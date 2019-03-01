DanMachi Season 2 release date confirmed for 2019: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? manga/light novels compared to the Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteru Darou ka anime [Spoilers]

The release date for DanMachi Season 2 has finally been confirmed to be coming up in 2019!

The announcement concerning the second season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no ha Machigatteru Darou ka) was made during a special cast/staff screening event of the DanMachi movie Arrow Of The Orion, which premiered in Japanese theaters on February 15.

The animation staff and cast have not been announced yet, but presumably animation studio J.C. Staff will return for DanMachi Season 2. In the first season, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voiced Bell Cranel, Inori Minase portrayed Hestia, and Saori Oonishi was Ais Wallenstein.

This article provides everything that is known about DanMachi Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

DanMachi: Arrow Of The Orion release date in U.S. theaters coming up in 2019

Sentai Filmworks is releasing the DanMachi movie in U.S. theaters in addition to screenings in North America, United Kingdom, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

The exact timing for the English dub Arrow Of The Orion release date has not yet been announced.

The Arrow Of The Orion story was written by series creator Fujino Omori. Voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Inori Minase returned as Bell and Hestia.

“Hestia is the first heroine I’ve played in a TV anime,” said Inori Minase, who plays Hestia. “I’m so happy to break into the big screen with her.”

The newest DanMachi character is the blue-haired goddess Artemis, who is the head of the Artemis Familia known for being a perfect shot with the bow. This goddess is also known for her chastity and forbids romance within her familia. Anyone desiring to be in a relationship is required to quit the familia.

“I’m playing a new character who appears for the first time, so I’m both nervous and excited to see how everyone will react to her,” said Maaya Sakamoto, who voices Artemis in the Japanese release.

DanMachi Season 2 was initially announced alongside the Arrow Of The Orion movie, but it seems like the voice actors are already teasing DanMachi Season 3.

“The fact that the film was timed at this stage makes me think that this series will continue for a long while yet. I think it’s a message to all the fans,” said Welf voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya.

DanMachi manga/light novels compared to the anime

The DanMachi light novels were written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. As of December 15, 2018, the books were up to Volume 14 and it’s possible DanMachi Volume 15 and 16 could come out in 2019 (the release dates haven’t been officially announced yet).

Yen Press is publishing the English translation of the Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Daro ka? light novel series North America.

As of October 30, 2018, the official English translations reached Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Volume 12.

DanMachi Volume 13 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2019, while Volume 14 is set for August 20, 2019.

There are two major spinoffs of the main story, with Familia Chronicle being comprised of only Episode Ryuu so far. The more substantial spinoff, Sword Oratoria, focuses on the adventures of Ais Wallenstein and is already up to Volume 11.

The story has already received a single season anime adaptation that covered the first four books. Yen Press publishes an English translation of the spinoff Sword Oratoria light novels under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria.

All three stories are being adapted into DanMachi manga series. The main story for the manga is being written by Omori himself and illustrated by Kunieda.

As of January 22, the English translation and the Japanese version of the manga were both up to Volume 10, which ends with Chapter 86.

The ending of DanMachi Season 1 finished off in a climactic moment, with Bell Cranel using his special ability to overwhelm a goliath-level boss creature.

Episode 13 corresponds to the ending of DanMachi Volume 5, which partially explains why the wait for DanMachi Season 2 has been so long.

Back in 2015 when the first season released, author Omori was only up to DanMachi Volume 8. A year and a half later the books were already up to Volume 11, but the producers first focused on adapting the Sword Oratoria light novels and then creating the original movie.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for creating DanMachi Season 2 without resorting to filler episodes. English-only fans can already read ahead in the light novels right now and get an idea of what the second season will be like.

The bad news is the number of episodes. If DanMachi Season 2 maintains the same pacing as the first season, then Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 will probably be a single-cour season composed of 13 episodes. (This information is not confirmed and will be updated.)

What’s more, DanMachi manga readers can’t read ahead since manga Volume 10 finally caught up with the first season of the anime. However, the second half of Chapter 85 starts what will be the beginning of DanMachi Season 2.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Warner Bros., J.C. Staff, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact DanMachi Season 2 release date. Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The production of a sequel was announced in 2018. In February 2019, it was confirmed that the second season will come out during the summer 2019 anime season. Therefore, the DanMachi Season 2 premiere date will likely occur in July 2019.

DanMachi Season 2 spoilers (plot synopsis/summary)

Audiences expecting adventurers to be entering a new level of the dungeon will have to wait a bit since the danger and intrigue all take place on the surface of the Labyrinth City Oraria at the beginning of DanMachi Season 2. But, first, there is some partying!

Three days after returning from floor 18, the story begins with Bell and his party celebrating their victory at the Hibachitei bar, which was teased during the end credits scene of Episode 13. Celebration turns into brawling when the Hestia Familia is insulted by Luan Espel of the Apollo Familia.

Bell can’t contain himself and attacks Luan, causing everyone to take sides in the fight. But after the bar fight is over it’s pretty apparent that Luan had lured Bell into the fight and witnesses had been bribed.

The party spills into the next day, but now it’s Apollo hosting the God’s Banquet, a special celebration where the gods can bring one member of their familia with them. Bell is Hestia’s only Familia member and it turns out Loki brings Ais to the banquet.

When Hestia and Loki launch into an argument, Hermes decides to have some mischief by arranging for Bell and Ais to have their very first formal dance together. Neither knew how to dance, but with advice from Takemikazuchi and Mikoto they are able to enjoy themselves.

When Apollo arrives at the banquet he announced to everyone gathered that he plans on challenging Hestia to a War Game, a proxy battle in which gods settle disputes by pitting their children against each other in a form battle.

A War Game is settled through a variety of options like castle siege or a duel where the winner gets to demand anything of the other god.

It’s a decidedly stacked challenge since Apollo has over 100 Familia members, including a level 3 captain. Panicked, Hestia grabs Bell and runs from the banquet.

The next morning opens with a bang when the Apollo Familia launches an attack on Bell and Hestia’s home under the old church. Their home is destroyed by flames and friends are hurt during the assault. On the run, Hestia confesses her feelings for Bell and says they can run away together, but Bell merely responds by saying that he respected her.

Gathering courage, Hestia decides to confront Apollo in his own home. She takes Luan’s glove and throws it in Apollo’s face, thereby accepting his challenge to the War Game.

In deciding the terms, Apollo declared that he would take Bell if he won, but if Hestia won “she can have anything her little heart desires.” Apollo didn’t think there was any chance of losing and was already fantasizing over how he would sexually abuse Bell.

But events did not go as Apollo expected. Even as Bell begins training with Ais and the Amazonian sister Tiona in preparation for the War Game, others began working in the background and intrigue and betrayal rule the city.

Without getting into too many spoilers, let’s just say Bell and friends of the Hestia Familia manage to shock everyone during the War Game by using cunning and strategy.

With victory secured, Hestia dissolved the Apollo Familia, confiscated all of its assets including Apollo’s mansion, and banned Apollo from ever setting foot in Orario again. Bell even levels up once again to level 3, breaking another speed record.

While it sounds like they’re all ready to live the good life in the mansion, it turns out the Hestia Familia owes 200 million valis to Hephaestus. Then a series of events leads to Bell visiting the brothels of the Entertainment District and poor Bell finds himself at the mercy of Hermes’ shenanigans… and an aphrodisiac.

Bell’s luck turns even worse when he ends up needing to run from a crowd of Ishtar Familia Amazonesses. Trying to hide, Bell accidentally becomes friends with a prostitute named Haruhime after she mistakenly though Bell was a customer.

Needless to say, Bell had a difficult time explaining all this to Hestia the following day and ends up being punished.

Bell sets his mind on freeing Haruhime from her owners the Ishar Familia, but this quest is complicated by an illegal magical item called the Killing Stone… never mind quest requests and a dungeon ambush! Events quickly spiral out of control when Freya decides to invade the Entertainment District to go after the Ishtar Familia.

In the end, Bell is forced to fight for Haruhime’s freedom to save her from a ritual involving the Killing Stone. Goddesses clash on rooftops and the battle results in a familia being dissolved when a goddess is forced back to heaven in order to preserve her life.

Volume 8 seemingly starts with the grim prospect of total war since the war god Ares is coming to town once again with his Rakia army. But the citizens of Orario are not too worried since they have a dungeon and thus strong adventurers.

Isn’t it said that love and war go together? Even as there are invading armies, Bell thinks about how he is in love with Ais while Hestia hopes to make Bell fall for her one day. Bell already has a volunteer harem starting since Haruhime would be perfectly fine being Bell’s mistress.

Little Lili also has feelings for Bell and is surprised to learn that he is in love with Ais. Relationships are always messy and blonde-haired Finn Demne of the Loki familia ends up asking for Lili’s hand in marriage. The situation grows more complicated when Bell and Finn decide to duel over Lili.

Much of this book could be considered side stories showcasing the various characters of the DanMachi world during the war with the Rakia. But it’s the epilogue which sets up the next stage of the story when a dragon girl is born in a new area of the dungeon called the Large Tree Labyrinth.

The poor monster is attacked by adventurers and other monsters and is in despair for her life when she happens to stumble upon a certain white-haired boy. Bell was surprised to see a monster crying and decided to leave the young female alone but was shocked further when the monster actually spoke. Bell then decides to save the monster girl from other adventurers and sneaks her out of the dungeon.

The discovery of an intelligent monster is shocking but Hestia decides to help. Bell gives the monster girl the name Welusine but it is shortened to Wiene. Despite the best efforts to keep Wiene a secret, rumors of the monster girl start spreading.

A mysterious mission given to the Hestia Familia has everyone traveling to floor 20. There, they find the Guild head Ouranos, who reveals there is a hidden village for intelligent monsters, which is called Xenos. Ouranos hopes that Hestia Familia might become the bridge which allows monsters and humans to co-exist.

The revelation of the Xenos was still fresh when some of the intelligent monsters go out of control and take up arms in a mass migration that threatens humans. Bell must stand in the gap between humanity and monsters and try to save all.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the DanMachi Season 2 release date to watch how Bell resolves this crisis. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long; let’s just hope Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 follows soon after. Stay tuned!