BEASTARS Season 2 release date: BEASTARS Part 2 on Netflix U.S. — BEASTARS manga’s ending teased by Paru Itagaki [Spoilers]

Netflix's BEASTARS Season 2 has the potential to take the story into dangerous grounds as Legoshi investigates the mysterious killer behind the death of Tem.

The BEASTARS anime is being produced by animation company Studio Orange, which is best known for creating the CG-animated Land Of The Lustrous anime. With the BEASTARS anime, the studio has arguably outdone itself in creating a CG anime that’s a wonder to the eyes by mimicking 2D animation with 3D effects.

The project’s staff is composed of people who have worked on popular anime in the past. Director Shinichi Matsumi of Rage Of Bahamut Genesis fame is helming the project. Little Witch Academia writer Nanami Higuchi is creating the scripts.

Saga Of Tanya The Evil and Banana Fish character designer Nao Ootsu is handling character design. Ghost In The Shell Arise animator Eiji Inomoto is the chief director of CG animation. Oreimo and Monogatari musical composer Satoru Kousaki is composing the music.

A BEASTARS English dub has yet to be announced. It’s possible the Netflix release will use subtitles only. Here is the BEASTARS anime’s Japanese cast:

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Legoshi

Sayaka Senbongi as Haru

Yuuki Ono as Louis

Atsumi Tanezaki as Juno

Junya Enoki as Jack

Akio Ohtsuka as Gouhin

Takeo Otsuka as Collot

Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Voss

Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou

Yūma Uchida as Miguno

Naoto Kobayashi as Durham

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai

Takaaki Torashima as Bill

Sayumi Watabe as Els

Genki Muro as Dom

Yūichi Iguchi as Kibi

Yuko Hara as Shiira

Ikuto Kanemasa as Aoba

Akane Ochi as Ellen

Hibiku Yamamura as Mizuchi

Sakura Andou as Legom

Mitsuaki Hoshino as Mayor

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Oguma

For the first season, the BEASTARS opening (OP) theme song music will be “Wild Side” as performed by ALI, and the ending (ED) theme song “Le Zoo” will be performed by YURiKA. The BEASTARS Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about BEASTARS Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

BEASTARS release date on Netflix U.S.

The BEASTARS release date on Netflix Japan is scheduled for October 8, 2019. The number of episodes has not yet been announced, although it is possible the anime is a single-cour anime.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons are composed of 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

Netflix Japan will be streaming the BEASTARS episodes as they air on Japanese TV. Netflix U.S. typically delays the release of anime to North American and other regions until the final episode is released.

Netflix U.S. typically delays the release of anime to North American and other regions until the final episode is released.

In the best-case scenario, the BEASTARS Netflix U.S. release date could be in late December. But it’s also possible the streaming giant will make everyone wait for weeks or months for the Spanish, French, German, and English sub/dub release.

BEASTARS manga’s ending estimated by creator Paru Itagaki to be Volume 20

The story for the anime is based on the BEASTARS manga series by creator Paru Itagaki. The series is based on the author’s previous manga, Beast Complex, which was a series of short stories focused on the problems anthropomorphic animals were having coexisting with other species.

Published in Weekly Shonen Champion since September 2016, the BEASTARS manga series has won awards and prizes for being one of the best new shonen series next to The Promised Neverland (see our article on The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime). As of July 8, the BEASTARS manga series is up to Volume 14.

VIZ Media has licensed the publishing rights for the official English translation of the BEASTARS manga. The BEASTARS English release is currently far behind the Japanese releases with only two volumes translated thus far.

Fortunately, VIZ Media has been releasing a new volume every two months. Volume 3 is scheduled to release on November 19, Volume 4 on January 21, 2020, and Volume 5 on March 17, 2020. If that publishing pace is maintained, Volume 6 should come out May 2020, Volume 7 in July 2020, and so on.

Paru has not yet given any hints about the eventual ending of the entire story. But since main character Legoshi himself stated near the beginning that he liked tragedies you have to wonder if the story will take an even darker direction.

The BEASTARS manga has often been compared to Disney’s Zootopia movie due to its dark take on anthropomorphized animals. This comparison is valid since Paru herself discussed in an interview with Comic Natalie how she was influenced by Disney films.

When growing up, Paru recalls having a Dumbo stuffed toy and watching VHS tapes with her three sisters. She believes that Disney’s works led to the acceptance of anthropomorphized animals, which made it easier for BEASTARS to be accepted in turn.

“The reason why you can see the animals talking like humans in [the BEASTARS] manga without any discomfort is because Disney is imprinted on your genes,” Paru said with a laugh.

Paru is a big fan of Tim Burton’s works, which explains some of her obsession with dark themes. When she was asked about why her works focused on heavier themes, she explained that she’s always thinking about such issues.

“I didn’t have a bullying experience or something like that, but I think I have a habit of seeing everything from a very oblique perspective,” she explained. “I always fall asleep while thinking, ‘Why is the world so dirty?’ Is there any negative power in that sense? But I think everyone has that anger.”

In a September interview with Ramen para Dos, the manga creator was asked how many volumes she thinks she’ll write for the BEASTARS manga. Paru responded by saying that she “would like the work to have at most twenty volumes.”

With BEASTARS Volume 15 already on the horizon in 2019, that means the BEASTARS manga’s ending could potentially come out in late 2020. Since each manga volume typically has nine chapters, and Volume 14 ended with Chapter 124, it’s possible BEASTARS Chapter 178 could be the final chapter in Volume 20.

But manga creators are infamous for making bad estimates for a manga series’ ending. Let’s hope Paru figures out ways to extend the story without making it seem elongated.

BEASTARS manga compared to the anime

In the past, Studio Orange has created anime adaptations that have captured the heart of a manga’s story. The question is, will they be able to reproduce that magical touch for the BEASTARS anime?

The preview video trailer gives us a hint of how the manga will be adapted since it shows the first 10 minutes of Episode 1. The opening moments follow the manga fairly closely, although in the anime’s version the CG animated silhouette of Tem’s killer gives more hints to the murderer’s identity.

Otherwise, the remainder of Episode 1’s first half reorders plot events in order to introduce Haru the dwarf rabbit before Legoshi’s famous scene where he lets his carnivorous instincts momentarily take control. The anime also skips a lot of dialogue in order to condense the story, but at least the anime manages (so far) to always hit the key beats necessary for keeping characterization intact.



Based on the pacing introduced by the preview, it seems likely that each episode will adapt slightly over 4 manga chapters per episode on average. On that basis, it’s easy to surmise that Studio Orange’s writers are probably targeting ending BEASTARS Episode 12/13 by adapting Chapter 52, the ending of Volume 6 and also the ending of a major story arc.

Note: Minor spoilers for BEASTARS Season 2 contained in the next paragraph.

The casting announcement also gives us a hint about where in the manga’s story BEASTARS Season 2 will begin. When the manga creator introduces new characters, she chooses the species that best suits the intended story, but she also tries to keep the number of carnivorous or herbivorous species balanced. The reason this is a hint is that Volume 8’s plot took on a darker tone due to a certain character, so she introduced a cheerful, comedic character named Pina the goat… and the cast for the first season of the anime doesn’t list Pina.

That means BEASTARS Season 2 is likely to slow down the pacing a bit and adapt Chapters 53 through 98 of Volumes 7 through 11. The good news is that such a stopping point would leave plenty of room for creating BEASTARS Season 3, with BEASTARS Season 4 presumably finishing off the entire story.

The only bad news is that English-only manga readers will have to wait until July 2020 when the English Volume 7 releases before they can start reading ahead of the anime.

BEASTARS Part 2 release date

As of the last update, producer TOHO Animation, Studio Orange, Netflix, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the BEASTARS Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the BEASTARS Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, just being a Netflix exclusive is a win. Netflix has been dumping money into developing original anime on its platform. So, why not renew BEASTARS Season 2? After all, it’d be terrible to leave anime-only audiences hanging without ever knowing who killed poor Tem.

Netflix has been known to develop a new anime TV series for at least several seasons (good things come in threes). In 2019 alone, there were multiple anime sequels including The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Hero Mask Season 2, and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3).

Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 2, and Aggretsuko Season 3 have been confirmed to be in production. The ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2 and Kengan Ashura Season 2 was even previewed by the first part’s final episode.

While it’s not guaranteed that BEASTARS Season 2 is being planned, it seems very likely considering that Studio Orange has not yet announced any other projects for 2020. Orange also has a financial incentive to keep the Netflix money flowing since Netflix pays better in comparison to anime industry standards.

BEASTARS Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before BEASTARS Episode 12/13 aired in Japan. Complete spoilers for BEASTARS Season 2 will be added after the 1st Season finale has aired.

The last time we watched Legoshi, he had tracked down and rescued Hari from a group of lion gangsters called the Shishigumi who were intent on feeding the rabbit to their boss. After Shishigumi boss Chief Lion was killed by Legoshi and Louis, the black market criminal organization is taken over by Louis.

Having narrowly survived fighting the Shishigumi, Legoshi and Haru spend a night in a love hotel after escaping the gangsters. The hopes of any Legoshi x Haru shippers came to fruition when there’s a confession of love by Legoshi.

However, Haru doesn’t outright respond in kind although she acknowledges his feelings. Legoshi vows to become stronger in order to make Haru happy and she promises to wait for him while he’s working hard.

Back at the Cherryton School, the Council for Consolidation of All Organisms is held in order to decide who will become the new Beastar since no one has held the title for five years. Traditionally, the Beastar is picked from graduates from fresh graduates of elite schools such as Cherryton.

Louis and Juno are vying for earning the title, but lurking in the shadows are individuals who think Legoshi is best suited to be the Beastar. Legoshi isn’t interested — to the point that he’s not even aware he’s being groomed for the role. Considering that Legoshi already has a reputation for saving a herbivore, these people hope they can provoke Legoshi into solving the mystery behind Tem’s death.

With Legoshi properly motivate, the hunt for Tem’s murderer continues and it’s possible the killer is closer than expected. As Legoshi searches for who killed Tem he is attacked and overwhelmed by a mysterious person!

Legoshi realizes that in order to confront Tem’s killer he must train both his mind and body. He drops out of school and undergoes an experience of self-discovery in order to gain confidence. Legoshi also turns to panda Gouhin the back alley “doctor” to build up his strength and learn a fighting style.

Legoshi eventually confronts the killer and the final battle is set for New Years. Despite all his training, Legoshi realizes that he must make a brutal choice in order to gain enough strength. Surprisingly, Louis is willing to help by making a heavy sacrifice, but Legoshi’s strength gain comes at a great personal cost, including harming his future relationship prospects with Haru, since he must commit a crime in order to take down the real villain.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the BEASTARS Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!