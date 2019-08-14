DanMachi Season 3 release date: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? manga/light novels compared to the anime [Spoilers]

DanMachi Season 3 will have the action picking up significantly since Bell Cranel will find himself taking a stand in a war where he’s trying to stop both sides. But will the wait for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) Season 3 feel like a battle to anime fans?

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

In the first and second season, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voiced Bell Cranel, Inori Minase portrayed Hestia, and Saori Oonishi was Ais Wallenstein.

The new DanMachi Season 3 cast members will include Ares. A character based on the Greek God of War, Ares is the head of the Familia Rakia, a military country that often starts wars with other countries and cities. Ares is the big bad at the beginning of DanMachi Season 3, but Dix Perdix (brother of Barca Perdix) will be the new main villain of the third season’s second half.

One of the biggest new characters is named Wiene. She will be joined by her friends Lyd, Ray, Gros, Laura, Aries, Gryuu, Asterius, Ranye, Fear, Four, Cliff, and Aude. Another new god character is Ikelos. Other new adventurer characters include Alise Lovell and Gran.

Most of the main animation staff at studio J.C. Staff returned for the second season, so it should not be surprising if DanMachi Season 3 will be the same. For the first two seasons, Hideki Shirane wrote the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto was the Character Designer and Chief Animation Director, Jin Aketagawa was the Sound Director, and Keiji Inai composed the music.

The biggest staff change in the first two seasons was the position of director. Yoshiki Yamakawa (B: The Beginning, High Score Girl, Little Busters!) was replaced by director Hideki Tachibana, who is best known for directing BlazBlue: Alter Memory, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, and Circlet Princess.

While those anime are not fan-favorites, the second season’s director has also been an episode director, storyboard writer, and key animator for popular anime such as Bleach, A Certain Magical Index, A Certain Scientific Railgun, Naruto, Ninja Scroll, and many other anime.

It’s currently unknown if DanMachi Season 3 will have a new director.

The DanMachi Season 3 OP and ED music has not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about DanMachi Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

DanMachi manga/light novels compared to the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) anime

The story for the DanMachi anime TV series is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteiru Darou ka?) light novel series by author Fujino Omori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda. As of June 14, 2019, the books were up to Volume 15 and it’s possible DanMachi Volume 16 could come out in late 2019 (the release dates haven’t been officially announced yet).

The main series has generated two major DanMachi spin-off stories. Familia Chronicle is limited to Episode Ryuu right now, although the author has discussed writing about more characters and groups in the future.

The more substantial spinoff, DanMachi: Sword Oratoria, focuses on the adventures of Ais Wallenstein. Written with a parallel timeline that begins before Bell is introduced, the Sword Oratoria light novel and manga series are already up to Volume 12 and Volume 14, respectively.

The DanMachi manga series is adapting all three storylines. The main story for the manga is being written by Omori himself and illustrated by Kunieda. Volume 10 was released back in June 2018, but the DanMachi manga is currently on hiatus as of September 2018 and fans are still eagerly awaiting Chapter 90.

The official English translation of the DanMachi light novel and manga series is being published in North America by Yen Press. As of March 19, 2019, the official light novel English translations reached Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Volume 13. DanMachi Volume 14 is scheduled to release on October 29, 2019, while the English Volume 15 has not yet been announced.

As for the English DanMachi manga series, it’s actually caught up with the Japanese release. As previously mentioned, the manga is on indefinite hiatus so it’s uncertain when manga Volume 11 will release.

The DanMachi movie Arrow Of The Orion was a nice side story that introduced new characters without disrupting the events of the main DanMachi timeline. However, Bell Cranel’s power levels in the movie were amped to a level that didn’t make sense.

After all, Bell would not have been strong enough to defeat the stronger enemies contained in the film based on the power levels of the main timeline. In the DanMachi anime series, Bell became a Level 2 by defeating the Minotaur but he did not become a Level 3 until the middle of the second season.

The writer admits that he prioritizes creating an “interesting” story over other issues. If Omori had prioritized consistency within the timeline, then “pre-volume 11 Bell shouldn’t be a match for the enemy” contained in Arrow of the Orion.

“That’s how epic the story [for the DanMachi movie] is,” Omori said. “So if you’re familiar with how the light novels go after volume 6, then you might be a bit taken aback by the film. That’s the difference between novels and TV, so please pretend you didn’t see anything.”

When the TV show first aired back in 2015, the anime was already starting to catch up with the source material (Volume 7 was released back in April 2015). Considering the situation, it was not surprising that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria was adapted first in 2017 since the two stories run in parallel.

Now, the anime has plenty of source material available to adapt since the first season adapted five out of the 15 books available when the second season began airing in the summer of 2019. It would have been easy to assume that the second season would similarly adapt five more books, ending with Volume 10, but that’s not the case.

During Anime Expo 2019, the staff discussed how the production and audio recording for the second season was about halfway done at the beginning of July 2019. They also stated that the second season was scripted to cover light novel Volumes 6 and 7 with 12 episodes.

Why are only two books being adapted when the first season adapted five light novels? The reason is the books started going all Harry Potter by greatly increasing in length. In English, the first five books ranged from 208 pages to 288 pages long, but newer books are noticeably thicker.

Volume 6 is 272 pages, which is why the anime’s second season adapted the War Games story into only four episodes, but Volume 7 jumped up to 384 pages! Similarly, Volume 8 is 400 pages long, so it makes more sense to adapt that story as part of DanMachi Season 3.

After that book, Volumes 9 and 10 weigh in at 272 and 304 pages long, respectively, so it’s likely that DanMachi Season 3 will adapt three books, which includes both the Ares story arc (Volume 8) and the Xenos story arc (Volumes 9 and 10).

While it would not make sense to break up the Xenos story arc into separate seasons, the only issue is that adapting one large book and two medium-sized books could create pacing issues for the third season. Hopefully, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 will be 13 episodes long in order to account for the greater length of the source material.

Some anime fans might wonder if animation studio J.C. Staff might adapt Volume 8 into a DanMachi: Ares movie since it’s a standalone book that Omori’s book Afterword says finishes the second major story arc of the series. That would mean DanMachi Season 3 could adapt Volume 9 through 11 since Volume 11 is largely about Bell Cranel dealing with the aftermath of the previous two-part story.

However, don’t get your hopes up for a Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Ares movie. The first film, Arrow of the Orion, only generated about $700,000 USD (¥74,254,900) at the Japanese box office and did not crack the $1 million ceiling even when including overseas revenue.

What’s more, Volume 8 is a series of vignettes focused on different characters rather than a cohesive plot required for a movie script. If J.C. Staff produced a DanMachi Ares God of War movie it would be better to use the same strategy used for writing Arrow of the Orion and create a new original story. Therefore, it’s safer to assume DanMachi Season 3’s ending will cover up to Volume 10.

The good news is DanMachi Season 3 has plenty of source material to draw upon. Better yet, English-speaking fans who want to read ahead can jump to Volume 8 and read so far ahead that they’ll be getting into DanMachi Season 4!

The bad news is reserved for both Japanese and English manga readers. Since the manga is on hiatus, manga Chapter 89 left readers hanging at the beginning of the War Games story arc, which means the story for the anime’s second season is already far ahead of the manga. It’s likely that DanMachi Season 3 could release before the manga even catches up with the second season!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 release date

As of the last update, J.C. Staff, Warner Bros. Japan, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the DanMachi Season 2 release date. Nor has anyone announced or teased the production of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, the DanMachi Blu-Ray sales in Japan have been doing well even as the anime industry made the shift to streaming revenue becoming the major factor. According to the Oricon charts, even the DanMachi OVA episode released in 2016 sold well (the same can’t be said about the 2017 Sword Oratoria anime). Let’s just hope the second season continues this line of success.

Assuming the third season is greenlit for production, the other issue is J.C. Staff’s availability. The animation studio is extremely busy, with Food Wars! Season 4 and High Score Girl Season 2 slated for the fall of 2019, and likely future projects like One Punch Man Season 3.

Based on history, anime fans are probably in for a multi-year wait again. Let’s just hope that the ending of DanMachi Season 2 Episode 12 teases the future of the TV series.

DanMachi Season 3 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 seemingly starts with the grim prospect of total war since the war god Ares is coming to town once again with his Rakia army. But the citizens of Orario are not too worried since they have a dungeon and thus strong adventurers.

The Guild forms an Alliance composed of some of the strongest Familia to combat Ares outside the walls so life continues on like normal inside Orario. If anything, the enemy soldiers better worry about losing their money to the machinations of the gods!

Light novel Volume 8 might be a long book but that’s not due to the main story progressing in a significant fashion. Similar to Volume 4, the eighth book brings to the table a series of loosely-related short stories focusing on each member of Hestia Familia with the exception of Haruhime.

Isn’t it said that love and war go together? Four out of six tales focus on the recurring theme of love, especially the potential for love between gods, goddesses, and their mortal children.

Even as there are invading armies, Bell thinks about how he is in love with Ais while Hestia hopes to make Bell fall for her one day. Bell already has a volunteer harem starting since Haruhime would be perfectly fine being Bell’s mistress.

Bell and Hestia meet an old man who once was in love with a goddess. He tells how that experience affected his life.

Little Lili also has feelings for Bell and is surprised to learn that he is in love with Ais. Relationships are always messy and blonde-haired Finn Demne of the Loki familia ends up asking for Lili’s hand in marriage. The situation grows more complicated when Bell and Finn decide to duel over Lili.

It’s not all about complicated love. The story about Welf Crozzo tells audiences why he is separated from his family. Welf’s relationship with his Familia is explored and in the process, we meet the god Hephaistos.

Much of the opening episodes of DanMachi Season 3 could be considered side stories showcasing the various characters of the DanMachi world during the war with Rakia. But it’s the epilogue of Volume 8 which sets up the next stage of the story when a dragon girl is born in a new area of the dungeon called the Large Tree Labyrinth.

The poor monster is attacked by adventurers and other monsters and is in despair for her life when she happens to stumble upon a certain white-haired boy. Bell was helping the town of Rivira by clearing out irregular monsters on floor 19 so he was surprised to see a monster crying, never mind that other monsters were attacking her.

Bell decided to leave the young female alone but was shocked further when the monster actually spoke. Bell then decides to save the monster girl from other adventurers and sneaks her out of the dungeon, thus fulfilling the series’ title by literally picking up a girl in the dungeon. Lil’ Lili even accuses Bell of having a monster fetish!

Underneath the Guild, the mysterious black-robed Fels reported to Guild leader Ouranos that an intelligent monster had been taken out of the dungeon by adventurers. When Ouranos learned it was the Hestia Familia, he ordered Fels to spy on them.

The discovery of an intelligent monster is shocking since it upends the foundational belief that humanoid adventurers and monsters are natural enemies that must always attempt to kill each other. Surface dwellers have deeply-seated fears of monsters so most people, including the gods, are understandably averse to the idea that monsters can coexist and integrate into society in any fashion.

Regardless, Hestia decides to help. Bell gives the monster girl the name Welusine but it is shortened to Wiene. Despite the best efforts to keep Wiene a secret, rumors of the monster girl start spreading. (It’s kinda hard to keep a secret when Lili, Hestia, and Haruhime are chasing after Wiene half-naked in a bath.)

Meanwhile, Dix Perdix is upset because his Ikelos Familia members lost track of the talking female dragon monster on floor 19. When Dix heard elves talking about a talking monster, he began to investigate with the help of his god Ikelos.

After several events take place on the surface and in the dungeon, a mysterious mission given to the Hestia Familia has everyone traveling to floor 20. They are beset upon by powerful monsters, some of which they had encountered for the first time, and suddenly Fels appears and uses black smoke to make Hestia disappear!

Hestia awakens in a stone passageway only to find the Guild head Ouranos waiting for her deep in the dungeon in an ancient temple. Ouranos reveals there is a hidden village for intelligent monsters, which is called Xenos. The Guild’s head has a theory about the nature of the dungeon and how monsters come to be born.

The gods Hermes and Ganesha knew about the existence of the Xenos but they’re mostly a secret. Ouranos hopes that Hestia Familia might become the bridge which allows monsters and humans to co-exist and live together.

Bell and his friends enter the Xenos’ hidden village and they hold a feast with these new friends. Wiene will be left in the company of the other Xenos. When the Hestia Familia leaves on good terms, Fels warns them that adventurers are hunting the Xenos.

Meanwhile, back at the home of the Ikelos Familia, a Xenos inside a cage is tortured by the Familia members. Dix’s group had almost tracked the Hestia Familia down into the Xenos’ lair but they were stopped by members of the Hermes Familia.

But Dix has a plan for finding the Xenos’ hidden village. It’s not long before Dix’s hunters ambush Wiene’s group while they are traveling to another Xenos village and Wiene is kidnapped. In response, the Xenos are furious, overrunning Riviria in their attempt to find the hunters and rescue the kidnapped Xenos.

The revelation of the Xenos was still fresh when some of the intelligent monsters go out of control and take up arms in a mass migration to the surface that threatens all of Orario. Bell must stand in the gap between humanity and monsters and try to save all even if it means fighting against those he considers allies.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the DanMachi Season 3 release date to watch how Bell Cranel resolves this latest crisis. Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait too long for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 to bring us an Ares war. Stay tuned!