Buy a working Dragon Ball Radar Prop replica to test your skills

If you’re on the quest to find the dragon balls, then you’re going to need the proper equipment. Tamashii Nations has what you need to make that wish come true!

It’s the latest in dragon ball procurement technology from Capsule Corp. This full-sized Dragon Ball Dragon Radar Proplica from Tamashii Nations is just the thing for the Dragon Ball fan in your life (or even yourself).

A proplica is a replica of a prop that is used in a show or movie, which is what this dragon radar represents.

It features a number of LED effects that include a search mode, sound effects, and even a mini-game mode that can be used to hunt down those elusive wish-granting orbs. Or if you just want to show off your collection of awesome DBZ memorabilia, it even comes with a display stand.

Here’s a quick rundown on the mini-game mode that you can play using this replica. You use the triangle in the center of the radar to catch the dots spinning around the screen. The more dragon balls you capture, the faster the remaining ones move. Try to beat seven consecutive rounds to win and get a special scoring performance!

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

That does sound fun! But my favorite thing about this piece of DBZ merchandise has to be the fact that it’s actually quite affordable at just $29.99. Pre-orders are available now with an estimated shipping date of January 2020. Just imagine how awesome your Bulma cosplay will be with a working dragon radar!

The Dragon Ball franchise was created by Akira Toriyama in 1984 and it was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump. You can currently watch the English dub of Dragon Ball Super right now on Adult Swim during its Toonami programming.

You can also stream Dragon Ball on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime Video right now. The manga version of the series is licensed by VIZ Media and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.