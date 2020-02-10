Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime fans wanting to watch Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 on Netflix wish to see more of what happens to the characters. But does the story the anime is based on, the Mushikago no Cagaster manga series, provide enough source material for a second season?

Netflix has been known to develop a new anime TV series for at least several seasons (good things come in threes). For 2020 alone, there were multiple anime sequels announced, including BEASTARS Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 2, and Aggretsuko Season 3.

The ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2, and Kengan Ashura Season 2 was even previewed by the first part’s final episode.

Studio Gonzo and Studio Kai are producing the anime adaptation, the same two animation companies working on the 2020 7 SEEDS Season 2 anime. It’s a different production staff, though, with director Kouichi Chigira at the helm. The director is best known for popular anime like Full Metal Panic! and Last Exile.

The Cagaster Of An Insect Cage opening (OP) music theme song was “Be ZERO” as performed by Hilcrhyme. Netflix U.S provides the Cagaster Of An Insect Cage English dub.

This article provides everything that is known about Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 (Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Cagaster Of An Insect Cage manga

The story for the Cagaster Of An Insect Cage anime is based on the Mushikago no Cagaster manga series by writer and artist Kachou Hashimoto.

Writing under the pseudonym Hashimoto Chicken, the creator initially self-published the manga on his website, Chicken no Tamashii, from 2005 through 2013.

Starting in 2010, Hashimoto began selling an updated version at Comiket conventions as “doujinshi” (self-published works), which he released as nine volumes. Japanese publisher Tokuma Shoten eventually licensed the Cagaster Of An Insect Cage manga, and in 2016 the series was released as seven volumes in total.

The Cagaster Of An Insect Cage manga series was officially translated into multiple languages, including French and Spanish. Unfortunately, an official English translation of the manga series was never produced.

There are unofficial fan-made scanlation projects, but they were only about halfway done translating the series as of January 2020.

Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2 anime seem unlikely

As of the last update, Netflix, Gonzo, Studio Kai, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Mushikago no Cagaster Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, the anime series is based on a completed manga story. Hashimoto has not announced any plans for a Cagaster Of An Insect Cage sequel. Episode 12 ended on a happy note, finishing the entire manga’s story.

As such, the Cagaster Of An Insect Cage Season 2 anime seems unlikely at this time. Let’s just hope an official English translation for the manga series is released. Stay tuned!