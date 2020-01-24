BEASTARS manga’s ending is ‘in sight’, says creator Paru Itagaki: Will Volume 20 be the final ending?

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The BEASTARS manga’s ending is “in sight,” according to original manga creator Paru Itagaki. The writer/artist says she is putting everything she has into the work until the end and hopes fans will follow the journey.

Published in Weekly Shonen Champion since September 2016, Paru made these comments in the author’s notes section of a recent issue. Volume 17 released on January 8, 2020. VIZ Media released the official English translation of manga Volume 4 on January 21, 2020.

BEASTARS Volume 20 to contain the manga’s ending?

This is not the first time that Paru has mentioned ending the BEASTARS manga. Back in September 2019, she was directly asked how many volumes she was targeting for the manga series, and Paru responded by saying that she “would like the work to have at most twenty volumes.”

Based on the manga’s publishing history, it’s possible the BEASTARS manga’s ending could release in late 2020. Since each manga volume typically has nine chapters, and Volume 17 ended with Chapter 151, it’s possible BEASTARS Chapter 178 (or less) could be the final chapter in Volume 20.

Will BEASTARS’ Legoshi and Haru get married or suffer a tragedy?

Paru has not hinted at her plans for the eventual ending of the entire BEASTARS story. Fans of the manga have long shipped Legoshi x Haru, but will the series end on a dark note rather than a happy ending?

After all, Legoshi stated near the beginning that he liked tragedies. Therefore, it’s reasonable to speculate that the story of BEASTARS manga’s ending will take an even darker direction.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for the BEASTARS manga and (potentially) BEASTARS Season 3.

The BEASTARS story is currently in the middle of the so-called Melon arc. A newer character, Melon is a criminal who is a half-breed who is half gazelle and half leopard. He tries to hide his leopard features, including his leopard spots, which he has covered with tattoos of melon leaves.

Yafya the Beastars is trying to catch Melon, but the older horse can’t keep up with the more agile Melon. Yafya recruits Legoshi to capture Melon, claiming that he can expunge Legoshi’s criminal history from the official record.

The BEASTARS manga series has been adapted into an anime series that will premiere internationally on Netflix. The Netflix U.S. BEASTARS release date is scheduled for early 2020.

The BEASTARS Season 2 anime has already been confirmed to be in production, although it’s likely that the manga’s ending won’t be adapted until BEASTARS Season 3 or 4.

The first season of the anime series was fast-paced and adapted the manga chapters up through the middle of Volume 6.