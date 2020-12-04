Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE and Code Geass: Z of the Recapture anime project pics leaked

Two new pics of the upcoming Code Geass anime-related project have apparently leaked. Called Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE and Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, it seems like there will be two projects officially announced.

It’s already been officially confirmed the Code Geass anime series will announce a new project via a YouTube live stream at 6 AM EST on December 5, 2020.

We also know for certain that in May 2019 Code Geass anime producer Kojiro Taniguchi announced a 10-year plan for new Code Geass content. The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie released in 2019 was only Phase 1 of the plan.

Back in June 2020, it was learned that the trademark for “Code Geass: Genesic Record” was registered in Japan. Coincidentally, the Japanese pronunciation for Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE is very similar.

The leaked images come thanks to Chinese social media site Tieba Baidu and have since spread to 4chan, Reddit, and other English social media.

Considering that these images haven’t been officially confirmed they should be taken with a grain of salt and treated as rumors. At the same time, it’s possible to evaluate these rumors to see what may be learned.

Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE game likely?

Based on the style of the title and the way the unknown characters are rendered it seems like Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE anime-related project could be a mobile game, or mobage.

Without getting into major spoilers, one of the plot points in the the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie is the mystery of C’s World. If you apply transliteration to the potential title, GenesiC could mean the genesis, or origin, of C.

Therefore, if Code Geass: Genesic Re;CODE turns out to be the official title for a new Code Geass game then it’d make sense for these characters to be related to C’s World.

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture anime likely?

Considering that the anime series has a 10-year plan it’s very likely that at least one of the two announced projects will be an anime. A Code Geass: Z of the Recapture anime seems more likely simply because the character art seems to include some known characters.

L.L. aka Lelouch vi Britannia is notably missing from the visual art, but that’s not to say he won’t play a role somehow.

The only question is the format of the anime project. It’s possible Studio Sunrise is planning a Code Geass: Z of the Recapture movie rather than a TV series aka Code Geass Season 3/R3.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll be finding out more details on Saturday. Stay tuned!