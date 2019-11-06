BEASTARS’ Netflix release date for U.S. and English audiences confirmed for early 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Netflix is where to watch BEASTARS in the United States, but American anime fans have been waiting impatiently just to get the first episode.

Well, at least we have a better idea of how much longer we need to wait. BEASTARS’ Netflix release date outside of Japan has been confirmed to be coming up in early 2020!

The news comes thanks to Netflix’s NX Twitter account. An anime fan started the conversation by asking, “Please do me a major solid and localize BEASTARS instead of just airing it exclusively in Japan. I wanna watch my socially awkward wolf boy legally, please.”

In response, Netflix replied, “Guess it’s not too early to tell you it’s coming first thing 2020 then…”

The BEASTARS Netflix release date for Netflix Japan already happened on October 8, 2019. The total number of episodes has not yet been announced, although it is possible the BEASTARS anime is a single-cour anime.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting based on the physical weather seasons. Most anime seasons are composed of 12 or 13 episodes per cour.

Netflix U.S. has a tendency to set American anime fans up for binge-watching rather than release the episodes weekly as they air on Japanese TV. Assuming BEASTARS is only a single cour, it would make sense for BEASTARS’ Netflix release date outside of Japan to be scheduled for January 2020.

That would fit the pattern established by previous Netflix anime exclusives. At the same time, it’s also possible that Netflix will make everyone wait for several weeks for the Spanish, French, German, and English sub/dub release.

(Keep in mind that a BEASTARS English dub has yet to be announced. The BEASTARS Netflix release for Americans may use English subtitles only.)

Here is the official plot synopsis for Netflix’s BEASTARS anime:

“In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist. For the adolescences of Cherryton Academy, school life is filled with hope, romance, distrust, and uneasiness. The main character is Legoshi the wolf, a member of the drama club. Despite his menacing appearance, he has a very gentle heart. Throughout most of his life, he has always been an object to be feared and hated by other animals, and he has become quite accustomed to that lifestyle. But following the murder of a classmate, he finds himself becoming more involved with his other peers, who have their own share of insecurities and finds his life in school changing slowly.”

The BEASTARS anime is being produced by animation company Studio Orange, which is best known for creating the CG-animated Land Of The Lustrous anime.

The project’s staff is composed of people who have worked on popular anime in the past. Director Shinichi Matsumi of Rage Of Bahamut Genesis fame is helming the project. Little Witch Academia writer Nanami Higuchi is creating the scripts.

Saga Of Tanya The Evil and Banana Fish character designer Nao Ootsu is handling character design. Ghost In The Shell Arise animator Eiji Inomoto is the chief director of CG animation. Oreimo and Monogatari musical composer Satoru Kousaki is composing the music.