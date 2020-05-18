Demon Slayer manga ends: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 205 announces spin-off prequel about Kyojuro Rengoku

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending was released today in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Koyoharu Gotouge officially confirmed that Demon Slayer Chapter 205 is the final chapter of the entire story.

The magazine serialized the series in the magazine since February 2016. Demon Slayer Volume 23 will contain the ending of the story.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

However, it’s not like the series is completely over since Weekly Shonen Jump announced the magazine would publish a spin-off series.

Unfortunately, it’s not a Demon Slayer sequel since the way the Demon Slayer manga ended does not leave much room for a direct sequel.

It’s also advertised as a short story rather than another long series.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba spin-off is more likely a short prequel since the announced title, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden, is focused on Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Gotouge is not writing this Demon Slayer prequel. Instead, manga artist/writer Ryoji Hirano will be writing and drawing the short story.

Ryoji Hirano’s Demon Slayer experience goes beyond Kimetsu no Yaiba

Hirano has plenty of experience with creating side stories for the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga franchise. In 2019, he wrote a two-chapter Demon Slayer side story called Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tomioka Giyu Gaiden.

He also created the comedic version of the series called Kimetsu no Aima! It was a chibi version of the story that adapted the final selection arc through the ending of the rehabilitation training arc.

Hirano is like a perfect fit for creating more Demon Slayer manga stories based on his history.

In 2018, he created a 15-chapter manga called Bozebeats, which told the story of modern religious monks who battled demons using modern technology and weaponry combined with spells.

The story was based on a manga one-shot called Boze that was released in 2016.

It was a unique take on the genre since the main battle monk character was running around using Gatling guns and automated stone lions instead of using swords like most demon-slaying stories.

Demon Slayer manga release schedule

Japanese publisher Shueisha released Demon Slayer Volume 20 (which contains up through Chapter 178) on May 13, 2020.

To celebrate the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga’s ending, Volume 20 will come bundled with special merchandise. Additionally, Volumes 21 through 23 will have special bundles.

Weekly Shonen Jump is releasing a special reprint of the final chapter in the B5 paper size (6.9 x 9.8 in). Costing $36, it will include two color pages and 21 black-and-white pages.

North American publisher Viz Media is publishing the official English translation online and in the tankobon-format books.

The English Volume 12 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2020, Volume 13 on June 2, 2020, Volume 14 on July 7, 2020, Volume 15 on August 4, 2020, Volume 16 on September 1, 2020, Volume 17 on October 6, 2020, Volume 18 on November 3, 2020, and Volume 19 on December 1, 2020.

The release date for the English Demon Slayer Volume 20 has not yet been announced.