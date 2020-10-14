Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 anime reportedly ‘in production’ ahead of movie release

The Demon Slayer Season 2 anime is reportedly “in production” according to anime news leakers. This report was made shortly before the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie release date in Japan.

On October 12, 2020, Spytrue tweeted, “We killed one demon. The rest is soon other. Let’s kill the second one. Confirmed mission.”

Two days later, Spytrue claimed, “[Kimetsu no Yaiba] Season 2 in Production”.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

While Spytrue did not provide a source for these claims it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s true. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is likely to be announced during the end credits of the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, which premieres in Japan on October 16, 2020 (keep in mind that Tokyo is 13 to 16 hours ahead of North America depending on the time zone).

The anime news leaker has a pretty good history of accurate predictions and leaks. For example, Spytrue correctly claimed that the final Attack On Titan Season 4 release date would be in fall 2020 (December 2020) whereas others were predicting it’d be delayed until 2021.

At the same time, Spytrue also denied for a time that Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 would switch studios (see our story where the producers explain the Attack On Titan MAPPA studio change).

Another notable prediction was that the Vinland Saga Season 2 anime was “in the pipeline”. In September 2020, the anime’s director began teasing Vinland Saga 2 with artwork and other veiled messages about directing a new project.

KNY Season 2 in Production pic.twitter.com/TJ5ng8EIfp — SPY (@Spytrue) October 14, 2020

Demon Slayer Season 2 release date in 2021?

Assuming the second season is just now in production, what does that mean for the Demon Slayer Season 2 release date? We do know that Studio ufotable is working on a Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu movie, but that project’s time frame has not been confirmed nor has the studio made any other project announcements for 2021.

In the best-case scenario, Demon Slayer Season 2 will come out in 2021. The only question is whether it will be in the winter, spring, summer, or fall 2021.

Keep in mind that this analysis assumes that Spytrue is correct and that the early production of Demon Slayer Season 2 already began in 2020. Anime productions take years to develop and Studio ufotable usually gives itself plenty of time in its production schedule.

Demon Slayer movie US release date confirmed for early 2021

Besides the rumors, it’s been confirmed that the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train English dub and sub will be coming out in North America in early 2021. FUNimation and Aniplex made the announcement during their recent New York Comic Con Metaverse panel.

The exact Demon Slayer movie USA release date will be announced in the future (the story in the link will be updated once the exact premiere dates are confirmed for the USA).

Demon Slayer Season 2 anime story summary

The movie is a direct sequel to the anime TV series from 2019. The movie will adapt Chapters 53 through 66 of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by writer and illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge.

The film will show how Tanjiro and his friends embark on their next Demon Slayer Corps mission along with Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps. They will be fighting against Lower Moon One, a demon named Enmu.

The Demon Slayer Season 2 anime will pick up the story again with Tanjiru, Inosuke, and Zenitsu accompanying the Demon Slayer Corps Pillar named Tengen Uzui into a mission that takes them into the red light district… while disguised as women!

For more details and spoilers, see our regularly updated story on the Demon Slayer Season 2 release date.