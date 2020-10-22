DanMachi Season 4 release date: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 predictions

The DanMachi Season 4 anime will have Bell Cranel, Hestia, and friends fighting to level up so the Hestia Familia can go on their first expedition mission, but what they find in the deep plunges Bell into a literal pit of despair.

But when will Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka? Season 4) come out?

The anime series is being produced by animation studio J.C. Staff, known for the original Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime, the KonoSuba movie, A Certain Scientific Railgun, One Punch Man Season 2 (and, hopefully, One Punch Man Season 3), and the Food Wars! anime series.

They’re also working on Date A Live Season 4 and the Edens Zero anime for 2021.

Most of the main animation staff at studio J.C. Staff returned for the third season, so it should not be surprising if DanMachi Season 4 will be the same.

For the first two seasons, Hideki Shirane wrote the scripts. Shigeki Kimoto was the Character Designer, and Chief Animation Director, Jin Aketagawa, the Sound Director, and Keiji Inai composed the music.

For the second and third season, the biggest staff change was the position of director.

After the first season, Yoshiki Yamakawa was replaced by director Hideki Tachibana, who is best known for directing BlazBlue: Alter Memory, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, and Circlet Princess.

It’s currently unknown if Tachibana will stay on as director for DanMachi Season 4.

In the first three seasons, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voiced Bell Cranel, Inori Minase portrayed Hestia, and Saori Oonishi was Ais Wallenstein.

The new DanMachi Season 4 cast members will include relatively minor side characters since most of the plot focuses on the main characters. However, there will be new characters like a Xenos mermaid named Marie.

The third season’s opening (OP) theme song music “Over and Over” was performed by Yuka Iguchi, while the ending (ED) was performed by the Sajou no Hana band.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

The third season of the anime series was streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV (Netflix U.S. still hasn’t released Season 2 or 3, while Hulu is up to Season 2). The finale, DanMachi Season 3 Episode 12, aired on December 19, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about DanMachi Season 4 (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4/Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Season 4) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 release date predictions

As of the last update, J.C. Staff or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Season 4 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the DanMachi Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

The announcement of the third season quickly followed the second season. While there’s no concern about the anime catching up to the DanMachi light novel series (see below for more details), the main issue is whether the most recent seasons maintained their popularity.

In recent years, streaming revenue has replaced Blu-Ray/DVD sales as the biggest factor for financial success, but they’re still an indicator of how the Japanese perceive an anime series. The first season sold 5,200 copies in its first week in 2015, whereas the second season sold 2,663 disc volumes in 2019.

As a comparison, My Hero Academia Season 4 only sold 1,574 copies for its first-week disc sales, and yet the My Hero Academia Season 5 release date is in 2021.

Arguably, the third season had a more intense storyline, so it’s possible the popularity could increase. The DanMachi Season 3 Blu-Ray/DVD release date is scheduled for December 23, 2020.

(The Sword Oratoria anime sold only 1,316 copies, which might factor into why there’s been no rush to announce a DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Season 2 anime.)

As for streaming popularity, Crunchyroll revealed in 2019 that the second season was in the top 20 for most popular anime during the summer 2019 anime season.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll’s list is alphabetical and not by the numbers (which they never release), so it isn’t easy to discern the viewership.

The third season is currently hovering in the top 8 on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list. While not quite as popular as Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2, DanMach is still beating competitors like Fire Force, Re:Zero (which is on break until Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 in 2021), Jujutsu Kaisen, Golden Kamuy, and even the InuYasha sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

Based on that data, it seems likely that the streaming revenue would be high enough for the anime production committee to justify renewing DanMachi Season 4 for production. In the best-case scenario, the fourth season could be scheduled for late 2021 or early 2022.

Let’s hope the ending of DanMachi Season 3 Episode 12 teases the future of the TV series.

DanMachi Season 2 Netflix release date in the U.S.

In early February 2020, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon anime was streaming on Netflix U.S. for the first time.

The second season is currently available on Netflix Japan. Unfortunately, Netflix U.S. has not yet announced when DanMachi Season 2 will release on Netflix U.S., never mind DanMachi Season 3 or 4.

In the meantime, the second season is available for streaming on Hulu, VRV, HIDIVE, and Crunchyroll. The third season is on Crunchyroll and VRV.

DanMachi manga/light novels compared to the anime

The story for the DanMachi Season 4 anime TV series is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) light novel series by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda.

As of October 15, 2020, the books were up to DanMachi Volume 16.

The main series has generated two major DanMachi spin-off stories. Familia Chronicle is limited to Episode Ryuu and Episode Freya right now, although the author has discussed writing about more characters and groups in the future.

The more substantial spinoff, DanMachi: Sword Oratoria, focuses on the adventures of Ais Wallenstein. It features a parallel timeline that begins before Bell is introduced.

The Sword Oratoria light novel and manga series are already up to Volume 12 and Volume 16, respectively.

The DanMachi light novel and manga series’s official English translation is being published in North America by Yen Press. As of November 17, 2020, the official light novel English translations reached Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Volume 15.

The release date for the English DanMachi Volume 16 has not yet been announced.

The DanMachi manga series is adapting all three storylines. The main story for the manga is being written by Omori himself and illustrated by Kunieda.

DanMachi manga Volume 10 was released in June 2018, but the DanMachi manga went on indefinite hiatus in September 2018. Eventually, the manga resumed, and Volume 11 was released on July 22, 2020.

DanMachi manga Volume 11 restarted the numbering, and its official title is DanMachi II Volume 1. Volume 11 began adapting the red light district story arc that was covered by anime Season 2. Unfortunately, that means the main manga’s story is far behind the anime series.

As for the English DanMachi manga series, Yen Press actually caught up with the Japanese release, except for manga Volume 11.

The first season of the anime series adapted the first five books. When the TV show first aired back in 2015, the anime was already starting to catch up with the source material (Volume 7 was released in April 2015).

The anime has plenty of source material available to adapt since the second season adapted only three books, Volumes 6, 7, and 8. And, it’s predicted that the third and fourth seasons will follow suit.

Part of the reason that the book adaptation rate slowed down was the books dramatically increasing in story length. In English, the first five books ranged from 208 pages to 288 pages long, while Volume 6 was 272 pages, Volume 7 jumped up to 384 pages, and then Volume 8 was 400 pages!

Volume 8 was mostly composed of side stories, so when the J.C. Staff writers condensed the plot for Season 2, they completely skipped chapters focused on developing side characters. Since Volume 8 is a series of vignettes, it’d make sense to adapt some of them as DanMachi OVA episodes.

After all, they’ve already released the obligatory beach episode (Hestia and Ais in swimsuit bikinis!) as an Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? OVA episode in January 2020, so why not adapt the remainder of Volume 8?

The writers’ task became easier for Season 3. Volumes 9, 10, and 11 averaged close to 300 pages each, so the result was that light novel fans were far happier with the third season since it didn’t have to skip as many details.

Sure, inner monologues were not conveyed to anime audiences, and some detailed explanations were heavily condensed. Still, book readers know they can’t expect an anime to wedge everything into the standard 12-episode TV format.

The only negative is that the anime’s beginning didn’t quite have enough runtime (despite shifting the OP to the end) to adequately convey that feeling of dread that Wiene felt as she was born into this world looking for acceptance only to be rejected, chased, and beaten repeatedly.

DanMachi Season 3 Episode 3 adapted pages 187 through 322 of Volume 9. That means DanMachi Season 3 Episode 4 will finish the remaining 53 pages and launch into Volume 10.

The positive aspect of the first three episodes’ initial fast pacing is that nine episodes will adapt the remaining two books. Considering the real meat of the Xenos arc comes later in Volume 11, it was a wise choice on the part of J.C. Staff.

The good news is DanMachi Season 4 has plenty of source material to draw upon. Better yet, English-speaking fans who want to read ahead can jump to Volume 12 and read so far ahead that they’ll be getting into DanMachi Season 5!

DanMachi Season 4 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This story was initially published before Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 12 was streaming in Japan. This article assumes that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 will adapt light novel Volumes 12 through 14.

The last time we watched DanMachi, Bell Cranel had stood in the gap between warring friends and Familia. He began training for the dungeon in the aftermath, and Hestia happily updates his status after he ranked up to Level 4.

Bell is visited by Hermes, who halfway apologizes for meddling during the Xenos incident, and Fels, who claims that the Little Rookie must clear the dungeon’s bottom-most floor so that the Xenos and surface adventurers can live in peace.

Speaking of nicknames, the Gods hold the Denatus, and they official give Bell the new alias Rabbit Foot. The Hestia Familia’s rank is increased to D, and the Guild assigns the entire Hestia Familia a new mission, an expedition into the dungeon’s deep floors to collect a list of special items.

The Hestia Familia recruits Aisah, Daphne, Cassandra, Ouka, and Chigusa to join them on the expedition. They struggle to make it to Floor 25, where they are shocked when the Elven adventurer Luvis Lilix appears before them with his right arm partially torn off!

While Bell and friends manage to save Luvix from the monsters, everyone begins to panic when a wound on Chigusa’s shoulder begins to sprout vines. They realize that a monster called a Moss Huge must have infected her.

In the resulting battle with the Moss Huge, Bell is stranded a the bottom of Floor 25 when he is thrown over a waterfall. Things look grim for Bell until he receives help from a Xenos mermaid named Marie.

Meanwhile, the Hestia party is being overwhelmed by a Pass Parade (a runaway group of monsters) created by the Moss Huge. Worse, the intelligent monster is gobbling up the magic stones of the defeated monsters to strengthen itself.

Presuming that no could survive a tumble down the Great Fall, the Moss Huge is surprised when Bell suddenly comes out of nowhere for the rescue. Bell had charged Argonaut for four minutes, and he unleashed its power, defeating the Pass Parade in one blow.

But the battle against the Moss Huge is another matter since it can even regenerate from injuries, requiring Bell to create a new attack technique: the Argo Vesta. Casting firebolt on the Hestia Knife, he dual charges them and unleashes their power.

The party returns to Rivira on Floor 18 to recover from their wounds. But there’s no time to relax: Ryuu Lion the Gale is suspected of murder!

Witnesses claimed the Gale had killed a man. A hunting party is formed to find and kill the elf despite Bell’s protests to the contrary.

While Bell doesn’t want to believe the charges against Ryuu, the Elf has a history with Evilus, and Aisha warns Bell to prepare himself for the possibility that the truth is Ryuu is a murderer.

And then Bell finds Ryuu standing in a room with a bloody Dwarf at her feet. Bell is shocked by the expression on the elf’s face, but when he tried to find out the situation, she angrily cut him off, leaving Bell in a state of confusion about what’s really going on in the dungeon.

If matters were not already dire enough, the dungeon itself began to cry out after a chain explosion destroys a section of an entire floor. The dungeon spawned the Juggernaut, a terrifying creature that’s stronger depending on the floor from which it emerges.

Five years, this monster had massacred the Astraea Familia and members of Evilus. The new Juggernaut goes on a rampage, killing many adventurers.

In all the chaos, Bell is horribly wounded and then separated from most of his friends. He barely survives due to his high level, but even then, his heart begins to despair when he realizes he’s been plunged deep down into the dungeon to the 37th Floor.

While the Juggernaut is hunting bell, the rest of his party has their own problems since the Monster Rex, Amphisbaena is spawned! Lili and the others are forced to on adventure without Bell, who faces off against the impending shadow of calamity.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!