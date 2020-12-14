Chainsaw Man Part 2: Manga ending on Weekly Shonen Jump, MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime announced

A Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga sequel has been announced just as a Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was announced.

The Chainsaw Man manga’s ending of Part 1 was revealed by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Earlier in the year, it was claimed that the entire series was ending since the manga had entered its “final stage”, but that turned out to be a fakeout. Chainsaw Man Chapter 97 is now considered to be the ending of the Public Safety (Koan) story arc.

The magazine also revealed that Chainsaw Man Part 2 will be moving from Weekly Shonen Jump. Instead, future chapters of the Chainsaw Man sequel will be serialized via the Shonen Jump+ app and website.

The manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto originally premiered in December 2018. The Chainsaw Man Volume 11 release date is scheduled for March 4, 2020. It will contain Chainsaw Man Part 1’s final chapter.

It’s possible that Chainsaw Man Part 2 will restart the numbering of volumes and chapters. Otherwise, presumably, Part 2 will come out in tankobon format as Chainsaw Man Volume 12 and Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 will continue the story.

VIZ Media is publishing the official English translation of the Chainsaw Man manga series. The English version was only up to Volume 1 as of October 6, 2020, but the English Chainsaw Man chapters are being published simultaneously digitally.

Shueisha’s MANGA Plus subscription service also provides the English Chainsaw Man manga, including the recent Chapter 97.

Studio MAPPA Chainsaw Man anime adaptation announced

Japanese studio MAPPA has been on a roll in recent years. The studio has given us anime such as Garo, Punch Line, Yuri On Ice, Kakegurui, Inuyashiki, Banana Fish, Zombie Land Saga, Dororo, and Dorohedoro.

In 2020, MAPPA was also working on Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice, The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack On Titan Season 4 (instead of ending with Attack On Titan Season 5, the final season will either conclude with Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 or a Shingeki no Kyojin final movie.)

MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was announced in the newest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. A key visual has already been released in addition to the launch of the official website and Twitter account.

The Chainsaw Man release date has not yet been announced, not even the general time frame for the year of the premiere.

However, the anime series will host a special stage event at Jump Festa 2021, which takes place on December 19-20, 2020. It’s likely that more information will be announced on those days.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga’s story as hoped by fans

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Chainsaw Man 97.

Chainsaw Man’s ending in Chapter 97 gave everyone a teaser of what’s to come in the next chapter. In the climax of the story in Chapter 96, Denji managed to get Makima to take down her guard by attacking her as himself, not as Chainsaw Man.

Denji chopped Makima’s body into pieces and then literally ate her so she couldn’t revive. While Denji’s Devil Hunter master didn’t believe the method would work, we learn in Chapter 97 that it did and Denji now has a bunch of dogs (and a healthy dislike for eating meat).

The only reason it worked is because Denji still loved Makima despite all that she had done and everyone she had killed. Denji didn’t consider eating her an attack. Instead, he felt it was an act of love where he became “one with her.”

While that admission was shocking, Denji was shocked when he’s suddenly bit by a little girl who resembles Makima! Even though Makima is dead, it turns out the Control Devil has resurrected inside the body of a girl named Nayuta who was found in China.

Denji is entrusted with caring for Nayuta. Further, Pochita tasks Denji with forming a loving family relationship with the Control Devil that includes “lots of hugs”.

The last panel ends with Chainsaw Man attending high school. He’s still killing devils and saving girls.

The only question is where the Chainsaw Man Part 2 story arc will take us next. Stay tuned!