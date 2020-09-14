Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2 release date: Tite Kubo confirms manga sequel – Anime likely?

Tite Kubo’s Burn The Witch “Season 2” has been officially announced by Weekly Shonen Jump. The creator intends on continuing the manga short story with a Bleach: Burn The Witch sequel.

For the manga, the Burn The Witch Season 2 release date is listed as “coming soon” by the announcement. But the real question is whether a Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2 anime will also be greenlit for production in addition to Bleach Season 17: Thousand-Year Blood War.

The story for the first season of the Burn The Witch manga mini-series ended in Weekly Shonen Jump #41. Viz Media will be digitally publishing the official English translation of the Burn The Witch manga.

Note: This story will be updated once the manga Burn The Witch Season 2 release date is announced.

Here is the story summary for the manga/anime:

“Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. “Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. Read More VIZ Media licenses new manga Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru by the creator of Naruto The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.”

The first season will be released as a single volume book that includes an exclusive illustration, a pinup poster, and the original manga one-shot. Volume 1 is releasing in Japan on October 2, 2020, which happens to be the same day the Bleach: Burn The Witch anime adaptation is premiering in Japanese theaters.

This article provides everything that is known about Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Bleach: Burn The Witch streaming on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

On October 2, 2020, the Burn The Witch anime will be streaming in Japan on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming version will be split up into three episodes.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will be streaming Bleach: Burn The Witch in the United States, Canda, South America, Europe, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa.

The anime is being animated by Team Yamahitsuji Studio Colorido, which is best known for producing Pokemon: Twilight Wings. The studio is a subsidiary of Twin Engine, which owns the anime licensing rights to big names such as the Dororo anime and the Vinland Saga anime (see our Vinland Saga Season 2 anime article).

Director Tatsuro Kawano was the animation director for Psycho-Pass 2, while Yuji Shimizu is the assistant director. Writer Chika Suzumura is handing the scripts. Artist Natsuki Yamada is the character designer, while artist Keisuke Okura is the dragon designer. Composer Keiji Inai (DanMachi Season 3: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is creating the music.

Burn The Witch Blu-Ray release date

The Bleach: Burn The Witch Blu-ray/DVD release date is also set for October 2, 2020.

Burn the Witch anime episode titles:

Episode 1: Witches Blow a New Pipe

Episode 2 Ghillie Suit／She Makes Me Special

Episode 3: If a lion could speak, we couldn’t understand

What’s notable is that the movie theater version is listed as being 61 minutes while the Blu-ray disc collector’s edition is listed with a total length of 63 minutes.

Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2 release date: Anime likely?

As of the last update, Studio Colorido, Weekly Shonen Jump, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Bleach: Burn The Witch Season 2 release date. Although a manga sequel has been announced, the production of an anime sequel has not yet been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Burn The Witch Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The turnaround time doesn’t necessarily need to be very long, assuming the anime studio’s production schedule was planned far out enough in advance. Kubo first released the Burn The Witch manga as a one-shot chapter in July 2018, but then a serialized version was published as four chapters from August to September 2020.

Therefore, it’s possible that the anime Burn The Witch Season 2 release date could similarly coincide with the final chapter of the manga’s second season. Stay tuned!