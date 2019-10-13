Darwin’s Game anime series gets a 2020 release date, voice actors share their excitement

It looks like 2020 is shaping up to be an interesting year for anime. It was recently announced that FLIPFLOPs’ supernatural battle manga Darwin’s Game will be adapted into an anime series with a January 2020 premiere.

The series follows an ordinary high school student by the name of Kaname Sudo, who gets invited to use a mysterious phone app called Darwin’s Game. After launching the app, he finds himself involved in a death game where players are forced to fight each other using supernatural powers. Now Kaname must figure a way to survive the deadly game, which he learns from another player by the name of Shuka Karino that there is no way out except to win.

We also find out that Hide Fukayama will be working on the screenplays of all the anime episodes and also that voice actor Yusuke Kobayashi will be voicing Kaname Kudo and Renia Ueda as Shuka Karino.

On the official website of the anime series, Yusuke Kobayashi said of his role, “I’m happy to be cast as the role of Kaname! The game begins when the character is forced to get involved, but its extreme battles that he has to find a way out from a small chance always makes us excited. I am also looking forward to seeing how the dynamic scene using shergill will be expressed in the anime. The story includes a lot of harsh moments and may make your heart exhausted. But I hope I can at least lighten and neutralize the atmosphere in the voice recording booth. Please enjoy the intense battles that are always next to death!”

Renia Ueda on the website was excited to say, “The Game is too terrifying because it involves real life and death moments in addition to supernatural powers. I’m already looking forward to seeing how its thrilling and unique worldviews will be illustrated in the anime. I will do my best so that you can feel the strong, beautiful and sturdy charm of Shuka in the anime as well! I appreciate for your support for both the manga and the anime.”

Darwin’s Game was serialized in Akita Shoten’s Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in 2012. Eighteen volumes have been released so far, with more than three million copies printed. The most recent volume was released on July of 2019.