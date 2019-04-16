Boarding School Juliet Season 2 release date: Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

The manga series provides plenty of source material for creating

Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet Season 2. Pic credit: LIDENFILMS

Updated April 16, 2019: Add news about staff relevant to Boarding School Juliet Season 2.

Boarding School Juliet Season 2 is almost a necessity with the way that Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet Episode 12 of the anime left audiences hanging. Not only did Romio Inuzuka and Juliet Persia not seal the deal with a kiss, they’re still living their romance in secret so there was no final resolution to the story.

But will financial woes betide this anime a tragic fate like many of Shakespeare’s works? The Boarding School Juliet anime may have topped the Fall 2018 anime popularity polls alongside other notables like Zombieland Saga, Bunny Girl Senpai, and Goblin Slayer, but unlike the others Juliet x Romio failed to bring in the Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan.

That’s not to say their love is doomed to never be animated ever again. Streaming revenue is now the major factor in financial success and the Boarding School Juliet anime was featured as an exclusive on Amazon Prime Video. There have also been examples of anime that were not popular in Japan yet received a Season 2 due to international popularity.

This article provides everything that is known about Boarding School Juliet Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Boarding School Juliet manga compared to the anime

The story of the anime is based on the Boarding School Juliet manga series by mangaka Yosuke Kaneda. The manga has been serialized on a weekly basis since July 2015. By 2019 the manga was getting close to Chapter 100 and as of December 2018, it’s been collected into 11 volumes. There was also a single light novel adaptation that was released in 2017.

Unfortunately, an official English translation of the Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet manga has not yet been licensed. Fan-made scanlation projects are slowly catching up but they’re several months behind the Japanese release schedule.

While some anime fans may have cause to complain about the quality of the animation in certain episodes, everyone agrees that the anime followed the manga’s story faithfully in an almost 1-to-1 adaptation. The art of the manga is definitely one of the highlights of the series but the anime shed new light on the story.

Episode 12 found an ending in Chapter 18 of Volume 4. Therefore, anyone who wants to read the manga can jump straight to Chapter 19 although it’s recommended to start from the beginning if only for art appreciation.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for immediately producing Boarding School Juliet Season 2. In fact, it could be argued there’s enough manga content for Season 2 or at least a two-cour second season.

The Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet anime is considering a shonen series partially because of all the action scenes. Pic credit: LIDENFILMS

Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet Season 2 release date

As of the last update, NBC Universal Japan, LIDENFILMS, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Boarding School Juliet Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime studio LIDENFILMS is not exactly known for making sequels. It’s possible a different studio could animate the second season, but if LIDENFILMS were to return to this story then it’ll probably be a several-year wait. Anime projects take years to develop and studio’s schedules are often booked years in advance. Staff will often move on to other projects.

For example, it was announced in March 2019 that assistant director Fumiaki Usui will make his series directorial debut at LIDENFILMS for a new anime called Tejina Senpai (Magical Sempai) that releases in July 2019. The new anime is about a terribly awkward magician girl.

Boarding School Juliet Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Romio’s goal is to become the new Black Dogs prefect in hopes of changing the Dahlia Academy Boarding School. But to do that he first becomes the errand boy of Teria, one of the two current prefects… and it turns out she is quite inept at the job!

The last time audiences watched Romio and Juliet they were put on house arrest after dueling with real swords. You would think such an occasion would call for heavy armor, but in Season 2 they’ll be quickly stripping down to almost nothing.

The beach chapters in Volume 5 have Inuzuka quite eager to see Persia in a bikini. Pic credit: Yosuke Kaneda

Yes, that means by Episode 2 the obligatory anime beach episode will showing off the girls’ bikinis during their ocean-side date. The always competitive Black Dogs and White Cats go at each other with sumo fights and sit-up contests.

It turns out poor Romio does not know how to swim and so he has girls lining up to teach him. How could that go wrong in an ecchi romcom anime?

But the real fun begins when Romio and Juliet sneak off to a lighthouse that’s on an island connected by a land bridge. Not only does Romio get to hold her hand (and suck her blood?!) he gets another chance at a kiss. But everything quickly goes wrong when Juliet is hurt and the tide comes in wiping out the land bridge that led back to the beach.

They must spend the night alone together, giving chance for them to resolve their feelings toward each other. That chance is interrupted when other school friends stumble upon their lighthouse love nest by amazing coincidences. The good news is that Romio gets an answer from Juliet for two needling questions and they’re able to share a quasi-kiss in the end.

The highlight of manga Volume 5 is when Persia kisses Inuzuka on the cheek. Pic credit: Yosuke Kaneda

But Juliet’s best friend Chartreux Westia finds out about this peck on the cheek and determines to destroy Romio before he can “corrupt my angel”. Char goes full stalker mode and tries to figure out how to get poor Romio expelled from the school. But Char inadvertently becomes more of a protector than a relationship breaker.

Juliet’s life becomes even more complicated when seemingly superhuman Somali Longhaired suddenly switches to the Persia faction. Overwhelmed by affection and vice-like hugs, Juliet can’t seem to get rid of Somali. It turns out Aby Ssinia rejected Somali for his own reasons and Romio and Juliet must figure out how to patch up the misunderstanding.

The action heats up when the school is sent to training camps that have baths. Romio is still trying to earn the respect of his older brother, Head Prefect Airu, but Juliet ends up being the defender of Romio’s honor in a kendo match.

The secret lovers finally have time alone in a field of flowers… but only after having knocked everyone else unconscious so they have their privacy. Pic credit:

Yosuke Kaneda

The next section of the story finds the school busy with picnic flower viewings, crazy couples pictures (does it count if they’re “fighting”?). Studying for the upcoming mid-terms becomes hellish when both Hasuki and Juliet vie for being the better tutor.

The Dahlia Autumn Festival is also an occasion for mischief and rivalry since entry tickets are limited. But when someone steals from Juliet rivals begin to work together to hunt down the thief.

During this whole time, Hasuki has been working through her feelings for Romio. While she’s decided to settle for just being a best friend she also feels Juliet is not good enough for Romio. When Juliet overhears Hasuki voicing these feelings in a drunk rant a big fight breaks out between the two girls.

The two girls openly declare war based on their feelings for Romio. Pic credit:

Yosuke Kaneda

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Boarding School Juliet Season 2 release date to watch out this fight resolves itself. Stay tuned!