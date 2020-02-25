Crunchyroll Originals anime in 2020 include Warren Ellis’ FreakAngels, In/Spectre, Tower of God, Onyx Equinox, The God of High School, Noblesse, Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun, and High Guardian Spice

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime streaming company Crunchyroll has been quietly co-producing anime for years (The Rising Of The Shield Hero anime, for example), but now they’re following in the footsteps of Netflix by marketing their own Crunchyroll Originals in 2020.

They are co-producing these new original anime TV shows in collaboration with Japanese publishers like Kodansha and animation studios like MAPPA.

While most of the stories are based on Japanese manga or lights novels, the anime TV shows will be based on stories from outside of Japan, as well. For example, the FreakAngels anime is based on a webcomic by Castlevania anime writer Warren Ellis.

“Since our launch in 2006, Crunchyroll has been at the forefront of anime fandom and a driving force in the popularizing of this beloved genre worldwide,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager of Crunchyroll.

“In keeping with this tradition, we are incredibly excited to announce our first slate of Crunchyroll Originals. These stories range from the traditional to the innovative, blending eastern and western ideas within the spectrum of anime,” she continued. “We hope this content will not only delight our current fans but also create a pathway for new fans to fall in love with this amazing art form.”

The new 2020 anime will include In/Spectre, Tower of God, Onyx Equinox, The God of High School, Noblesse, Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun, FreakAngels, and High Guardian Spice.

This announcement is just for the first slate of Crunchyroll Originals scheduled to release in 2020. Presumably, more 2021 Crunchyroll Originals will be announced in the future.

In/Spectre anime

In this Crunchyroll Original, supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world. The In/Spectre anime is already streaming now.

Tower of God anime

A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series Tower of God created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.

Onyx Equinox anime

In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.

The God of High School anime

A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series The God of High School created by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by MAPPA. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Noblesse anime

A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series Noblesse from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Animation produced by Production I.G. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title)

Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters – a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin – as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

FreakAngels anime

After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis (writer of the Castlevania anime series) and Paul Duffield. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.

High Guardian Spice anime

In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.