Castlevania Season 5 sequel, Warren Ellis’ involvement discussed in new interview

The wait for the Castlevania Season 5 release date begins now that Trevor Belmont’s story is coming to a close in the fourth season. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s Castlevania Season 5 TV series is the next logical step now that that vampire hunter Trevor Belmont’s chapter is coming to a close. But considering that Konami’s video game series offers a plethora of options for a Castlevania sequel (or prequel), which Belmont will be featured?

In our exclusive interview with Castlevania executive producer Kevin Kolde, Monsters and Critics asked whether there would be a “new series with new characters set in the same universe?” In response, the producer revealed that they’re “definitely looking at continuing the Castlevania universe.”

Of course, Kolde could not get into any specifics about Netflix’s Castlevania sequel considering that the fourth season is coming out on May 13, 2021. Still, in the future, he’ll be happy to discuss the details.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

While Kolde could not name which character Castlevania Season 5 might feature, he also mentioned that his favorite Castlevania character is currently Trevor Belmont. Still, he admits, “If we do another Castlevania series, I may have another favorite Belmont, but for right now, it’s definitely Trevor.”

The question then becomes: which Belmont will Netflix’s Castlevania Season 5 feature? To answer that question, we’ll need to consider the official Castlevania timeline in Konami’s video games series.

Is a Castlevania prequel focused on Dracula’s backstory an option?

In the past, Castlevania producer Adi Shankar claimed his team built a “multi-year plan” that will be “building a much larger narrative,” which builds into the Belmont’s multi-generational fight against creatures of the night.

“I want to do all of it. I want to keep telling stories because, ultimately, Castlevania is a universe; it’s a story about this family. It’s about generations of this dope [Belmont] family,” he said in 2017. “Each generation has their own problems has their own little nuances, and they’re dealing with the realities of the time period that they’re living in.”

The official Castlevania timeline was initially created as a reference point for the game developers of Symphony of the Night. The many, many Castlevania games jump around a lot in the timeline, telling the story out of chronological order.

In fact, the first four seasons of Netflix’s Castlevania animation reimagine both the NES classic Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse, the sixth installment in the overall franchise, and the PlayStation 2 game Castlevania: Curse of Darkness, which is technically the third game in chronological order.

Therefore, it’s possible that Castlevania Season 5 could be based on the PlayStation 2 game Castlevania: Lament of Innocence, the first game in the timeline.

The story of a Castlevania prequel has two major benefits. We know that by the time of Trevor, the Belmont family of vampire hunters had fallen into ruin. Castlevania Season 5 could show us the tragic tale of Leon Belmont and how the Belmonts’ eternal struggle against evil began.

Castlevania Season 1 was especially emotionally powerful due to the opening episode’s depiction of Dracula and his wife. A Castlevania prequel would also show audiences how Dracula Vlad Tepes became the King of the Night and flesh out this character even more.

Konami’s Castlevania poster artwork depicting the iconic character Simon Belmont. Pic credit Konami

New Castlevania sequel has Christopher Belmont, Simon Belmont, and many others as options

If Castlevania Season 5 will progress the story chronologically, then the next obvious choice would be Christopher Belmont, the main protagonist of the Nintendo Game Boy game Castlevania: The Adventure and Castlevania 2: Belmont’s Revenge.

Castlevania 5 would set the clock a hundred years later to 1572. That’s a requirement since the legend of Dracula declares, “Once every 100 years, when the faith in God is forgotten, Dracula will come back to life.”

This time gap is due to an old decision by the Konami game developers, who decreed that Dracula resurrects once every hundred years. Then the newest generation of vampire killers goes on a quest to put Dracula down for another hundred-year dirt nap.

“That was a bad decision,” Castlevania game developer Koji Igarashi said back in 2007. “Since Dracula only appears every 100 years, we made the whole timeline and ran out of places to put in another game. I made the timeline, but I shouldn’t have actually released it because now it’s all official.”

In the recent interview, we asked producer Kolde what he thought about the Christopher Belmont Castlevania character. In response, Kolde spoke about the character in the context of a new Castlevania TV series.

“I like Christopher Belmont. I like all of the Belmont characters. I think that you have to judge a question like that in terms of the context of the question. Do I like him enough to make him the focus of a new series of Castlevania? It’s hard to say, right?” Kolde said. “We wouldn’t necessarily have him like Trevor, you know, to be that character. Again, it’s about context. I like the game. I like him as a game character and, perhaps, I’ll guess we’ll see.”

While Ayami Kojima never created artwork depicting Christopher Belmont, many have tried recreating the Castlevania 2: Belmont’s Revenge character using her style. Pic credit: Konami

Keeping the Netflix series strictly chronological is both a positive and a negative. On the one hand, the Game Boy video games’ plot is paper-thin since the only major characterization is the dynamic between the protagonist and Christopher’s son, Soleiyu Belmont.

The positive aspect is that there is plenty of room for creativity in fleshing out the characters without offending the video game fanbase too much. Still, you can’t always please everyone in the fandom.

The same could be said about Simon Belmont’s story in the original NES game and its sequel, Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest. If Christopher’s story is thin on characterization, then Simon’s story is practically skeletal, so the Castlevania writers would be required to mold flesh on those bones.

Unlike Christopher, the Simon Belmont character is considered iconic, so it would be odd for Netflix’s Castlevania sequel to skip that particular Belmont generation. But if the decision is made to skip multiple generations (including Juste Belmont from Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance), the only reason would be due to Alucard.

Alucard as depicted in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night by Japanese artist Ayami Kojima. Pic credit: Konami

Netflix Symphony of the Night TV animation could continue Alucard’s story

Audiences may love Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, but they’re human and cannot survive the rigors of time. It’s also Adrian’ Alucard’ Tepes who tops the Castlevania character popularity polls.

The first four seasons put a lot of screen time into developing Dracula’s son, especially in the third season. So it would sense to bridge a connection with the Castlevania sequel by creating a Symphony of the Night TV series featuring Alucard.

The 1997 PlayStation 1 game is considered a class in the overall series. The story would open with Alucard awakening after a 300-year slumber to investigate a growing evil.

SOTN is actually a direct sequel to the 1993 Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, which features Richter Belmont and Maria Renard. Since Richter and Maria are also main characters in SOTN, Richter’s story from five years ago could be treated as flashback episodes that unfold the mystery.

A radio drama even provided a direct sequel to SOTN. Called Akumajou Dracula X: Tsuioku no Yasoukyoku, the story is set one year after SOTN and would provide a fitting end to the character’s story arc.

When producer Kolde was asked which Castlevania game was his personal favorite, his first response was about Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Producer Adi Shankar has said the same on his Facebook page, and when he was asked in an interview about making a Symphony of the Night TV show, he said he couldn’t wait to adapt the story into an animation.

At the same time, Shankar referenced Castlevania character Soma Cruz rather than Alucard when talking about SOTN.

“Anything could happen. I don’t want to spoil it because, obviously, everyone loves Symphony of the Night. I think that a very much underrated character is Soma Cruz,” Shankar said. “When you look at the story of Soma Cruz, and really what we’re doing here, the difference between the gaming universe and the Castlevania cinematic universe, we are adding emotional depth, and to extrapolate from Soma Cruz there’s a lot to unpack there — and I’m not spoiling it, I’m just saying I personally just really dig Soma Cruz.”

Of course, Soma Cruz’s story takes place in 2035, and it’s unlikely the cinematic Castlevania universe will skip ahead that much in the timeline in the short term. But if there are enough animated sequels, it’s possible that particular story could be animated by real-life 2035.

Castlevania: Warren Ellis claimed not to be involved in new Castlevania project

Kolde has been working on the Castlevania animation for a very long time. Back in 2007, Kolde involved writer Warren Ellis, who is also an executive producer, but it wasn’t until Adi Shankar, and Netflix became involved in 2015 that the project began to enter its current form.

In 2020, writer Ellis faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and coercion. In response, Ellis released a (now deleted) Twitter statement which said that he had “made many bad choices” in his past but also said that he “never consciously coerced, manipulated, or abused anyone.

“It had never really occurred to me that other people didn’t see it the same way—that I was not engaging as an equal when gifted with attention, but acting from a position of power and privilege. I did not take that into account in a number of my personal interactions and this was a mistake and I own it.”

In April 2021, a Deadline report asserted that Ellis “has had no further involvement in Castlevania” and “has not been part of the conversations about a potential new show which likely won’t include him as a creative auspice.”

The Deadline report was not backed up by an official statement, nor did it cite a source. When Monsters and Critics asked Kolde about the Deadline report on May 10, 2021, he responded, “In terms of the new [Castlevania] series, when we’re ready to officially talk about a new series, then we’ll talk about the creative team. Who would be involved in it at that time is just premature right now.”

Let’s just hope that the wait for the Castlevania Season 5 release date isn’t too long. Stay tuned!