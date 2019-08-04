Become a Gunpla ace in ‘Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare’ a new mobile app game

If training pint size monsters or casting spells like a wizard isn’t your thing, may we suggest giant anime robots?

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

‘Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare’ is now available on the App Store and Google Play. This free to play mobile game has launched earlier than expected (original release date of August 21st) and fans of the franchise are hyped!

Known as ‘Gundam Breaker Mobile’ in Japan it’s the latest free-to-play mobile version of the ‘Gundam Battle’ series which has been released on the PSP, PS3, PS VITA, and PS4.

The main selling point of the game has to be the ability to create a custom Gundam with parts from over 25 different Gundam series and a wide range of unique paint jobs, much like building your own personalized Gunpla model.

One of my favorite things has to be the ability to assign an AI pilot to your computer controlled mobile suit that is part of your three Gundam squad based on characters from the franchise such as Amuro Ray from the original ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ and Heero from ‘Gundam Wing’.

Once you have your very own unique Gundam, you can then pit it up against other player’s creations or play the game’s story mode which is a pretty generic (but still enjoyable) anime-esque highschool story about becoming the very best Gunpla battler.

The controls for combat have been simplified for the mobile version which consists of flicking and tapping buttons at just the right time. It’s all pretty easy but when you really get into the game of creating your best Gundam, it can get a bit complicated when you take into account of the different stats (also known as Parameters), Active Word Tags, and more.

I ended up with a mobile suit that specialized in close quarter fighting (also known as in-fighting in the game) that can chase down targets at mid range with missiles and a bazooka.

Of course, as a mobile game there are in-app purchases to give yourself a leg up, beef up your mobile suits, and refill your in-game energy to play further in one sitting. But you don’t have to worry too much because the game itself is actually pretty balanced so those looking to play for free can still enjoy the game without being forced to shell out some extra cash.

Overall I would definitely recommend this game if you’re looking to kill some time when stuck waiting in a long line or an appointment, and especially if you’re a Gundam fan.

Check out the game on the official website, App Store, or Google Play.