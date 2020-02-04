Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The BOFURI Season 2 anime will have Maple (Kaede Honjo) and Sally (Risa Shiramine) taking on large-scale monsters, game bugs, and new friendships. But how long will it take for BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 to come out?

The anime adaptation is being produced by animation studio Silver Link. The company is best known for anime like Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, Wise Man’s Grandchild, Masamune-kun no Revenge, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, Strike The Blood, and Strike Witches.

Directors Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato are helming the project. Character designer Kazuya Hirata is serving as chief animation director, while Koin is credited for the original character design. Writer Fumihiko Shimo (best known for the Clannad anime) is providing the series composition.

The BOFURI Season 2 opening (OP) music theme song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced yet. The first season featured the OP “Kyukyoku Unbalance” as performed by Afilia Saga, and the ED “Play The World” as performed by Riko Sasaki.

New episodes are available on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The BOFURI English dub is streaming on FUNimation. The finale, BOFURI Episode 12, will air in March 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 (Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

BOFURI manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu light novel series by writer Yuumikan and illustrator Koin. The long title is officially translated by FUNimation as BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, but the title is also sometimes translated into English as I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense.

(Fans jokingly refer to the series as Shield Hero Online, Rising of the Shield Loli, Shield Heroine, or Maple’s Story.)

The official website states that the series has sold over 700,000 copies as of December 6, 2019. The light novel series published by Kadokawa is itself based on the BOFURI web novel that began being written in 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro.

As of December 2019, the BOFURI light novel adaptation was up to Volume 8. Based on history, BOFURI Volume 9 is likely to release in April 2020, Volume 10 in August 2020, Volume 11 in December 2020, and so on.

Starting in May 2018, illustrator Jiro Oimoto began adapting the story into the BOFURI manga series. Serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Monthly Comp Ace magazine, the BOFURI manga will be up to Volume 3 as of February 22, 2020.

Unfortunately, an official English translation of both the light novels and manga has not yet been announced by a North American publisher. However, there are unofficial fan translations of the web novel and the manga, but not the light novels.

Have you ever played an MMO where boss rooms are just randomly strewn across the map with hordes of protective minions nowhere in sight? No? Then maybe you understand why some light novel and manga readers are criticizing the anime.

Maple may move slower than a turtle, but the anime adaptation is zipping through the light novels and manga at an Arifureta-like pace (see our article on the Arifureta Season 2 anime, which has been confirmed). While the characterization in BOFURI’s story still feels right, the problem is that in later episodes dungeons are no longer dungeons anymore.

Exploration has pretty much gone out the window in favor of highlighting major moments like boss battles. Normal enemies like goblins (manga Chapter 9), angry yeti, birds, and clone battles (manga Chapter 13) are skipped entirely.

This is pretty odd since Maple and Sally are able to casually search for gold coins without having to fight creature mobs or other groups of suspicious players during their mountain climb. Instead of being an active world, the second event, the treasure hunt, almost feels empty… Maple literally has to stumble into a hidden hole in the middle of a grassy field rather than by following enemies to find a staircase hidden by mirage magic.

Not only do the dungeons no longer make sense in MMO terms, but even the quest for the Super Speed skill was rendered nonsensical. Originally, to gain the speed skill, Sally completed a time attack challenge on her own in order to surprise Maple, but in the anime, this quest’s goal was combined with Sally’s fear of ghosts (manga Chapter 10). But how does receiving a speed-based skill connect to healing a man in a basement?

Plus, the anime skipped a side story (manga Chapter 8) that Maple undertook with Iz the blacksmith to gather materials needed for the Snow White shield. The dessert-eating scene was included, but not how the girls decided to spend all their money eating sweets since it’s impossible to get fat in an MMO.

Besides the skipped content, earlier chapters were adapted in full minus the MMO explanation about min-maxing. In fact, pretty much all the lengthy dialogue about MMO stats, items, and game design mechanics has been minimalized in the anime’s script.

At the ending of each episode, the anime hints that Maple is generating buzz on bulletin boards and chat rooms. The manga and light novels show these discussions in more detail, including how top players in New World Online have come to adore her clueless yet moe savagery. Even the game developer admins are regularly talking about Maple breaking the game, but this is only shown briefly in the anime.

On the positive side, studio Silver Link beautifully animated those boss battles. When CGI is used during action scenes it looks great. Condensing content is unavoidable when adapting a light novel series into an anime so arguably Silver Link has put the focus where it needs to be: character development and letting these cute girls show off their personalities with unconventional gaming.

Note: This article was initially published before BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Episode 12 aired in Japan and will be updated over time.

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Silver Link or any company related to the production of the BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense anime has not officially confirmed the BOFURI Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a BOFURI sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

In the past, Kadokawa has been pretty quick to renew an anime series if it’s popular enough. The Japanese publisher has vowed to release at least one new isekai anime per season since such anime series have provided a good percentage of their revenue.

While technically not an isekai, BOFURI could be popular enough that it’ll be renewed shortly after Episode 12 airs in Japan. If it’s super popular, Maple and Sally could even find themselves featured in Isekai Quartet Season 3.

Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before BOFURI 12 aired in Japan. Spoilers for BOFURI Season 2 assume that the story will pick up with Volume 5.

The last time we watched Maple and Sally, the girls had defeated the two major guilds. This act earned the Maple Tree guild a lot of respect and now Maple has a chance to spend time with each guild master.

In fact, Maple will go on an adventure with these guild masters to the next level of New World Online. But how does this VIT-centric look in the eyes of the strongest players in the game?

Level 6 of the game contains horrific areas where demons roam. Cooperating with these powerful guild masters reminds Maple of a particular anomaly that she has run into. And when she works on collecting materials with Sally in an unexpected yet “efficient” manner Maple manages to cause a game bug.

Poor game admins, always trying to stay one step ahead of Maple! And she’s always trying to figure out new ways to make things interesting.

For a new game event, Maple proposes going it alone with two other friends besides Sally. Maple wants to give Sally a chance to enjoy the earlier levels. Besides being separated from her usual ally, Maple also makes things interesting by choosing the highest difficulty!

Speaking of difficulty, level 7 is when the monsters become large scale. Maple will have to acquire new skills, including tentacles, in order to take on these new challenges.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the BOFURI Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!