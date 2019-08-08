Cells at Work! Code Black on temporary hiatus

It looks like Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshi’s spin-off manga Cells at Work! Code Black (Hataraku Saibō BLACK) will be taking a temporary hiatus.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha‘s Morning magazine announced the news. This news means the series will take a break starting in the next issue.

You won’t have to wait too long though, because it’ll be back on October 10 in the magazine’s 45th issue. After that, a new chapter will be released in the magazine every month.

For those unfamiliar with the story of Cells at Work! Code Black, it’s a spin-off of the primary Cells at Work! story except instead of a healthy body, the spin-off takes place in a body that has seen better days.

Here’s a quick synopsis;

In this new spinoff of the hit manga, a newbie Red Blood Cell is one of 37 trillion working to keep this body running. But something’s wrong! Stress hormones keep yelling at him to go faster. The blood vessels are crusted over with cholesterol. Ulcers, fatty liver, trouble (ahem) downstairs… It’s hard for a cell to keep working when every day is a CODE BLACK! The manga and anime Cells at Work! showed you what happens when a young, healthy body gets in trouble… but what if the body wasn’t so young, and was never very healthy? This new take stars a fresh-faced Red Blood Cell and his friend, the buxom White Blood Cell, as they struggle to keep themselves and their world together through alcoholism, smoking, erectile dysfunction, athlete’s foot, gout… it’s literal body horror! Whoever this guy is, he’s lucky his cells can’t go on strike!

The original manga first launched in March of 2015 in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius. The English anime adaptation of the series premiered last July from Aniplex of America which streamed the series on Crunchyroll.

A new anime special debuted last December and news recently revealed that the anime would receive a second season.