect to the last scene in Episode 26 where the main characters boarded the infinite demon train. Their mission will be targeting Lower Moon One demon Enmu, a creature who has the ability to control the dreams of his victims. Joining Tanjiro in protecting the human train passengers is Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The announcement on Twitter said that the next mission will be focused on the “Demon train. See you in the movie version!” The official website added more details, saying that they decided to produce a movie version of Demon Slayer: Infinite Train.

Animation studio director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer Akira Matsushima are both returning for the production of the Demon Slayer movie. Returning cast includes the Japanese voices for many of the main characters:

  • Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado
  • Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado
  • Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma
  • Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira
  • Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku

The time frame for the Demon Slayer movie release date has been confirmed to be in 2020. However, the exact release date has not yet been announced, nor has there been any announcement of a release in U.S. theaters.

Aniplex of America has licensed the series for North American release. Considering the worldwide popularity of the series it’s very likely that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie will be released in North American theaters in the future.

The Demon Slayer English dub will be premiering on Adult Swim’s Toonami on October 12, 2019. It’s unknown if the Demon Slayer movie will receive a dubbing.

Demon Slayer Movie Demon Train Key Visual
The key visual for the Demon Slayer movie. Pic credit: ufotable

For more details and full spoilers for the Demon Slayer movie please see our article about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. Stay tuned!

