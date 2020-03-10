Crunchyroll streaming KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson English dub/sub for movie release in 2020

Crunchyroll has just announced that they will be streaming both the English dubbing and English subtitles for the movie KonoSuba – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson. Crunchyroll previously brought the U.S. theater release of the KonoSuba movie.

Crunchyroll will also be releasing the full first season of KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! on Blu-ray in the U.S. on May 25, 2020.

The complete Season 1 collection contains all 10 TV episodes and the OVA episode from the first season in high definition. It also includes both the subtitled and English dubbed versions of episodes.

Crunchyroll has also been streaming an English dub for KonoSuba Season 2.

Check out our KonoSuba: Crimson Legend movie review!

Here is the official plot summary for KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson:

“A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist in fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world — and dragging the goddess, Aqua, along with him. ‘I’m going to enjoy the life of an adventurer that I’ve always fantasized about from RPGs! Time to be the hero!’ But in spite of his enthusiasm, only trouble was waiting for Kazuma. Namely, the troublemaking goddess, Aqua; The wildly dorky mage, Megumin; And the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness; He ends up forming a party with these potentially powerful, but incredibly unfortunate individuals, which leads to deep debt, being tried for treason, slaying the Demon King’s generals, and occasionally dying (again). Then, one day, the Crimson Demon girl Yun Yun says something that makes the entire group freeze up: ‘I want to have your babies, Kazuma!’ Upon hearing the details, it turns out that the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?”

Crunchyroll’s KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson English dub release date

The English subtitles version of the KonoSuba movie will premiere on Crunchyroll on March 25, 2020. The exact release date for the KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson English dub has not yet been announced, but Crunchyroll says it will premiere on their streaming platform in April 2020.

KonoSuba movie is a direct sequel that sets up KonoSuba Season 3

The KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson movie was a direct continuation to the anime TV series, not an original story. The film’s story adapted light novel Volume 5, a story focused on Megumin and Yunyun of the Crimson Demon clan.

Based on the movie’s ending, it’s predicted that the KonoSuba Season 3 anime will pick up the story again with the events of light novel Volume 6. Stay tuned!