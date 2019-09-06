Delicious in Dungeon: New animated teaser released for upcoming manga

Have you ever read manga and just knew it could be a good anime series? That was the exact feeling while reading the manga, Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi).

The series has two things that would hit it big with today’s audience. The first is that its setting is a Dungeons & Dragons-like fantasy world. The second is that it’s about food. And it’s not just any foodie manga though.

In this story, the adventuring party find themselves low on supplies while in a dungeon and end up using ingredients to create their meals from the monsters that they slay.

They eat the monsters that they kill and hunt down. Meals include everything from Boiled Mimic, Roast Basilisk, Mandrake Kakiage & Giant Bat Tempura, and Dragon Cutlets, to name a few.

The best part of the manga is that there are actual recipes included. There are real-world ingredients which can easily be substituted if you’re creative enough in the kitchen.

An animated commercial was released to promote the manga’s upcoming eighth volume. The promo featured what kind of fantastical meals someone could create using fantasy creatures as ingredients.

There is also a peek at what animated versions of Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi (the main characters in the series) would look like.

Reactions to this teaser remain positive among fans. Many are hoping to see the manga adapted into an actual anime series in the future.

Studio Trigger, the studio behind Promare and the Kill la Kill series produced the animated promo. Delicious in Dungeon is written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui and is currently running in Kadokawa’s Harta magazine.

The Japanese manga eighth volume goes on sale on Sept. 14. Yen Press licensed the series for release in North America with the seven-volume series released on Oct. 29.