BEASTARS Season 2 anime message released on Netflix NX by manga creator Paru Itagaki

Anime fans are excited about the upcoming BEASTARS Season 2 release date on Netflix.

The streaming giant knows their ears are itching for any news updates, so the Netflix NX Twitter account released a short video message featuring BEASTARS manga creator Paru Itagaki.

Some anime fans may think it’s strange that Itagaki is wearing a chicken head costume in the video. Typical of many Japanese manga creators, Itagaki values her privacy, so she hides her face from the camera.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

“Hi NX. I’m Paru Itagaki, author of BEASTARS,” said the manga creator. “BEASTARS anime Season 2 will stream in 2021. It is currently in production. Please look forward to it!”

Separately, animation studio Orange tweeted out, “Yes, we’re still in production!”

Before the BEASTARS anime, Studio Orange was best known for creating the CG-animated Land Of The Lustrous anime. (Unfortunately, still no word on whether a Land Of The Lustrous Season 2 anime is in the planning.)

BEASTARS Season 2 anime release date sooner or later in 2021?

Back in March 2020, the anime’s official Twitter page had previously confirmed that the BEASTARS Season 2 anime was coming out in 2021.

But considering all the industry-wide delays due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic, it’s still nice to receive an official update on the production progress from the Netflix U.S. account.

Depending on the production schedule, anime seasons generally used to take about six months to produce before COVID-19 affected the production process.

Presumably, early production began sometime in 2020 since the BEASTARS Season 2 anime was first confirmed on December 25, 2019.

The only question is how much COVID-19 impacted Studio Orange’s production schedule. Let’s hope the BEASTARS Season 2 anime’s release date is in the first half of 2021, not the second half!

BEASTARS manga’s ending extended?

The ending of BEASTARS’ story for Legoshi and Haru is coming up pretty quick in 2020. In September 2019, the author said she “would like the work to have at most twenty volumes.”

In January 2020, the manga creator said the BEASTARS manga’s ending was “in sight,” although she didn’t specify an exact chapter.

Since each manga volume typically has nine chapters, and Volume 20 ended with Chapter 178, at the time it seemed possible BEASTARS Volume 20 would end the series.

Fast-forward to July 2020, and Paru is already up to BEASTARS Chapter 185, and the climax hasn’t been announced. There are already enough chapters for BEASTARS Volume 21, and based on the pacing of the story, even BEASTARS Volume 22 seems likely.

Let’s hope Paru figures out ways to extend the story without making it seem elongated. Better yet, let’s hope she creates a BEASTARS manga sequel!