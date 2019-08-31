Carole & Tuesday is now available to watch on Netflix

If you haven’t been watching Shinichirō Watanabe’s Carole & Tuesday then you’re totally missing out. The series has been a huge hit in Japan and fans in the U.S. have been eager to check it out for themselves.

Lucky for you, it’s now officially streaming on Netflix. The first twelve-episode arc is currently available to watch in Japanese with English subtitles or in full English dub. If you enjoy anime and shows such as American Idol, then you’re going to want to check out Carole & Tuesday. In fact, here’s a peek at one of the songs from the series.

These songs can also be a bit unexpected as with OG Bulldog’s creative Bulldog Anthem.

Or just plain off the rails and weird with the Mermaid Sisters singing their song Galactic Mermaid, which we warn you in advance that it’s pretty NSFW due to some interesting language choices.

The anime series features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole Stanley with English vocals by Jeannie Tirado and Kana Ichinose as Tuesday Simmons with English vocals by Brianna Knickerbocker. Nai Br.XX is featured as the singing vocals for Carole and Celeina Ann provides the singing vocals for Tuesday.

Additional voice over includes Akio Otsuka as Gus with English vocals by Jason Marnocha, Miyu Irino as Roddy with English vocals by Zach Aguilar, Sumire Uesaka as Angela with English vocals by Ryan Bartley, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao with English vocals by Kyle McCarley, and Mamoru Miyano as Johnny Ertegun.

Watanabe is known for his work on popular anime series such as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo. He acts as the supervising director on Carole & Tuesdays with Motonobu Hori as director, Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer, Tsunenori Saito as the character designer, and music provided by Mocky.

The anime series is produced by Studio BONES to commemorate the studio’s twentieth anniversary with the FlyingDog record label producing the music to commemorate their tenth anniversary. The show first premiered on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block in 2019. A manga adaptation by Morito Yamataka has also begun serialization in Young Ace in May.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Carole & Tuesday takes place on the planet Mars where a teenager by the name of Tuesday Simmons runs away from her life as the daughter of a politician and makes her way to Alba City to become a musician. Armed with just a suitcase and her Gibson acoustic guitar she teams up with Carole Stanley who is another aspiring musician who plays the piano. The pair becomes the singer and songwriter duo Carole & Tuesday to make it big in the music industry.