Code Geass: Genesic Record: Code Geass Season 3 (R3) hoped for with new 2020 project announcement

All hail Lelouch vi Britannia! The Code Geass anime series will announce a new project at 8 PM Japanese time (7 AM EST) on December 5, 2020.

The announcement will take place on YouTube Live.

Already, fans are speculating on what the new Code Geass anime project could be. Will it be a Code Geass R3 TV anime series (Code Geass Season 3)? Will it be another Code Geass movie sequel?

Or, maybe it’s a Code Geass manga and light novel series?

Maybe it’ll just be another Code Geass game for mobile platforms. (Probably won’t be pachinko since they wouldn’t hype up the world that much for such an announcement).

What we do know for certain is that the franchise is planned out over the long term. In May 2019, during Sakura-Con, Code Geass anime producer Kojiro Taniguchi announced a 10-year plan for new Code Geass content.

ICYMI an announcement from Sakura-Con: Code Geass producer Kojiro Taniguchi announced there is a 10-YEAR PLAN for new Code Geass content, and the Lelouch of the Re;surrection movie (that opens on Sunday!) is only phase 1. What do you hope to see in the future for Code Geass? pic.twitter.com/Es0RrnNHdO — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 3, 2019

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie released in 2019 was only Phase 1 of the plan. The movie sequel was written by Studio Sunrise director Goro Taniguchi and screenplay writer Ichiro Okouchi.

Fans of the series know that a certain detail was revised during the recap films, titled Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification.

The creators apparently viewed the Resurrection movie as an alternate timeline since Taniguchi said the compilation trilogy is “not a negation of the television series, but rather one possible outcome.”

Considering that FUNimation was involved in making the older announcement, it’s probably safe to guess that the Code Geass 2020 announcement will probably be anime-related.

Code Geass: Genesic Record anime? Trademark registered in 2020

If the new project is an anime TV series or movie, then it’s possible it could be officially titled Code Geass: Genesic Record (or Code Geass: Genesis Record).

Earlier in 2020, it was reported that there had been a new submission for a new Code Geass related trademark in Japan on June 1, 2020.

Taken by itself, this trademark submission meant nothing. It may be related to the upcoming project announcement, but it’s also possible this name will end up becoming the title for the new project.

If the naming conventions are anything to go by, it’s possible that Code Geass Season 3 would be titled Code Geass R3. Therefore, it’s possible this new project would be a Code Geass: Genesic Record movie, not a TV series.

[Major Spoilers] How could Code Geass Season 3 (or a movie) continue the story?

If you haven’t watched the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie, it’s highly recommended that you stop reading and watch it. But if you really want the summary version of events, keep going.

The film was set one year after Lelouch’s Zero Requiem plan that ended in his sacrifice. Lelouch’s death was real, but C.C. resurrected his corpse by reconstructing the damaged parts.

This process left Lelouch without his memories and in a childlike state where he relied on C.C. for everything. In the movie, Lelouch and C.C. searched the world for a gate to C’s World to retrieve Lelouch’s soul.

Events conspire for Lelouch’s return. He regains his memories, saves Kallen and Suzaku, and dons the name of Zero once more so he can save his sister Nunnally from a conspiracy.

At the end of the movie, Nunnally desires that Lelouch stays by her side, but he declines. Instead, he proposes to C.C. by changing his name to L.L. while Suzaku resumes the role of Zero and Kallen rejoins the Black Knights.

What we don’t know is where C.C. and L.L. go next. We don’t know much about C’s World or the origins of the geass, so it’s possible that could be the next major plot point.

After all, if you apply transliteration to the potential title, GenesiC could mean the genesis, or origin, of C. Therefore, if Code Geass: Genesic Record turns out to be the official title, it will make sense for Code Geass Season 3 (or a new movie) to go in that direction.