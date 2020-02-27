Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Black Clover Season 4 anime will have Asta once again screaming streaming out of our TV screens.

Some anime fans may be asking when will the fourth season of the Black Clover anime series come out, but the real question is whether major filler story arcs will be enough to avoid a major broadcasting break/hiatus.

What is inevitable is that Shonen Jump will renew Black Clover Year 4. The anime is considered one of the big 3 in addition to One Piece and Boruto.

The anime has been popular on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FUNimation Now (the Black Clover English dub), which is important since streaming revenue has become the biggest source of revenue in the last several years.

The Black Clover Season 4 anime will be produced by animation Studio Pierrot, which is well known for Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and then its successor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Studio Pierrot also animated the Tokyo Ghoul anime series.

Black Clover (Burakku Kuroba) director Tatsuya Yoshihara is known for directing Monster Musume. Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Is The Order A Rabbit?) is writing the series composition. Character designers include Itsuko Takeda (Blue Drop) and Kumiko Tokunaga (Kingdom anime).

Musical composer Minako Seki (Kingdom, The Silver Guardian) is handling instrumental music.

The Black Clover anime first began broadcasting on October 3, 2017. The first three seasons were 51 episodes each. Assuming no major delays, Black Clover Season 3’s ending, Episode 153, is expected to air in the fall of 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Black Clover Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Black Clover S3 filler arcs required: Anime catching up to manga

The story for the anime is based on the Black Clover manga by writer and illustrator Yuki Tabata. Published in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2015, new tankobon format volumes are released regularly every year.

As of January 4, 2020, the Black Clover manga is up to Black Clover Volume 23, which includes chapters 218 through 228. Black Clover Volume 24 is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

The official English translation of the Black Clover manga was licensed by North American publisher VIZ Media. Fortunately, they are not too far behind the Japanese release.

The English Black Clover Volume 20 is scheduled to release on March 3, 2020. The publisher also provides free chapters on the official website.

Except for any delays or hiatus, Tabata releases new content weekly. By the time the third season’s finale airs in Japan, the manga will be up to Chapter 274.

At first, Studio Pierrot was adapting the manga’s story with a slow pacing in order to maintain an annual release schedule. Most of the earlier anime episodes rely on manga canon, although there is often some extra filler content in episodes.

The first season had entire episodes that were filler, including episodes 3 and 29.

In addition to the original content in episodes 66, 68, and 82, the second season even adapted author Johnny Onda’s light novel The Book Of The Black Bulls by introducing the character Fanzell in Episodes 55 and 56.

As of late February 2020, Season 3 was mostly manga canon with the exception of Black Clover Episode 123. But multiple filler story arcs are likely to be forthcoming based on the pacing of the anime series thus far.

The first season adapted 75 chapters, while the second season increased the pacing slightly by adapting up through Chapter 159 of Volume 17. The action-filled Season 3 pumped up the pacing, adapting three to five chapters per episode. By Episode 122, the third season had adapted all the way up through Chapter 220 of Volume 23.

Considering that the third season is quickly catching up with the latest manga chapters and that Season 3 has been confirmed to have 51 episodes, it’s likely that Studio Pierrot will be forced to introduce a major filler arc.

Fortunately, the manga’s story provides the perfect setup, so any filler content won’t feel unnatural.

In the coming story arcs, Asta and the Black Bulls are exploring the Heart Kingdom. There, they hear about a threat pertaining to the Spade Kingdom, so everyone begins training for an upcoming battle for several months.

In the manga, there is a time gap since the training is not depicted at all. Black Clover Episode 123 already started a multi-part filler arc and it’s very likely that Black Clover Episode 124 and beyond will introduce even more filler arcs that flesh out the characters.

Based on this analysis, the ending of the third season, Black Clover Episode 153, will likely find a stopping point in the story arc revolving around the Spade Kingdom fighting against the Clover and Heart Kingdoms’ alliance.

Even assuming many filler episodes, the bad news is that the Black Clover Season 4 anime will still not be too far ahead of the manga series. The good news is that we can expect Black Clover Season 5, 6, 7, and beyond.

Black Clover manga’s ending not coming any time soon

In recent times, various plot points have had manga fans speculating about the Black Clover manga’s ending. Yet manga creator Tabata has not indicated how far long the overall story is or hinted at plans for an ending or climax (presumably, Asta becomes the Wizard King at the ending).

Shonen Jump certainly is not going to cancel the manga. Even though Demon Slayer has dominated the manga sales charts next to One Piece, Black Clover manga volumes tend to make the top 5 when they release.

The only thing Tabata has said is that he’d like to match the long-running Naruto manga series, which ran for over 700 chapters. That means Black Clover’s ending is at least 10 years away, never mind if Tabata goes the Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest route with a direct Black Clover sequel.

In a March 2019 interview, Tabata had reached the milestone of 200 chapters, and he was asked how he maintained his motivation.

“Well, there are a lot of people looking forward to the next chapter, I hope, so that motivates me. Plus there’s a lot of stories that I still want to tell, so that keeps me going,” Tabata replied. “Oh, and my wife wants me to keep it up. She wants me to keep working.”

The manga still has a lot of ground to cover… literally. The Heart and Spade Kingdoms have only just begun being explored by the story. In addition to the kingdoms, there is also the Otherworld and different magic zones just waiting to be turned into future chapters.

Black Clover Season 4 release date depends on the manga

As of the last update, Shonen Jump, Studio Pierrot, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Black Clover Season 4 release date. Nor has the production of a Black Clover sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Black Clover Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

The renewal of the third season wasn’t announced until shortly before the second season ended. Even then, the first official word was from the anime director on Twitter.

The announcement of the Black Clover Season 4 anime may be handled the same way, and the anime will simply roll into the fourth season without any delay. If that’s the case, then the fourth season’s premiere, Black Clover Episode 154, will happen in October 2020.

In the best-case scenario, assuming the manga writer can keep up the pace, it’s also expected that the Black Clover Season 5 release date will be set for October 2021.

However, that possibility depends completely on Tabata’s progress rate on the manga and how much filler content Studio Pierrot wedges into the third and fourth season.

Tabata recently had a child with his wife, and he’s already taken a one-week hiatus in early 2020.

There are also concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which has already delayed anime production in other studios and caused the cancellation of major anime events in Japan.

Therefore, it’s theoretically possible, but not confirmed, that the anime series could take a broadcasting break and go on hiatus for a time. Let’s just hope Black Clover Season 4 isn’t delayed.

Black Clover S4 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Black Clover Episode 153 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Black Clover Episode 154 and beyond will be added after the third season finishes, and future manga chapters are released.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to start watching Black Clover Season 4 to see Asta’s latest adventure. Stay tuned!