Check out the new opening and end theme for Vinland Saga

Have you been watching the anime series, Vinland Saga? If you haven’t, it’s available to binge on Amazon Prime Video right now! Catch up on this Viking-themed series that’s been quite interesting to watch. In fact, the show has just entered the second cour of the series with a new opening and ending theme.

Vinland Saga’s second opening song is titled Dark Crow, which is performed by MAN WITH A MISSION. They are known for their fantastic theme songs on other anime series, such as Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans and the theme for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 2018 G1 Climax. The energy they put into their songs always seems to get the blood pumping.

The new end theme is entitled Drown and it is performed by milet. It also includes some pretty cool visuals. Both of these songs really capture the tone of the show.

So, for those who haven’t been watching, it’s time to get on the hype, because Vinland Saga is one of those anime series that you’ll find yourself chatting about with friends in the lobby of an anime convention. Trust us on this; it’s good!

The series tells the story of a young Viking warrior by the name of Thorfinn. His father was killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd. Swearing revenge, he joins Askeladd’s war band in order to challenge him to a duel but ends up caught up in the middle of the war for the crown of England.

The series was originally created by Makoto Yukimura and published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before moving to the magazine Afternoon. Kodansha USA Comics has licensed the series for the English language publication. It was then adapted into an anime television series in July.

Shuhei Yabuta directs the anime at WIT Studio, with Hiroshi Seko and Kenta Ihara on scripts, Takahiko Abiru on character designs, Bamboo on series’ art, MADBOX on series special effects, Yuki Kawashita as the director of photography, Kashiko Kimura on editing, and Yutaka Yamada composing the music.