Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie Infinite Train confirmed after ending of Demon Slayer Episode 26

A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie was confirmed to be in production immediately following the airing of Demon Slayer Episode 26. A continuation of the Demon Slayer anime was expected since the 2019 anime ended by teasing the next mission for Tanjiro Kamado and the demon loli his sister Nezuko.

The announcement on Twitter said that the next mission will be focused on the “Demon train. See you in the movie version!” The official website added more details, saying that they decided to produce a movie version of Demon Slayer: Infinite Train.

The Demon Slayer movie will directly connect to the last scene in Episode 26 where the main characters boarded the infinite train. More details are likely to follow in the future.

In the past, Demon Slayer producer Yuma Takahashi would only say that a Demon Slayer sequel depended on support from the fans. To say that fans merely “supported” the overall series is something of an understatement.

Besides being popular on anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, Demon Slayer Episode 19 was such a big hit that it caused the anime to trend on Twitter. Sales of the manga series by creator Koyoharu Gotoge topped six million in May 2019.

Based on the Oricon charts, the sales of the Demon Slayer Blu-Ray/DVD box sets in Japan were about seven times the amount sold for other popular anime like My Hero Academia Season 3 and Attack On Titan Season 3 (see our articles on My Hero Academia Season 4 and Attack On Titan Season 4). The Kimetsu no Yaiba Blu-Ray sales were even about double of the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime… and everyone knows That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 was announced immediately.

The first season of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime by animation studio Ufotable adapted six volumes of the manga series. Considering that there are currently 16 volumes in print it’s very likely that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 could be planned out for the future, as well.

Warning: The following contains minor spoilers for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie.

The story of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie will pick up with Volume 7, the beginning of the Infinite Train of Dreams story arc. These episodes will feature the demon Enmu, the lone surviving member of the demonic Lower Moons. Enmu has the ability to put targets into a deep sleep and he derives pleasure from twisting pleasant dreams into horrible nightmares.

For more details, news, and spoilers, please see our full-length article about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. Stay tuned!