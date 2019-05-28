Carole And Tuesday Season 2 release date on Netflix: Carole & Tuesday Part 2 for English dub/sub likely

Carole And Tuesday Season 2 will be in high demand based upon early reviews of the anime. Considering the anime is based on an original story by director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop), will the story conclude in a fashion that allows for a second season?

The Carole And Tuesday anime is one of the first fruits of a business alliance between Netflix and animation studio BONES of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 fame (see our article on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3).

Back in early 2018, Netflix announced a deal where they would co-produce anime episodes with multiple studios including BONES, Production I.G., and WIT Studio (which is well known for producing the Attack On Titan anime, although WIT Studio apparently is not producing Attack On Titan Season 4).

The anime project marks the 20th anniversary of BONES as a studio. Director Motonobu Hori is helming the anime project. Eisaku Kubonouchi is the original character designer but Tsunenori Saito is designing the characters for animation. Aya Watanabe is writing the script.

Canadian artist Mocky and Flying Dog (which is celebrating its 10th anniversary) is leading the music production. These songs will eventually arrive as a CD release.

What makes this anime’s soundtrack stand out is that it’s the world’s first Japanese anime to have all English vocals. The producers even held open auditions worldwide for two lucky singers to perform the songs for the main characters.

Carole’s singing voice comes from Atlanta-based Nai Br.XX, an artist who grew up listening to Jamaican music. Tuesday is being voiced by singer-songwriter Celeina Ann, a recording artist who already made her indie debut.

This article provides everything that is known about Carole And Tuesday Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Carole And Tuesday Part 2 release date on Netflix U.S.

The Carole And Tuesday anime began releasing weekly in Japan on April 11.

However, Netflix believes English-speaking anime fans want to binge-watch an entire anime season rather than watch the episodes as they release weekly, as in Japan. (Impatient fans are turning to fansubs).

Unfortunately, that means the international release for the eventual Spanish, French, German, and English dub of Carole And Tuesday will be delayed.

The Netflix exclusive anime is scheduled to be 24 episodes, which means it’ll finish airing in Japan in September 2019. Based on history, that means the Carole And Tuesday English dub/sub won’t be available for streaming until probably October 2019 at the earliest.

Carole And Tuesday is a two-cour season. For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a cour is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Netflix has a tendency to break up an anime season with multiple cours into “parts” or separately labeled seasons. Therefore, Netflix will likely release the first 12 episodes as Part 1 and then Carole And Tuesday Part 2 will release several months later.

Note: This article will be updated once Netflix confirms the release schedule. Assuming the Netflix release has a second part as is customary nowadays, the Carole And Tuesday Part 2 release date will be added to this article once it’s confirmed.

Carole & Tuesday Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Netflix, BONES, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Carole And Tuesday Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Carole & Tuesday Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

So far, Netflix anime exclusives have a solid history of being renewed.

In 2019 alone, there will be The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3). Aggretsuko Season 3 seems very likely and the ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2.

Second seasons of anime are greenlit for production when the finances are good and streaming revenue has become the number one factor for the financial success of an anime. Let’s just hope that holds true for Netflix’s Carole And Tuesday Season 2. Stay tuned!