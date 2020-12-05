Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date in 2021: Code Geass sequel Dakkan no Z confirmed by Studio Sunrise

The Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date has been officially confirmed to be in 2021. While not titled Code Geass R3 or Code Geass Season 3 as fans have long hoped, it’s been described as a new anime series.

The announcement of Code Geass: Dakkan no Z was made on Lelouch’s birthday.

In addition to the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture anime, Studio Sunrise also announced a Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE mobile game and a new book series called “Ashford Gak Ashford Academy Student Council Report.” (Please see the related news report for more details.)

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie is also getting a 4D theater release in Japan. This re-release is scheduled for January 29, 2021.

The new Code Geass 2021 anime project is being created by animation Studio Sunrise, which is also known for the Tiger & Bunny anime series. The Tiger & Bunny Season 2 release date is scheduled for 2022.

Director Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Witchblade, episode director on Code Geass Season 2/R2) is helming the new project at animation Studio Sunrise. Writer Noboru Kimura (Accel World, Gundam Build Divers, PERSONA 5 anime, Princess Principal: Crown Handler movie) is writing the scripts, with Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi being credited for the original story.

Code Geass character designer Takahiro Kimura is returning, with his work based on the designs from CLAMP. The mechanical design for the new Knightmare mecha designs will be created by Astrays (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin -Advent of the Red Comet-).

In May 2019, Code Geass anime producer Kojiro Taniguchi announced a 10-year plan for new Code Geass content alongside FUNimation representatives.

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie released in 2019 was only Phase 1 of the plan, which means the Code Geass 2021 anime is essentially Phase 2.

The Code Geass: Z of the Recapture OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music has not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Code Geass: Z of the Recapture (Code Geass Season 3?) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Code Geass “Season 3” release date in 2021

As of the last update, Studio Sunrise or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date. However, Studio Sunrise has confirmed that the third anime series will be released in 2021.

Keep in mind that this news story is tentatively referring to the new 2021 anime series as Code Geass Season 3, which is why “Season 3” is in quotes. The format for the new anime series hasn’t been specified, so it could be a Code Geass: Z of the Recapture movie series.

Since the story is a continuation of the Lelouch of the Resurrection universe, it’s arguably not accurate to label it as Code Geass R3, which would be a direct sequel to R2.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Code Geass: Dakkan no Z release date will occur in the future.

Considering that the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie is being re-released in late January 2021 the new Code Geass 2021 anime seems unlikely to be coming out in Winter 2021. It’s also a bit late to make such an announcement since TV broadcasting schedules in Japan have mostly been announced for Winter 2021 at this point.

Therefore, it’s likely that the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date will be in Spring 2021 or beyond.

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture story explained: How is Lelouch alive?

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie.

If you haven’t watched the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie, it’s highly recommended that you stop reading and watch it. But if you really want the summary version of events, keep going.

The biggest event that happens in the Code Geass movie was that Lelouch himself returned in the flesh. This was quite a surprise since fans have long argued about what really happened during the ending of Code Geass R2.

The ending was poetic justice since it touched back to one of Lelouch’s lines where he said, “The only ones who should kill are those who are prepared to be killed.”

Many years ago, Code Geass R2 director Goro Taniguchi (who is returning for Code Geass: Z of the Recapture) once said that the ending was open to the interpretation of audiences, but that he himself likes to view it as a happy ending.

At the time, the director did not directly answer the question of whether Lelouch was alive or not. However, during a 2008 interview, Writer Ichiro Okouchi was emphatic that Lelouch died.

“It was decided fairly naturally,” he said. “During the Code Geass script meetings, there were many cases in which there were a number of disputes, but there were barely any when it came to the scripts for… episode 25 and the final episode. I think everyone felt the same when it came to the end of the character that is Lelouch.

“While it’s undeniable that Lelouch’s story has ended with a full stop, the other characters’ stories are still ongoing, and it’s not like the world [of the Code Geass anime] itself has come to an end either. We didn’t want to end it by closing it up for good.”

The creators apparently viewed the Resurrection movie as an alternate timeline since Taniguchi said the compilation trilogy is “not a negation of the television series, but rather one possible outcome.” That means the original ending remains intact whereas the new movies establish a new separate canon based on an alternate timeline.

In order to allow for a Code Geass sequel, the Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification movies changed some story elements from Code Geass Season 2/R2 in order to set up the conditions.

The most noticeable difference was that Lelouch received the same code as C.C. In addition, certain story arcs were changed and Shirley was still alive.

The film was set one year after Lelouch’s Zero Requiem plan that ended in his sacrifice. Lelouch’s death was real, but C.C. resurrected his corpse by reconstructing the damaged parts.

This process left Lelouch without his memories and in a childlike state where he relied on C.C. for everything. In the movie, Lelouch and C.C. searched the world for a gate to C’s World to retrieve Lelouch’s soul.

Events conspire for Lelouch’s return. He regains his memories, saves Kallen and Suzaku, and dons the name of Zero once more so he can save his sister Nunnally from a conspiracy.

This news story won’t detail the plot points of the movie’s central conflict so you can still enjoy the movie if you haven’t seen it yet.

Warning: Another major spoiler is in the next paragraph.

At the ending of the movie, Nunnally desires that Lelouch stays by her side, but he declines. Instead, he proposes to C.C. by changing his name to L.L. while Suzaku resumes the role of Zero and Kallen rejoins the Black Knights.

What we don’t know is where C.C. and L.L. go next. We don’t know much about C’s World or the origins of the geass, so it’s possible that could be the next major plot point.

At the same time, it’s quite notable that the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture announcement and the related visuals did not show Lelouch aka L.L. at all.

While it seems unlikely that the primary character won’t appear at all, it’s possible the new anime series will focus on different characters in the Code Geass world similar to the 2009 Code Geass: Akito the Exiled movie/OVA episode.

If that’s upsetting, keep in mind that this is just Phase 2 in a 10-year plan so Lelouch will return at some point…

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Code Geass: Z of the Recapture release date and watch the anime to discover the answers to those questions. Stay tuned!