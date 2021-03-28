The Black Clover movie announcement was made by Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 17, 2021 on March 28, 2021. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump

A Black Clover movie has been officially confirmed to be in production. The announcement was made by a Black Clover movie trailer preview released on March 28, 2021.

“Jump’s magical battle fantasy manga Black Clover, the anime that has been ranked number one in viewership in 87 countries and regions, is finally getting its first movie adaptation!” the Black Clover trailer stated. “To celebrate the film adaptation, a special PV featuring Mr. Hiroki Tabata has been released! Challenge and victory. The boy’s story will continue to expand!”

A key visual for the Black Clover movie hasn’t been released yet. However, the announcement in Weekly Shonen Jump was accompanied by art celebrating the 6th anniversary.

The Black Clover movie story summary hasn’t been released yet. It’s uncertain whether the film will adapt a canon manga story arc or contain an anime original story.

Presumably, the Black Clover movie will be produced by animation Studio Pierrot, which is well known for Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and then its successor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Studio Pierrot also animated the Tokyo Ghoul anime series and the 2020 Akudama Drive anime. The Kingdom Season 3 anime is also scheduled to return in 2021 after being delayed by COVID-19.

The staff for the Black Clover movie is currently unknown. For the anime TV series, as of Episode 153 Director Tatsuya Yoshihara was replaced by Ayataka Tanemura. Series composition writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Is The Order A Rabbit?) was replaced by Kanichi Katou.

Artist Itsuko Takeda is the character designer. Composer Minako Seki is creating the music.

Anime-only audiences should be careful watching the Black Clover movie trailer. It shows brief flashes of story events from the most recent manga chapters.

Black Clover Episode 170 announcement planned

In early February 2021, the official website for the anime series announced that the Black Clover Episode 170 release date will mark an ending for the TV show. On March 30, 2021, the final episode will make an “important announcement” concerning the future of the anime series.

It’s currently unknown if the Black Clover movie is the “important announcement” that was teased ahead of time. It’s also possible that the Black Clover Season 5 anime TV series could be announced for release at a future date.

Thus far, the Black Clover anime TV series has been releasing new seasons every year without any major breaks. (Unless you count the hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s a special case.)

Black Clover Episode 170: Distant Future ended by adapting manga Chapter 272. Story summary:

“Due to the spell Nacht used, the devil who gave power to Asta until then has now shown up. To master the power of the devil, Asta must make the devil give in after battling and defeating him. Suddenly, Asta does something especially crazy. “Meanwhile, Yuno, Noelle, and the others are trying to get even more power in order to take their revenge against the Dark Triad. To get back Yami and those who were taken away, to save the world from the threat of the devils, a new story begins now!”

When the Black Clover movie announcement was initially made the manga was only up to Black Clover 287. Since the anime TV series was quickly catching up to the manga it became necessary to either take a broadcasting break or resort to filler arcs. It’s rare that anime fans enjoy filler, never mind when filler is inserted into the middle of a major story arc.

One of the poster spreads released in Weekly Shonen Jump. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump

Black Clover movie release date prediction: Is 2022 likely?

As of the last update, Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha, Studio Pierrot, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Black Clover movie release date.

The production of a film sequel has been announced, but not the movie project’s title or the time frame for the theater premiere in Japan.

The Black Clover movie announcement was made by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 28, 2021. Shueisha has stated that it will reveal more information about the movie project at a later date.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Black Clover movie premiere date in Japanese theaters will occur in the future.

The anime production committee is likely hoping to replicate the crazy box office success of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. November-December and May-July is typically considered the best timing for a tentpole film to have a chance at being a blockbuster premiere whereas January and February are considered the “dump months” for bad movies.

As a comparison, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie release date has already been announced for Winter and that film was announced mere days before the Black Clover movie.

Considering that the time frame for the Black Clover movie release date wasn’t initially specified it’s likely to be scheduled for Spring/Summer 2022.

FUNimation’s Black Clover movie USA release date prediction

FUNimation’s Black Clover English dub has been a Simuldub. Therefore, it’s likely but not yet confirmed that FUNimation Films will be involved in the Black Clover movie USA release date and the dubbed version of the film.

Typically, FUNimation Films will release dubbed versions of anime movies within a month of the Japanese premiere. Therefore, it’s predicted that the Black Clover movie U.S. release date will be in mid-2022. Stay tuned!