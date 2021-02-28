Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 release date: Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 2 predictions

The Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 anime will have the titular character leveling up to the point where he’s considering the end game. Pic credit: Fly

The Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 anime TV series will have the titular character Fumiya Tomozaki challenging the seemingly unbeatable boss queen of high school life. But when will Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 2 come out?

The first of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Project No. 9, which is also known for making the 2019 CHOYOYU!: High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! anime, and the Didn’t I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! anime. In 2021, they also produced the I Shaved. Then I Brought a High School Girl Home anime adaptation.

The project was helmed by director Shinsuke Yanagi, whose history as a lead director is mostly tied to Project No. 9. For the studio he’s directed Tenshi no 3P!, Momo Kyun Sword, and the aforementioned CHOYOYU! anime.

Writer Fumihiko Shimo handled the series composition. Artist Akane Yano was the character designer. Composer Hiromi Mizutani created the music.

The Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki OP “Life Easy?” and ED “Ayafuwa Asterisk” were both performed by DIALOGUE+.

The first season of the anime series was streaming on FUNimation Now and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki English dub hasn’t been announced on its SimulDub schedule.

The finale for the first season, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Episode 12, released on March 26, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 (Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Shogakukan, Square Enix, Project No. 9, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Some reviews found the anime to be cringe-worthy while others loved the gamer character-driven plot. Hence the scores have been either very high or low, dropping the total review score to slightly below average.

If you look at the studio’s history, Project No. 9 has been known for producing “one and done” anime that are not renewed. Their one and only sequel was the 2013 Ro-Kyu-Bu! SS, an ecchi comedy about a girls’ basketball team.

Therefore, unless Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2 breaks the pattern, renewal doesn’t seem likely. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki manga/light novel compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki light novel series by writer Yuuki Yaku and illustrator Fly. Published by Shogakukan’s Gagaga Bunko imprint since May 2016, the book series is up to Volume 9 as of January 2021.

The official English translation of the book series is being published in North America by Yen Press. As of March 23, 2021, the English version was up to Volume 6.

The original author teamed up with manga artist Eight Chida in late 2017 to begin serializing the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki manga series in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker. As of February 22, 2021, the manga was up to Volume 5, with Volume 6 scheduled for April 22, 2021.

A spin-off manga by Bana Yoshida focused on Minami Nanami called Minami Nanami Wants to Shine (Nanami Minami wa Kagayakitai) launched in July 2018 and it’s only up to Volume 1.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an English translation for any of the manga series.

The anime’s first ended, the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki manga series was up to Volume 5. Pic credit: Eight Chida

The thematic premise of the anime probably hits a little too close home for some audiences. In the span of only 6 episodes, Tomozaki transforms from a gloomy gamer who hated the garbage life game to a relatively self-confident young man surrounded by (mostly female) friends who can share their own insecurities and doubts with him.

While such a premise may seem like wish-fulfillment akin to the isekai genre’s OP protagonist trope, the Tomozaki anime at least makes such a prospect seem reasonable. And although Tomozaki was leading an unhealthy lifestyle at first it readily becomes apparent he has the healthier mindset of all his friends.

Coming from a place of hopelessness, Tomozaki manages to embrace self-improvement while retaining his authenticity. By contrast, Aoi hides her natural personality and uses manipulation to feed her unhealthy obsession with not letting anyone beat her at anything. In turn, Aoi’s potential imposter syndrome feeds into Mimimi’s inferiority complex by making her suffer from 2nd place syndrome. Tama has dependency issues, whereas many of the others fake their beliefs and feelings in return for social acceptance.

The voice actor does a great job in depicting this incremental transition but the changes still come at anime audiences fast enough to cause whiplash. Such drastic changes to anyone’s personally feels unrealistic, but at least his progress is balanced with struggles and failures.

And it’s nice for once to watch a dynamic cast rather than static characters who barely shift an inch in their attitudes and motivations by the end of a single season. It’s made even more enjoyable by the fact that the characters are genuine platonic friends with no romantic interest, which is a stark contrast to the many anime with a readymade harem throwing itself at the protagonist’s feet in a contrived manner intended to pander to the very demographic the Tomozaki books criticize.

(Aaaaand a certain demographic reading this news story probably just felt a giant animated arrow stab them in the back. Oof!)

Of course, such rapid character development is almost inevitable when adapting 3 to 5 books per cour is the industry standard. In this case, Episodes 1 through 4 adapted the first light novel Volume and manga chapters 1 through 11.

The first episode skipped the ED and the OP for the conclusion, giving more space for the introduction to breathe. But the progression still seems rushed since after Episode 1 the inner monologues from the books are condensed and certain scenes were skipped for lack of time.

Episodes 5 through 8 adapted the story arcs for Mimimi and the Student Council Election Arc of light novel Volume 2 and manga chapters 12 through 21. One of the biggest omissions was a scene where Tomozaki told Mimimi that Aoi is very good at playing Attack Families/AtaFami/TackFam.

At first, Mimimi interprets the admission as Tomozaki helping her to gain revenge for Aoi beating him at his specialty, so she’s surprised to learn that he’s the better player, although he still keeps his status as the top Tackfam player in Japan a secret out of embarrassment (never mind the life lessons).

“Thing is, she’s crushing me at life,” Tomozaki said in the book to Mimimi. “I can’t win no matter what I do–I can’t even imagine it. Meanwhile, Aoi Hinami is the one person I respect as an Atafami player, and life is her favorite stage. … And as a gamer, I want to try playing her on her stage, too. But I know I can’t beat her yet…”

Episode 9 began adapting the co-ed sleepover camp story arc that began with light novel Volume 3 and manga Volume 5: Chapter 22.

The Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again with light novel Volume 4. Pic credit: Fly

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 3.

It’s the best stopping point since Aoi challenged him to have a girlfriend by the end of the summer.

The bad news is that the manga series is still finishing up the summer vacation story arc from light novel Volume 3. Thus, manga readers will probably need to wait until at least manga Volume 8 for the manga to surpass the anime’s ending.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Tomozaki may have won the summer round in the game of life, but now he faces a new challenge in the upcoming fall school semester. He’s challenged by Aoi Hinami to influence Erika Konno, the scary, blonde mean girl that he confronted in Episode 4 when she dared belittle his beloved TackFam.

The first event of the new semester is a ball game, but the self-declared queen of the school claims that the school sports tournament isn’t “cool” enough and is dragging down the school spirit. By observing the class, Tomozaki is on the lookout for a “weapon” he can use against Erika in this new boss battle.

What’s more, Yuzu Izumi and Shuuji Nakamura finally get together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The next challenge is to mentor Tama in dealing with a bully. After an unexpected incident in the classroom, Tomozaki becomes master to this A-tier character, but the problem is that his own ways of approaching problems are different from hers. Worse, Tomozaki’s own master Hinami believes Tama shouldn’t need to change and refuses to help.

Preparations for the fall cultural festival and a school play begin in November and life has mostly returned to normal. The curtain rises on a new stage in his life when Hinami seriously asks, “Who do you like?”

It’s an unavoidable question but he’s been avoiding thinking about the long-term goal of having a girlfriend by the end of the third year. Deep in his heart, Tomozaki still feels that he’s a weak character who’s not supposed to be chosen, so it feels even more awkward to choose someone else as a girlfriend.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!