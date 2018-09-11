Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro Season 2 release date: Chio’s School Road manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Chio’s School Road Season 2 will be a laugh-a-minute anime if the ongoing story is anything to go by. But how quickly can animation studio Diomedea release the second season?

The Chio’s School Road anime is based on the Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro manga by creator Tadatak Kawasaki. Serialized in Monthly Comic Flapper since 2014, the manga chapters have been collected in nine volumes as of September 21, 2018. As of August 2018, the series was up to Chapter 44. Historically, a new volume is released every March and September, so Volume 10 should be released on March 23, 2019.

The English translation of the Chio’s School Road manga is being released by Yen Press. The first volume was released in August 2018. Volume 2 is scheduled for release on November 13, 2018, and Volume 3 on February 19, 2019. Fan-made English scanlation projects tend to be several months behind the Japanese language release.

This article provides everything that is known about Chio’s School Road Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro manga compared to the anime

The basic story premise of both the anime and manga is all about setting up a comedic situation or a joke. Audiences follow the life of high schooler Chio Mayano and her classmates as she figures out all sorts of crazy ways to walk to school. This premise easily translates to manga chapters at the expense of not having much of an overall plot.

When studio Diomedea chose to adapt the story, they went the straight-forward path of following the Chio’s School Road manga pretty closely. Some anime fans believe the pacing could have been faster, but adapting around three to four chapters per episode would have meant running out of source material.

At first, the anime adaptation followed the ordering of the manga chapters but began changing around the ordering near the middle of the anime season. The titles of episodes matched up with the names of chapters, so it’s pretty easy to see which chapters were adapted.

Episode 1: Chapters 1 and 2

Episode 2: Chapters 3, 4, and 6

Episode 3: Chapters 7 and 8

Episode 4: Chapters 9, 10, and 5.5

Episode 5: Chapters 5 and 15

Episode 6: Chapters 12 and 13

Episode 7: Chapters 14, 21, and 25.5

Episode 8: Chapters 16, 17, and 15.5

Episode 9: Chapters 18 and 19

Episode 10: Chapters 20, 23, and 20.5

Episode 11: Chapters 11 and 26

Episode 12: TBA

Shortly after Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro Episode 12 broadcasts in Japan, the manga series will be up to Chapter 45. Assuming that the manga continues to release on a monthly basis, the manga will be up to Chapter 60 by the end of 2019.

Note: This article was published before Chio’s School Road Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated.

Chio’s School Road Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Diomedea or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Chio’s School Road Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced. Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, the anime adaptation has all the hallmarks of being a glorified advertisement for the manga series. While Dagashi Kashi has proven that an unexpected anime sequel can happen, the biggest issue with producing Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro Season 2 is that many of the existing manga chapters have already been adapted.

However, based on the anime’s pacing, the Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro manga should have enough new chapters for a second season by the middle of 2019. The only remaining question is whether the anime will be successful enough to justify producing Chio-chan no Tsuugakuro Season 2. Stay tuned!