DanMachi Volume 16 release date set: English Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 15 in 2020

The DanMachi Volume 16 release date has officially been confirmed to be scheduled for fall 2020. Light novel readers have been waiting for over a year for news on the English Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 16 since the last volume was released in June 2019.

Speaking of which, the English Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 15 light novel is also coming out in November 2020. This information comes thanks to a tweet by a fan who attended the Yen Press Industry Panel at Anime Expo Lite 2020.

While no official source has directly announced the English DanMachi Volume 15 release date, the fan’s tweet was retweeted by Yen Press, the official North American publisher of the English translation for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series.

The Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka? light novel series is being created by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda. GA Bunko is publishing the books in Japan and they announced via Twitter that the DanMachi Volume 16 release date is scheduled for October 15, 2020.

“DanMachi fans, I’m very sorry to have kept you waiting. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 16 is now available for reserving preorders!” tweeted GA Bunko. “Stay tuned for the October publication.”

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Volume 16 story predictions

At the ending of Volume 15, the author’s notes stated that the next story arc would be about the DanMachi character Syr Flova, a waitress at the Hostess of Fertility. The character only briefly showed up in Volume 15 and so far her story has been straight-forward but there may be a mystery lurking beneath the facade.

One hint that the character is more than meets the eye is the fact that the name “Syr” is one of Freya’s aliases in Norse mythology. Therefore, it’s possible DanMachi Volume 16 could establish a connection between Syr and Freya.

It’d make sense for the Freya familia to be the focus since the author also finally released the second book in the Familia Chronicles, Episode Freya, back in December 2019. (The English translation of the Episode Freya book is scheduled to release on October 20, 2020.)

Based on the epilogue chapter in Volume 15, it’s also possible the history of Ais Wallenstein will be explored further. Without getting into spoilers, the book’s final moments seemed to tease the idea that Ais had a personal connection to a specific family.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 anime also confirmed for fall 2020

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 release date time frame has officially been re-confirmed to be scheduled for October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season.

The DanMachi Season 3 release date was originally scheduled for July 2020, but the anime production committee delayed the premiere of the third anime TV season due to the effects of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic on the Japanese anime industry.

For more details and spoilers, please read our full-length DanMachi Season 3 story. Stay tuned!