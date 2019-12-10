Cautious Hero Episode 10 release date delayed: TV break for Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru) English dub announced by FUNimation

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime fans eagerly awaiting the Cautious Hero Episode 10 release date will have to wait a little bit longer until Seiya declares it “ready perfectly” (Ristarte argued him down from an even longer delay).

Joking aside, the anime producers and FUNimation have confirmed that the Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Shinchou Yuusha: Kono Yuusha ga Ore Tueee Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru) anime will be delayed. This is the second big delay for the anime series since Episode 3 was similarly delayed back in October.

As announced by the anime’s official Twitter account, the time slot originally slated for Cautious Hero E10 is being filled by a recap episode.

“This is the 10th episode that was scheduled for broadcast/distribution on 12/11. However, we will postpone the broadcast for the convenience of the production process [by the animation studio White Fox]. The recap episode will feature the contents of episodes 1 through 6.”

New episodes are released in Japan every Wednesday. Presumably, the English subbed version of Cautious Hero Episode 12 will be delayed from December 25 to January 1, 2020. Happy new year?

The Cautious Hero dub is listed on FUNimation’s site as a Simuldub, but the English dubbed episodes are behind by several weeks. Currently, the English dub is only up to Episode 7.

In addition to the Japanese TV delay, FUNimation announced that the Cautious Hero English dub will similarly be delayed. In a holiday simuldub delay announcement, the dubbing company stated that the English dubbed Cautious Hero Episode 10 release date is delayed from December 25 to January 8.

Of course, that means later episodes will be impacted. Cautious Hero Episode 11 is delayed from January 8 to January 15. The finale, Cautious Hero Episode 12, will be released on the same day, January 15. A Merry mid-January gift?

An unusual number of episode delays have taken place this anime season. Even popular anime like Fire Force, Vinland Saga, and My Hero Academia Season 4 have suffered multiple week-long waits due to varying circumstances, including typhoons, sports tournaments, and the Kyoto Animation arson attack.

In this case, the Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Episode 10 delay was apparently planned out by studio White Fox, which is producing the project.

Based on the Twitter announcement, the delay was due to production scheduling and the recap episode was introduced to give them more time to finish future episodes. The Arifureta anime, with which White Fox was briefly involved, also used a recap episode in 2019, although that project suffered from crazy production issues.

Scheduling is a big deal in the anime industry. While it might be assumed that higher-quality animations have bigger budgets, anime projects tend to have similar budgets per episode. Quality animation is a matter of gathering talented people and giving them the time needed to get the job done right.

Let’s just hope Cautious Hero episodes 10, 11, and 12 live up to fans’ expectations for the ending. Stay tuned!